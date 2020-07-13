Brickbat: It's in the Jeans
Police in South Yorkshire, England, have apologized for stopping a man and criticizing him for wearing jeans while exercising. The police department mentioned the encounter in a tweet detailing some of the actions it has taken to make sure that people are not violating coronavirus restrictions by leaving their homes for nonessential reasons. Walking or jogging for exercise is considered an essential reason for leaving one's home. But cops apparently considered it bad form to do so while wearing jeans.