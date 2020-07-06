The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Congratulations to Our Own Mark Movsesian and Keith Whittington, on Being Cited by Today's S. Ct. Decisions
Mark's Severability in Statutes and Contracts, 30 Ga. L. Rev. 41 (1995), was cited by the dissent in Barr v. Am. Ass'n of Political Consultants; Keith's Originalism, Constitutional Construction, and the Problem of Faithless Electors, 59 Ariz. L. Rev. 903 (2017), was cited by the Court's opinion in Chiafalo v. Washington. Nice!