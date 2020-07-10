Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

For years, the D.C. Circuit has allowed FERC to avoid judicial reviews of its certificates by granting "tolling orders" that allow pipeline projects to move forward while avoiding a final decision that triggers judicial review. But now the

D.C. C

i

rcuit

, sitting en banc, calls a halt to these shenanigans. Judge Griffith, concurring: But watch out for all these other shenanigans that we're not stopping yet!