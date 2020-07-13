FitzGibbon v. Radack Settlement

This is the case I blogged about here and here (and also, as to a collateral lawsuit, here); two weeks ago it was officially dismissed pursuant to a settlement. The first lawsuit by FitzGibbon had led to a settlement agreement, which Radack allegedly breached; that in turn led to the second lawsuit and now the second settlement. Let's see if this one sticks.

Since June 2019, I've been involved in litigation with Trevor Fitzgibbon in EDVA. We've settled the case. As part of the settlement, I retract all stmts I've made about Trevor Fitzgibbon & apologize for any harm I've caused Mr. Fitzgibbon & his family. I have no further comment. pic.twitter.com/eF1HKzJzXI — unR̶A̶D̶A̶C̶K̶ted (@JesselynRadack) June 19, 2020