Mary Trump Temporarily Enjoined from Publishing Memoir—But Injunction Lifted as to Her Publisher

"While Ms. Trump unquestionably possesses the same First Amendment expressive rights belonging to all Americans, she also possesses the right to enter into contracts, including the right to contract away her First Amendment rights." One precedent supporting that proposition: Another Trump v. Trump, a 1992 case involving Ivana Trump and Donald Trump.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

From yesterday's decision in Robert Trump v. Mary Trump by New York Appellate Division Judge Alan D. Scheinkman:

Before the Court are separate applications by the defendant Simon & Schuster, Inc. … and the defendant Mary L. Trump [President Trump's niece] … to vacate or modify … a temporary restraining order ….

The temporary restraining order provides that, pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction, which has a return date of July 10, 2020, both Ms. Trump and S&S, "together with their respective members, officers, employees, servants, agents, attorneys, representatives and all other persons acting on behalf of or in concert with either or both of them," are restrained from "publishing, printing or distributing any book or any portions thereof including but not limited to the book entitled: 'Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man', in any medium containing descriptions or accounts of [Ms. Trump's] relationship with [plaintiff Robert Trump, who is Donald Trump's brother], Donald Trump, or Maryanne Trump Barry." …

The trial court order rested entirely on a settlement agreement that followed the litigation over the estate of President Trump's father and mother:

"[P]aragraph 2 of the settlement agreement states that … "Without obtaining the consent of Donald J. Trump, Robert S. Trump and Maryanne Trump Barry, …  Fred C. Trump, III and Mary L. Trump, Lisa Trump and Linda C. Trump ('Objectant/Plaintiffs') as well as Farrell Fritz, P.C. (their counsel) … shall not directly or indirectly publish or cause to be published, any diary, memoir, letter, story, photograph, interview, article, essay, account, or description or depiction of any kind whatsoever, whether fictionalized or not, concerning their litigation or relationship with the 'Proponents/Defendants' or their litigation involving the Estate of Fred C. Trump and the Estate of Mary Anne Trump, or assist or provide information to others in connection therewith.

"As used in the preceding sentence, the terms 'publish' and 'publication' shall be deemed to include the presentation or reproduction of written, verbal or visual material in any communication medium, including, without limitation, books, magazines, newspapers, theatrical productions of any kinds, movies, television, or radio, or the use of the internet in any language and in any jurisdiction. Any violation of the terms of this Paragraph 2 shall constitute a material breach of this agreement. In the event such breach occurs, 'Objectants/Plaintiffs', as well as their 'counsel', hereby consent to the granting of a temporary or permanent injunction against them (or against any agent acting in their behalf) by any court of competent jurisdiction prohibiting them (or their agent) from violating the terms of this Paragraph…."

The plaintiff avers that Ms. Trump received valuable consideration for the settlement, including a substantial financial settlement, mutual releases, and a confidentiality agreement benefitting her.

The plaintiff alleges that on or about June 15, 2020, Ms. Trump announced the publication of a book entitled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, which is scheduled for release on July 28, 2020. While the plaintiff has not seen the book, he alleges that Ms. Trump has stated that a major topic of the book will be her relationship with the plaintiff, Donald J. Trump, and Maryanne Trump Barry. According to the plaintiff, Ms. Trump has stated that book contains an "insider's perspective" of "countless holiday meals," "family interactions," and "family events."

The plaintiff asserts that neither he, nor Donald J. Trump or Maryanne Trump Barry, have consented to the publication of the book. The plaintiff asserts, as a first cause of action, that the settlement agreement is valid, that he has performed its terms, and that it is within Ms. Trump's power to perform her obligations by refraining from publishing the book without the consent of the proponents. The plaintiff, pointing to the terms of the settlement agreement, states that Ms. Trump has stipulated that there is no adequate remedy at law to compensate him for the disclosures she is proposing to make. As to S&S, the plaintiff asserts that S&S "is acting at [Ms. Trump's] direction in publishing the book on her behalf, and is acting in concert with [Ms. Trump]." … [Plaintiff seeks, among other things,] specific performance of the settlement agreement, and a permanent injunction….

