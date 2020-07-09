"Black [Palmdale,] California Man Found Hanging From a Tree Died of Suicide, Officials Say"

CNN (Jon Passantino & Jenn Selva) reports, on a case that was pretty prominent in the news together with a similar hanging in Victorville:

The death of a 24-year-old California man who was found hanging from a tree last month has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department….

The determination came after a "thorough" investigation with the California Department of Justice and the FBI, sheriff's officials said at a press conference Thursday…..

Fuller died 10 days after another Black man, Malcolm Harsch, was found hanging in Victorville, about 50 miles from Palmdale. The deaths aroused suspicion of foul play….