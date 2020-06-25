Brickbat: Safe at Home

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has passed an ordinance that will permanently ban landlords from evicting tenants who say they can't pay their rent for coronavirus-related reasons such as losing their jobs. Mayor London Breed had already issued an executive order barring evictions during the public health emergency and for two months after it ends if tenants can't pay their rent for coronavirus-related reasons. Landlords said the law is simply shifting the costs of the disease to them. "I'm a mom-and-pop business," said Barbara Dwyer, who owns a three-unit building."If my tenants were to decide to stop paying rent, I still have to pay my property taxes, utilities, insurance and cost of repairs."