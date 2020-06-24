The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Robby Soave on the New York Times / Slate Star Codex Controversy

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

I thought the piece ("The New York Times's Inconsistent Standards Drove Slate Star Codex To Self-Cancel") was thoughtful and sober, and I suspect correct, so I thought I'd pass along a link.

Note that there isn't anything tortious or otherwise illegal about the New York Times' plan to identify Slate Star Codex's author. There's no general law against "doxxing," which is good because there's no really clear definition of "doxxing" (at least outside the narrowest ones, which focus on publishing highly private and almost always irrelevant information, such as social security numbers or bank account numbers). But it is good to think about when identifying a pseudonymous author is the right call.

NEXT: Journalists Abandoning 'Objectivity' for 'Moral Clarity' Really Just Want To Call People Immoral

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Armchair Lawyer
    June.24.2020 at 6:59 pm

    That’s not…exactly…true..all the time in all situations.

    So, the ability of supporters of a position to hide their identity to avoid persecution is not an unknown position. The most famous case here of course is NAACP v Alabama.

    This protected the privacy of those who supported the NAACP from government demands for their identity. The fear here was, of course, that revealing their identity would subject its members to threats, reprisals, coercion, and other manifestations of public hostility.

    Likewise, in today’s “cancel” culture, those individuals who are insufficiently shielded from the ability of a select few twitter mob members from “shutting them down” may need their privacy to secure and maintain their livelyhood. “Doxxing” promises to reveal them, and provides a threat, thus suppressing free speech. Like NAACP v Alabama, it may be that they should be protected from the mob.

  2. Slocum
    June.24.2020 at 7:30 pm

    This situation is a little odd. Scott Alexander’s real name isn’t hard to find on the Internet. But starting with Scott ______, the psychiatrist, there’s no ready path from the real name to the blog and pseudonym. So right now, Scott’s patients don’t have a good way to make the connection (unless they’re SSC readers and suspect he might be that guy). But as soon as the connection shows up in a NYTimes piece, that’ll be one of the first google hits on his real name and it’s over. So this is as much signal boosting as doxxing — which something that he wrote about on SSC:

    https://web.archive.org/web/20200416233512/https://slatestarcodex.com/2017/07/29/against-signal-boosting-as-doxxing/

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    June.24.2020 at 7:41 pm

    Slate Star Codex was a pretty mild blog. Usually dedicated to really really long form articles that were borderline unreadable unless you had some type of attention disorder. Could find the occasion gem in there though. The comment section was similarly unreadable, but again if you had the mental capacity to focus on reading 700 of them you could find the occasional diamond in the rough. More then once a comment in that blog led me to a primary source I would have never found.

    Many will miss the SSC. Probably I will miss its archives the most. Lots of great stuff in there. If I was stumped on a research project I would give it a search and usually find at least one useful lead.

Please to post comments