Brickbat: You Have to Move

A code enforcement officer in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, issued a woman a fine of $880 (about $650 U.S.) for "standing too long" in a park under emergency coronavirus restrictions. The woman, identified by local media only as Roxana, says she was pushing a stroller and walking her dog when she stopped to let a group pass on the trail she was walking on then answered a text before resuming her walk. That's when a code enforcement officer confronted her and told her she'd been standing for two minutes.