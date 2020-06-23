Militarization of Police

To Demilitarize the Police, We Need To Change More Than Just Their Uniforms

The problem isn’t just that cops look like occupying soldiers, it’s that too many think and act like them.

Police in riot gear
(MoPhoPix / SplashNews/Newscom)

The current moment of public focus on police conduct, set off in part by the police killing of George Floyd, has revived a familiar call to "demilitarize" the police, as images circulate of menacing, heavily armed cops riding armored vehicles and wearing military fatigues to quash demonstrations.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the public conversation around police militarization tends to center on aesthetics—camouflage uniforms and flak jackets, armored vehicles, and tactical long guns are visually striking and tend to draw public attention. Calls to demilitarize the police accordingly tend to focus on things like the Pentagon's 1033 program and local police departments' acquisition of BearCats, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles known as MRAPs, and the like. 

Any effort to reduce the gratuitous use of military equipment by civilian police is certainly worth undertaking, and discerning the proper role for individual pieces of police gear can be complicated. But any discussion of police militarization that focuses only on equipment misses the full story, because militarism runs much deeper into American policing than vehicles and equipment. As a result, "demilitarizing" the police will require much more than tinkering with uniforms and gear.

Although armored vehicles and battle uniforms are certainly intimidating, the problem with police militarization isn't that officers look too scary; it's that treating policing like a military function misapprehends the proper relationship between the police and the general public. By treating cops like service members, militarized policing reinforces the idea that the police exist above and apart from civil society, and invites cops to see themselves as essentially different from—and superior to—ordinary citizens. The idea that officers are "sheepdogs," superior beings whose role is to keep naive, unthinking, and possibly criminal "civilians" in line, is ubiquitous in policing subculture. 

Getting cops to think and act like what they rightly are—publicly accountable agents of democratic self-governance—is the ultimate goal. Demilitarization is simply the means to that end. A mere return to the days of brass buttons, Crown Victorias, and .38-caliber revolvers will accomplish little if cops continue to think and behave as though they are a separate and autonomous ruling class.

The culture that breeds that mentality begins in the earliest days of an officer's training. Every police academy in the United States takes the approximate form of military basic training, but there's no good reason for this. Sure, cops need to follow supervisors' directions, but so do members of virtually every other profession. Boot camps are specifically designed to discourage hesitation, creative thinking, and the exercise of individual judgment. But individual police officers need to solve complex problems, exercise discretion, and decide between alternative courses of action, keeping competing interests in mind, every day. 

Nor is the in-group loyalty and "unit cohesion" that boot camps are meant to foster an unqualified good in policing the way it is in a military combat unit. Sure, officers need to be willing and able to back each other up in a crisis, but their first loyalty must always remain to the public and the law. Police officers should be encouraged to prevent misconduct by colleagues and report it when it does happen, but military-style indoctrination, by its very nature, undercuts this goal. The boot camp structure might also decrease the quality of policing by creating a filtering effect unrelated to the qualities that make for a good officer—a skilled interpersonal mediator might be deterred from the profession by the prospect of boot camp, while a hothead gym junkie might be drawn to it.

There's just no good reason why police training shouldn't be done in a professional environment. To the extent that physical fitness is an indispensable component of the job (and there's some reason to doubt this since many police agencies impose no continuing physical fitness requirements after the academy), officers should be required to meet fitness benchmarks by staying fit on their own time. 

But unnecessary militarism pervades policing far beyond the academy. Cops salute their supervisors, organize themselves by military ranks, and stand at attention. But why? Is obedience to authority really more vital in policing than in, say, medicine? Construction? Nuclear engineering? In any high-stakes job, failure to carry out instructions can have tragic results, but so can failure to question bad instructions. By requiring and rewarding conspicuous deference to authority among the ranks, these customs encourage police to prize obedience as an unqualified virtue. But the rightful relationship between constable and citizen bears no resemblance to that between supervisor and subordinate, let alone between soldier and commander. So why immerse officers in a culture that prizes hierarchy, authority, and obedience when what is really needed on the streets is more negotiation, creative problem-solving, and collaboration with the community? 

And let's not forget the uniforms. 

Like other forms of militarization, combat-style uniforms both send the wrong message about the role police play in a free society and encourage officers to think of themselves as authority figures rather than public servants. 