The court concluded that injunctions against breach of nondisclosure agreements generally don't violate the First Amendment; it cited New York cases and federal appellate case, but there have been similar decisions in recent years from the Connecticut Supreme Court (Perricone v. Perricone), the Vermont Supreme Court (Kneebinding, Inc. v. Howell), and a Texas Court of Appeals (Leibovitz v. Sequoia Real Estate Holdings, Inc.):

While Ms. Trump unquestionably possesses the same First Amendment expressive rights belonging to all Americans, she also possesses the right to enter into contracts, including the right to contract away her First Amendment rights. Parties are free to limit their First Amendment rights by contract (see Trump v Trump, 179 AD2d 201, 205-206; Ronnie Van Zant, Inc. v Cleopatra Records, Inc., 906 F3d 253, 257 [2d Cir]; see also Speken v Columbia Presbyt. Med. Ctr., 304 AD2d 489, 490; Anonymous v Anonymous, 233 AD2d 162, 163). A court may enforce an agreement preventing disclosure of specific information without violating the restricted party's First Amendment rights if the party received consideration in exchange for the restriction (see Democratic National Committee v Republican National Committee, 673 F3d 192, 204-207 [3d Cir]). A party may effectively relinquish First Amendment rights by executing a secrecy agreement in which the party receives significant benefits (see Alfred A. Knopf, Inc. v Colby, 509 F2d 1362, 1370 [4th Cir]).

Here, the plaintiff has presented evidence that Ms. Trump, in exchange for valuable consideration, voluntarily entered into a settlement agreement to resolve contested litigation. In that settlement agreement, she agreed not to publish a book concerning the litigation or her relationship with the adverse parties, the plaintiff, Donald J. Trump, and Maryanne Trump Barry, without their consent. The settlement agreement reflects that Ms. Trump was represented by counsel and, indeed, her counsel themselves also agreed to confidentiality.

The Trump family was well known in New York, and the plaintiff asserts that the litigation over the family's estate had received extensive publicity. This Court perceives it to be reasonable for a well-known and prominent family to collectively agree, as part of the settlement of a highly-publicized internal family dispute, to confidentiality provisions under which all parties agree to maintain family privacy regarding intimate family matters. While the contents of the proposed book are unknown, from the title and from the statements attributed to Ms. Trump it appears that the content of the book touches upon subjects that may be within the reach of the confidentiality provision of the settlement agreement.

The court concluded that some such agreements may nonetheless be unenforceable under state remedies and contracts law, but that the trial court was justified in at least temporarily restraining the publication of Mary Trump's book while it was deciding whether the agreement was enforceable:

It bears noting that, while parties are free to enter into confidentiality agreements, courts are not necessarily obligated to specifically enforce them. Whether to issue an injunction is a matter of equity. Confidentiality agreements are alternatively enforceable through the imposition of money damages.

In determining whether to grant specific performance thorough the use of the equitable remedy of an injunction, courts should balance the legitimate interests of the party seeking to enforce the contract with other legitimate interests, including, especially in this context, the public interest. This balancing concept takes into account whether the provisions of the confidentiality agreement are temporally and geographically reasonable and the extent to which the provisions are necessary to protect the plaintiff's legitimate interests. The confidentiality agreement here does not have any temporal or geographic limitation.

The passage of time and changes in circumstances may have rendered at least some of the restrained information less significant than it was at the time and, conversely, whatever legitimate public interest there may have been in the family disputes of a real estate developer and his relatives may be considerably heightened by that real estate developer now being President of the United States and a current candidate for re-election.

Drawing the appropriate balance may well require in camera review of the book sought to be enjoined. Stated differently, the legitimate interest in preserving family secrets may be one thing for the family of a real estate developer, no matter how successful; it is another matter for the family of the President of the United States.

Ms. Trump contends that to restrain her from publishing a work concerning the character and fitness of the President in an election year would unduly infringe upon her First Amendment rights, notwithstanding her entry into the confidentiality provision of the settlement agreement. There is no need to decide this issue at this juncture, as the election at issue is still four months away. There is no compelling need for the material at issue to be published by Ms. Trump prior to the return date of the motion for a preliminary injunction, which is less than 10 days away.

At this preliminary stage of the proceedings, this Court is of the view that it is appropriate, in view of the confidentiality provision of the settlement agreement and the showing made in the plaintiff's papers, for a temporary restraining order to issue as against Ms. Trump to temporarily enforce its terms pending a hearing on the preliminary injunction. The [trial court] may revisit the restraining order upon its timely review of the defendants' submissions and its conduct of further proceedings.

