Brickbat: Thank You for Your Service

A state investigation of a Massachusetts veterans home where 76 residents have died of from coronavirus has revealed errors that Gov. Charlie Baker called "horrific and tragic." The biggest mistake at the state-operated Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, according to the report, took place on March 27 when the home combined two dementia units into one. The move placed more than 40 veterans, including some who had already tested positive for the virus, into a space meant for 25.