The iconic blue of police uniforms was chosen specifically to distinguish the first civilian police officers—London's Metropolitan Police—from the red coats of British infantry soldiers. This choice illustrated the fact that rigorous distinction between police and soldiers was one of the crucial founding ideas of Anglo-American policing. Armies of occupation used soldiers to control and pacify populations; police, by contrast, were supposed to serve and protect. American cops seem to have completely forgotten this in favor of military cosplay. Police militarization often conjures images of riot police in chunky protective armor designed to deflect rocks and bottles, but at least such gear serves a purpose. Far more concerning are the battle fatigues and combat-style accessories now routinely worn by many agencies because they suggest the erosion, in the minds of officers, of the important differences between themselves and the military. 

What might a truly demilitarized police force look like? We don't have to look too hard for examples. In the late 1960s the police department of Menlo Park, California, undertook comprehensive demilitarization as part of a broader effort to revive damaged community relations. Officers, sergeants, and lieutenants were renamed "agents," "managers," and "directors" and wore subtly-marked business attire that kept their weapons and handcuffs concealed. But the cops didn't like it, and when the reformist chief retired, they went back to their old ways. Such cosmetic fixes wouldn't cure American policing, of course, but combined with demilitarization of training and culture, they might change it for the better. At the very least, such reforms would send a needed reminder to officers and departments about their proper role in a free society.

Alec Ward is a law student at the University of Virginia studying policing law and a former Reason intern.

  1. John
    June.23.2020 at 1:40 pm

    If you want to demilitarize the police and lower the number of police shootings, you need to understand what is driving the shootings. No, it is not that cops are all racist killers looking to murder black people. They are shooting because they are terrified and poorly trained and have embraced what I call a action rather than reaction philosophy that is suited to armed combat not law enforcement.

    To understand what I mean, understand that my action will beat your reaction every time. I don’t care if you are Mr. Badass Seal, if I get my gun out first and really mean to kill you, you are likely dead unless I miss. No reaction is ever going to my action. It is called getting the drop on someone.

    This is why initiative is so important in combat. The guy who shoots or punches first almost always wins. So in combat people talk about terms like “hostile intent” or “designated hostile forces” that mean you can shoot the other guy before he tries to shoot you.

    That is the way to do it if you are fighting for your life. The downside is that you also shoot the wrong person sometimes. In war that is called collateral damage and is acceptable. In law enforcement, that is called shooting an innocent person and isn’t acceptable.

    Law enforcement traditionally has not had an action rather than reaction philosophy. In law enforcement, you have to wait and see if the guy really does have a gun and does intend to shoot you. You can’t just shoot someone based on perceived hostile intent and what you think might be happening. Doing so results in cases like the guy who walked to the door with a remote control in his hand only to have some cop shoot him thinking it was a gun.

    We have more and too many police shootings because police have become militarized. That doesn’t mean they wear snazzy uniforms or have nifty toys and tanks. It means they have embraced the action first mentality in dealing with the public that is suited to combat not law enforcement.

    How do you fix that? First understand they embraced this mentality out of fear of the public and the people they were dealing with. Some of that fear is unfounded but it still has to be dealt with unfounded or not. So, the first step is to get cops to feel safer and not feel like they are potentially walking into an ambush every time they deal with the public. You do that through better training. You also do it by ending stupid shit like no knock raids that create the potential for cops to be ambushed and worse create the risk of the public no knowing it is a cop who is coming through the door.

    After you do that and make sure that every time a cop deals with the public he is wearing a uniform and a badge and identifies himself. Then, you go back to the law that says anyone who kills a LEO in uniform and in the line of duty gets the death penalty no questions asked every single time. Make every crook and criminal understand that so much as laying a hand on a cop buys them more time in the can they ever want to do and killing a cop sends them to the chair. Make having a badge an uniform the biggest safety blanket a cop can have.

    Do that and you get cops who are not as terrified, better trained, more confident, and much less likely to shoot someone. That wouldn’t solve every problem but it would be a very good start.

    1. Juice
      June.23.2020 at 1:49 pm

      I don’t care if you are Mr. Badass Seal, if I get my gun out first and really mean to kill you, you are likely dead unless I miss. No reaction is ever going to my action. It is called getting the drop on someone.

      Like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=cIMPLG3bMhA

      1. Juice
        June.23.2020 at 1:52 pm

        Or this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ny0mpmioKg

      2. John
        June.23.2020 at 1:54 pm

        That is exactly what I am talking about and the kind of thing that needs to be stopped.