But Simon & Schuster, at least for now, couldn't be bound by Mary Trump's agreement with her relatives. It's possible that Robert Trump might go back to trial court and try to introduce more evidence that Simon & Schuster was Mary Trump's "agent"—I'm not sure—but if he doesn't try that, or tries but fails, then it looks like Simon & Schuster can go back to distributing the book, even despite the injunction against Mary Trump:

S&S is not a party to the settlement agreement. The only basis offered by the plaintiff to extend the temporary restraining order to S&S are the allegations that S&S "intends to act" on Ms. Trump's behalf in causing the publication of the book and that S&S is acting at Ms. Trump's direction and in concert with her. However, these allegations are conclusory and not supported by any specific factual averments.

Unlike Ms. Trump, S&S has not agreed to surrender or relinquish any of its First Amendment rights. Since the predicate for the plaintiff's application for a temporary restraining order is the existence of the confidentiality provision of the settlement agreement (and no alternate basis for an injunction against Ms. Trump is either suggested or apparent), and S&S is not a party to the settlement agreement, this Court perceives no basis for S&S to be specifically enjoined. But the matter does not quite end there.

In the settlement agreement, Ms. Trump agreed that, in the event of a violation of the confidentiality provision, injunctive relief could be obtained not only against her but also against "any agent acting in [her] behalf." It is a well-established feature of injunctive practice that injunctions may be issued against an agent or employee of a party covered by the injunction. If the rule were otherwise, a party could readily evade an injunction by the expedient of simply causing his or her agent or employee to undertake the action which the party is prohibited from doing. However, that an actor may be sympathetic to the desires of one properly bound by an injunction, or that by his or her conduct an actor accomplishes what the party enjoined wants accomplished is not sufficient, by itself, to impose contempt liability.

The papers presented warrant the extension of the temporary restraining order against Ms. Trump to any agent of hers. While it is customary that restraining orders issue, as this one did, against employees, members, officers, attorneys, representatives of, and those acting in concert with, the enjoined person, the settlement agreement here does not reflect Ms. Trump's consent to inclusion of anyone other than her agent within the scope of the injunctive relief against her.

While the plaintiff may be entitled to enforce the confidentiality provision, he is not entitled to greater relief than what the settlement agreement calls for. The restraining order issued below therefore should be modified to accord with the settlement agreement. Since the plaintiff's application for a temporary restraining order is founded on the settlement agreement, the relief to be accorded must be consistent therewith.

Thus, the restraining order should be modified to limit its scope to Ms. Trump and any agent of hers. While the plaintiff has alleged, in effect, that S&S is Ms. Trump's agent, the evidence submitted is insufficient for this Court to determine whether the plaintiff is likely to succeed in establishing that claim. So, while the plaintiff is entitled to have the temporary restraining order bind any agent of the plaintiff, this Court will not name S&S as being such an agent.

This Court also concludes that the duration of the restraining order should be modified such that it shall remain in effect pending the hearing of the motion for preliminary injunction, and that the restraining order should be reassessed by the Supreme Court in view of the defendants' answering papers.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. captcrisis
    July.2.2020 at 11:12 am

    I’ve been in front of Scheinkman. All he does is talk, talk, talk. If he hasn’t read any papers, he will spend all morning talking about a case and then making a ruling without the lawyers having had an uninterrupted chance to explain the facts to him. His verbosity is on display here.

    He also considers himself the smartest person in the room and is quick to point out omissions or missteps by the lawyers, which is what he did here. He can’t say that S&S is an agent of Ms. Trump because the proof is not there — in other words, you lawyers screwed up! THBB! (sticks tongue out)

  2. Snorkle
    July.2.2020 at 11:17 am

    Charlie’s antics are going to make an amusing book some day. This is a fun result – giving him everything he asks for, except what he wanted.

  3. Krayt
    July.2.2020 at 11:28 am

    How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man

    Ghengis Khan? Karl Marx? Adolf Hitler? Joseph Stalin? Mao? Or maybe she means the most dangerous currently alive? Winnie the Pooh in China, consolidating his iron fist over 1.3 billion people, and Hong Kong? Putin, requesting and getting emergency powers, and now the power to rule forever, “to thunderous applause”, as Padme said?

    Certainly she’s not talking about a bloviator who’s largely inconsequential because he’s been stuffed in almost every endeavor by normal political processes!

