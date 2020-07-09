The Volokh Conspiracy
Trump v. Vance, Burr v. Jefferson, Marshall v. Roberts
It must be nice to have John Marshall on your side.
I have just finished editing Trump v. Vance for the Barnett/Blackman supplement. Please e-mail me if you'd like a copy (josh-at-joshblackman-dot-com). SCOTUSBlog invited me to submit an essay on the case. My theme will be, "it must be nice to have John Marshall on your side." (See this post).