        Do you not understand that? Do you think that I am endorsing this when I just wrote a long post explaining why it has no place in law enforcement and needs to be stopped?

      3. thesis_ascendant
        June.23.2020 at 2:43 pm

        What the fuck did you just fucking say about me, you little bitch? I’ll have you know I graduated top of my class in the Navy Seals, and I’ve been involved in numerous secret raids on Al-Quaeda, and I have over 300 confirmed kills. I am trained in gorilla warfare and I’m the top sniper in the entire US armed forces. You are nothing to me but just another target. I will wipe you the fuck out with precision the likes of which has never been seen before on this Earth, mark my fucking words. You think you can get away with saying that shit to me over the Internet? Think again, fucker. As we speak I am contacting my secret network of spies across the USA and your IP is being traced right now so you better prepare for the storm, maggot. The storm that wipes out the pathetic little thing you call your life. You’re fucking dead, kid. I can be anywhere, anytime, and I can kill you in over seven hundred ways, and that’s just with my bare hands. Not only am I extensively trained in unarmed combat, but I have access to the entire arsenal of the United States Marine Corps and I will use it to its full extent to wipe your miserable ass off the face of the continent, you little shit. If only you could have known what unholy retribution your little “clever” comment was about to bring down upon you, maybe you would have held your fucking tongue. But you couldn’t, you didn’t, and now you’re paying the price, you goddamn idiot. I will shit fury all over you and you will drown in it. You’re fucking dead, kiddo.

        1. thesis_ascendant
          June.23.2020 at 2:44 pm

          (sorry, couldn’t resist)

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      June.23.2020 at 2:08 pm

      Good and thoughtful comment, John. Thanks for writing it.

      1. John
        June.23.2020 at 2:10 pm

        Thanks. And I would add getting rid of qualified immunity. Let’s make the public deterred from getting violent with cops and then also get rid of qualified immunity to deter the cops from getting violent with the public. That would go a long ways towards making things less violent.

        1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
          June.23.2020 at 2:23 pm

          I would also add busting the police unions. That will make it easier to fire those occasional “bad apples” we keep hearing about. The unions are the biggest obstacle in holding bad cops accountable when they cross the line.

          1. sarcasmic
            June.23.2020 at 2:30 pm

            Also I would require that they hold a license for the job, and that the license be revoked for bad cops. That would prevent them from getting a job in the next town over after being fired.

    3. sarcasmic
      June.23.2020 at 2:13 pm

      Cops are currently trained to have zero tolerance for anything that could compromise officer safety, and zero tolerance for noncompliance.

      That means when they bust into someone’s house and the person is sitting on the couch with something black in their hands that might possibly resemble a handgun, the cop must open fire or be fired.

      Same idea with noncompliance. The moment someone doesn’t do what a cop orders, questions an unlawful order, or otherwise doesn’t do what they are told when they are told, the cop must force compliance or lose their job.

      So like you said, they must initiate violence when there is no threat to their safety, else they will be canned.

      1. John
        June.23.2020 at 2:23 pm

        Exactly that and it turning real law enforcement on its head. And ironically enough, by introducing violence into situation where there was none, making cops less safe. It is an entire mentality that has seeped into law enforcement that needs to change.

        Sadly, we can’t have these kinds of conversations because the topic has been hijacked by an army of angry leftist retards.

        1. sarcasmic
          June.23.2020 at 2:28 pm

          Really? I thought that after most of the libertarians left, these comments have been hijacked by an army of partisan, conservative retards who make the few libertarians who remain look like leftists by comparison.

          1. John
            June.23.2020 at 2:30 pm

            You thought wrong. It isn’t conservatives who are rioting over this and making the choice siding with the police or having chaos. It isn’t conservatives who are demanding stupid shit like defunding the police. And it isn’t conservatives who run the police departments and the cities where the worst abuses occur. How you think somehow they are the problem and not the leftists who run the cities and run the police departments in these cities and the leftists who are rioting and making any conversation impossible is a mystery known only to the voices in your head.

            1. sarcasmic
              June.23.2020 at 2:34 pm

              And here I thought you were talking about the comments. Silly me.

            2. sarcasmic
              June.23.2020 at 2:40 pm

              Assuming you can read this without having another emotional outburst, here is an example of what I mean. Democrats have finally come around to some ideas that libertarians have been preaching for decades. But because it is Democrats, not Republicans, who have some around to these ideas, the conservatives in the comments see libertarians promoting ideas are now being promoted by Democrats, and then they lose their shit.