    1. grb
      July.2.2020 at 11:34 am

      Don’t be so persnickety. You expect a little exaggeration from a niece.

      1. VinniUSMC
        July.2.2020 at 11:54 am

        A niece (devil hath no fury), who is also a Trump too. Double whammy.

    2. Krychek_2
      July.2.2020 at 11:49 am

      Krayt, there’s two ways of looking at that.

      If she had said “the world’s most evil man” I would be inclined to agree with you that several of the people on your list are more evil. However, dangerousness is not determined by evil intent. It’s determined by how much damage one leaves in one’s wake, malicious or not. And in Trump, we have a man with awesome power — finger on the nuclear button, ability to do long term damage on climate change, ability to bankrupt the largest economy in the world, at least partly to blame for the current state of Covid-19 — who has the attention span of a five year old, who makes policy based on his own personal immediate gratification, who is wildly incompetent, and thinks he knows more than everybody else in the room even though most of the time he doesn’t. So he is very, very dangerous because of the potential damage he can do, and his total unfitness to wield the amount of power that he has.

      It is possible he loses the election in November, leaves office in January, and the next administration cleans up his mess with few long term consequences. Sometimes drunk drivers do make it home safely. But sometimes they ram into school buses full of children too. Until he is safely out of office, it’s impossible to know just how much damage he is going to leave behind.

      1. VinniUSMC
        July.2.2020 at 11:59 am

        Soooo dangerous… Show me on the doll where Trump touched you. Did he grab you by the pussy?

        “Potentially” the world’s most dangerous man, because we’re full of hyperbole about Trump’s hyperbole and willfully ignore that none of our doomsday prophecies have come to pass.

        Everything will be better with Creepy Old Biden though.

        1. bernard11
          July.2.2020 at 12:15 pm

          Sometimes drunk drivers do make it home safely.

          Though this particular drunk has already done a lot of damage.

    3. santamonica811
      July.2.2020 at 12:33 pm

      Krayt,
      Since you seem focused on the literal language…
      “…Ghengis Khan? Karl Marx? Adolf Hitler? Joseph Stalin? Mao?…”

      While the effects of their evil lives do remain to this day, in terms of current actual danger to me (or my country), I think that every living person today poses more risk than someone who is dead. Unless the zombie apocalypse happens, in which case I get dibs on killing Zombie Hitler and Zombie Stalin.

      (I think the better answer really is, as already noted, “In politics, there is always hyperbole. In sales, there is always hyperbole/puffing. In sales re politics, it’s a near certainty that titles and subtitles will be as dramatic as possible, even at the expense of literal truthiness.) When Trump eventually (ghost)writes his presidential memoirs, I will not be shocked by the “I know more than the generals” or “I know the best words” subtitle…even if I will note the falsity of the assertion.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    July.2.2020 at 11:45 am

    Offered without comment?

    #TrumpGotYourTongue?

  5. JBogart
    July.2.2020 at 11:47 am

    Thank yo for including the non-disclosure provision. It is hard to follow a story about enforcing a provision when no one publishes the provision. Interested to see how “or relationship with” gets read. Perhaps not as plaintiffs would like.

  6. Rossami
    July.2.2020 at 11:48 am

    Assuming the terms of the contract are as stated above, I find it hard to conclude that the publisher is anything other than an agent in causing her book to be published. Assuming the first part of the decision is valid, the second part seems to be on weak ground.

    1. SykesFive
      July.2.2020 at 12:19 pm

      How is the publisher the author’s agent? The publisher has purchased the right to publish the book from the author. In publishing the book, the publisher exercises that right. That is not agency.

    2. bernard11
      July.2.2020 at 12:20 pm

      Assuming the terms of the contract are as stated above, I find it hard to conclude that the publisher is anything other than an agent in causing her book to be published.

      Yeah. That seems weak to this non-lawyer. I suppose there are definitions of “agent” that fit that conclusion, but in the context of authors and publishers it looks to me as if the publisher is effectively an agent.

      The stronger part of the author’s case seems to me to be the issue of “public interest.”

  7. mse326
    July.2.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Reading between the lines (though not very veiled) it seems that the appellate court is strongly leaning towards not requiring specific performance and relying on money damages instead as the proper remedy.

    Plus if it is already being printed and shipped I see no way that it doesn’t leak regardless of what any court may want to rule. Could easily be looking at another Bolton type ruling.

Please to post comments