The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: July 8, 1941
7/8/1941: Justice James Byrnes takes oath.
Today in Supreme Court History
