Libel

FitzGibbon v. Radack Settlement

Noted political publicist Trevor FitzGibbon (who had represented Julian Assange) sued whistleblower lawyer Jesselyn Radack (who had represented Edward Snowden) -- a second time; now there's a second settlement.

This is the case I blogged about here and here (and also, as to a collateral lawsuit, here); two weeks ago it was officially dismissed pursuant to a settlement. The first lawsuit by FitzGibbon had led to a settlement agreement, which Radack allegedly breached; that in turn led to the second lawsuit and now the second settlement. Let's see if this one sticks.

