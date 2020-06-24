The Volokh Conspiracy

"The Copyrighted Demand Letter, Redux"

Paul Alan Levy (Public Citizen) has the latest example:

It's been many years since John Dozier and his associates suffered the humiliation (and subjected their clients to the Streisand Effect) that followed from their habit of appending a threat of copyright infringement litigation to their defamation demand letters, but a newly minted "defamation attorney" from Houston named Paul Sternberg seems determined to follow in their path. The story began when one of his clients, a fellow named Christopher J Nanda, proclaimed on social media that his office window put him in a perfect position to aim his well-oiled automatic rifle at Black Lives Matter protesters in Wisconsin. Jana Hall took issue with this post, and used Twitter to call it to the attention of Nanda's employer, which promptly sacked him.

Sternberg then wrote a letter to both Hall and her husband …, warning that he was going to sue both of them, potentially ruining her husband's business, if she did not take down the tweets, "de-index" the tweets (that is, prevent Google from linking to them, part of the defamation services that his web site promises, circumventing what he claims is protection that web sites enjoy under the Freedom of Information Act [yes, that's what Sternberg's site says -EV]), and promise never to speak online about Nanda ever again. When she posted his demand letter on Twitter, both to call him to task for his threats and to crowd-source her quest for advice on how to respond to them, he angrily threatened her by claiming she had infringed his copyright in the letter, demanding that she remove it, as well, from her Twitter feed.

In a letter to Mr. Sternberg I have explained the error of his ways and urged him to retract his copyright claim. Happily, his web site makes clear that I did not have to explain the Streisand Effect to him….

UPDATE[:] Although Mr. Sternberg did not have the good grace to send Hall a letter retracting his copyright claim, he has now rescinded it in an email to me.

  1. Dr. Ed
    June.24.2020 at 5:12 pm

    I don’t understand — why isn’t a demand letter a copyrightable document? It’s a written document and posting something in its entirety has never been considered “fair use.”

    If MLK2 could copyright his speeches and his estate own them now, why isn’t this copyrightable?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      June.24.2020 at 5:21 pm

      IANAL but I’d guess it is as copyrighted as everything else one writes, right from the git-go. But that only protects against re-using it for yourself as if it were your own, and then only if there is no other way to express it. If every lawyer drew up a copyright warning, I bet they’d be so similar that even the original authors would get them mixed up.

      And I bet that fair use does indeed include copying the entire letter for criticism. Copyright doesn’t prevent showing it as a court exhibit, or in court.

      But IANAL.

    2. Noscitur a sociis
      June.24.2020 at 5:27 pm

      It’s a written document and posting something in its entirety has never been considered “fair use.”

      Wrong. The amount of the copyrighted material that is duplicated is only one factor in the fair use analysis. And, as noted here, the remaining factors make it so clear that, if this letter even qualifies for copyright protection in the first place, it’s still fair use that I agree it’s likely that the plaintiff would be sanctioned if he actually made a serious effort to pursue these claims.

      1. Dilan Esper
        June.24.2020 at 5:45 pm

        Right. There’s a four factor test, and the amount used is only one factor. And the Supreme Court has said the crucial factor is factor (4), whether the use will interfere with the market for the original.

        And unfortunately for Mr. Sternberg, there isn’t any market for his letters at all. So he is suffering no economic loss whatsoever from the posting of those letters on the Internet.

    3. DJK
      June.24.2020 at 6:00 pm

      I was also confused about why it wouldn’t be copyrightable. SCOTUS has said that only a modicum of creativity is needed for copyright to subsist. The lawyer’s choice of how to arrange words clearly demonstrates a modicum of creativity, so the letter should be copyrightable. I’d like to see some case law cited as to why there would be no copyright. I totally agree that posting the letter consists fair use, though.