              Whatever. You’re too busy setting fire to men of straw, and I’m fresh out of patience. Have fun.

  2. Commenter_XY
    June.23.2020 at 1:43 pm

    Kid, you have a lot to learn about how things work in the world. You should rethink your reasoning on police training. They need much more military-style training, not less. MPs are specifically trained to de-escalate. Best of luck at UVa.

    1. John
      June.23.2020 at 1:55 pm

      They need military training in that it needs to be intense and diciplined. They do not, however, need to have a military mindset.

      And MPs only do law enforcement as a side job. Their real job is to protect and run supply routes during combat. And there, their job is most certainly not to de-escalate anything. They are basically mobile infantry whose job is to kill the enemy.

    2. sarcasmic
      June.23.2020 at 2:17 pm

      They’re also policing trained killers, so escalating situations in the manner of Officer Friendly might be bad for their health.

  3. Brandybuck
    June.23.2020 at 1:45 pm

    Menlo Park is a highly affluent community. Home to the elite rich. It’s where people go to live if they think Palo Alto is beneath them.

    So the idea of them ever having a militarized police problem is just bizarre. Maybe there’s an eastern sliver were the maids and butlers live in squalor that needs cops to roust them? Like East Palo Alto? Dunno.

    Menlo Park is where Hillary spent most of her time collecting money rather than campaigning.

  4. Ragnarredbeard
    June.23.2020 at 1:46 pm

    Take away qualified immunity and police unions and see how fast cops start acting better. They’ve been conditioned for a couple of decades to know that they’ll get away with all kinds of crap and that affects how they deal with people.

    1. John
      June.23.2020 at 2:02 pm

      I am okay with all of that. And let’s have a rule that cops must wear badges and uniforms and identify themselves. In return, let’s make assault a cop in the line of duty a twenty year sentence and killing a cop the death penalty.

      We need to de-escalate these situations. You do that by making both sides the cop and the public aware and deterred from escalating the situation.

      1. Ragnarredbeard
        June.23.2020 at 2:29 pm

        I think your idea is sound, but would note that some people have nothing to lose. That Brooks guy up in Atlanta was out on parole and if he got arrested for DUI he was going back to prison, so he reacted to the cuffs and it went bad from there.

        IMO, the cops also fucked up because they had the discretion to take his car keys and either let him walk home, or take him there themselves. Officer Friendly would do a guy a solid and get some good rep out of it.

        1. John
          June.23.2020 at 2:33 pm

          Even that guy had his life to lose, which he did. He was going back to prison and had nothing to lose but the thought of going to the electric chair should he kill one of those cops would likely have deterred him.

          Regardless, there will always be bad situations. But I really think we can have fewer of them if we are smarter about how we do things.

  5. Dillinger
    June.23.2020 at 1:58 pm

    no-knock like they’re clearing Fallujah

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.23.2020 at 2:10 pm

    To Demilitarize the Police, We Need To Change More Than Just Their Uniforms

    Tonight, on Project Runway…

    1. John
      June.23.2020 at 2:11 pm

      Queer Eye for the Blue Guy.

  7. Chipper Morning Wood
  8. sarcasmic
    June.23.2020 at 2:24 pm

    “… and encourage officers to think of themselves as authority figures rather than public servants. ”

    One thing people don’t seem to understand is the distinction between power and authority. Police have the authority to enforce the law, and the power to use force. Thing is, they routinely abuse their power in the name of authority because power and authority have become synonyms. They are not and should not be treated as such.

  9. Kristian H.
    June.23.2020 at 2:35 pm

    A few thoughts:

    There is a fundamental difference between a peace officer and an enforcement officer, at least in intent and mindset. The Atlanta shooting demonstrates that (things were going well when everyone was acting like peace officer / citizen, it went sideways when the police transitioned to enforcement officer). It is also the difference between pleasant knock on the door to ask questions and dynamic / no-knock warrant executions (no pun intended).

    The next is the mindset that having the police officer go home at the end of the day is the only measure that matters. That leads to things like the Noor shooting or the CCW passenger killed by a freaking out cop or the Cleveland killing the kid secs after arriving in a car. If you choose to be a cop, to put yourself in harms way, then you can’t be allowed to freak out every time there is danger.

Please to post comments