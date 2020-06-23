Reason Roundup

Seattle Says It Will Ask Protesters To Voluntarily Leave 'Autonomous Zone.' What Happens If They Don't?

Plus: Trump tries to cancel skilled worker visas, Seattle repeals "prostitution loitering" law, Pennsylvania makes cosmetologists prove "good moral character," and more...

|

zumaamericastwentyseven809219
(Paul Christian Gordon/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is putting a halt to the city's autonomous zone, an area recently claimed by protesters as a police-free sanctuary within the city. Since it was set up on June 8, the six-block areaalternately referred to as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) or the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP)—went from a "block party atmosphere" to seeing 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson fatally shot within its borders and two others injured in shootings there. "It's time for people to go home," Durkan said on Monday.

She added that Seattle cops would be returning to their precinct in the area but would not be clearing out protesters. "Rather, Durkan said, they'd ask people to leave the area voluntarily at night, offering resources for homeless people and working with community groups to try to cajole people to leave the area," reports The Seattle Times.

Durkan declined to say what city authorities planned to do if people refused their polite requests.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Johnson that sits in Lafayette Square, a park in front of the White House. After being confronted by police, they declared an area in front of a church there the "Black House Autonomous Zone" (though this appears to be largely symbolic).

FREE MINDS

Seattle repealed a law against "loitering" for the purpose of prostitution. The Seattle City Council voted unanimously on Monday to repeal the law, after Councilmembers Alex Pedersen (District 4), Tammy J. Morales (District 2), and Andrew J. Lewis (District 7) requested it be repealed, following a 2018 recommendation from a working group on reentry problems faced by people exiting incarceration. "The prostitution loitering ordinance has a discriminatory legacy that impacted primarily people of color, women and our LGBTQ community," said Lewis in a statement. "I've received hundreds of emails from constituents almost uniformly in favor of repealing these ordinances."

FREE MARKETS

Pennsylvania requires licensed cosmetologists to prove they have "good moral character." The state has rejected qualified applicants for having any criminal record, no matter what the charges were, the circumstances behind it, or how long ago the offense happened, reports NBC News. And "the moral character provision of Pennsylvania's cosmetology law is one of tens of thousands of regulations used by states and local governments that make it harder for people with criminal records to find work," notes NBC's Tyler Kingkade. "These rules affect about 1 in 3 American adults who have a criminal record and can increase recidivism, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights concluded in a report last year."

ELECTION 2020

QUICK HITS

  • The Trump administration is extending immigration restrictions put in place in April (which suspended the issuing of most permanent residency visas) and freezing all visas for skilled workers as well, it announced yesterday.
  • Police reform proposals in Congress are supposed to see some action this week:

  • Protecting and serving:

NEXT: The CIA Can’t Protect Its Own Hacking Tools. Why Should We Trust Government Privacy and Security Proposals?

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:31 am

    Seattle Says It Will Ask Protesters To Voluntarily Leave ‘Autonomous Zone.’ What Happens If They Don’t?

    Like taxes, it’s all voluntary.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      June.23.2020 at 9:46 am

      Hello.

      People getting shot and raped. Statues being toppled. Wholesale destruction of property. But Elizabeth insists on calling them protestors.

      Hoo-kay.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        June.23.2020 at 10:05 am

        Note that in the other cities where people tried to set these up, the mayors who proactively shut them down, hard, haven’t had to worry about civil insurrection. Wheeler is Antifa’s creature in Portland, and even he noped them the fuck out when they tried to set one up on his doorstep.

        Fuck ’em. Seattle, and DC for that matter, can wallow in their own shit like the pigs they are. They’re starting to get in shootouts and maybe even a serial killer stalking people in Seattle, Minneapolis had over 100 people shot in the last month, more black people were murdered last weekend in Chicago than all the unarmed black people killed by cops in a single year.

        Considering they’re calling themselves “autonomous” and are effectively declaring that they’re not part of the US, I’d be all for smashing these idiots with a few Hellfire missiles and follow it up with some deliveries of 105 shells from an AC-130. With any luck, though, this will be a self-correcting problem for the morons who end up indulging this stupidity, as people get in fights and kill each other.

        If this is what the blue cities want, then fine. But if they try to bring that shit into your safe rural/suburban communities, you better be ready to expel them with force, or they’re going to fuck up your nest, too. That goes double for any spineless mayors or city council members that might indulge these idiots by appealing to “common values” that these chum simply don’t share with you.

  2. Ken Shultz
    June.23.2020 at 9:31 am

    “Seattle Says It Will Ask Protesters To Voluntarily Leave ‘Autonomous Zone.’ What Happens If They Don’t?

    The city council holds an emergency drum circle?

    1. Ken Shultz
      June.23.2020 at 9:37 am

      Special Session of the Seattle City Council:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bnt5Ogiiw98

    2. Longtobefree
      June.23.2020 at 10:01 am

      Drums are often made from animal skin. Not allowed in Seattle.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:33 am

    Durkan declined to say what city authorities planned to do if people refused their polite requests.

    Old fashioned hippie head busting, one imagines.

    1. SilentSkies
      June.23.2020 at 10:06 am

      Perhaps they’ll use tanks like the communists they are.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      June.23.2020 at 10:09 am

      She’s likely trying to set things up so that Inslee has to call in the National Guard and she won’t have to take responsibility for what happens. “Welp, we tried talking to these people, but they won’t listen! I just don’t know what to do!” That would certainly epitomize modern American society–no one wants to take any responsibility for anything, and expects someone else to handle the problems.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:34 am

    Seattle repealed a law against “loitering” for the purpose of prostitution.

    Prostitution busts are about to go up.

    1. H. Farnham
      June.23.2020 at 9:37 am

      No, no, no… they’re “human trafficking” busts.

    2. Nardz
      June.23.2020 at 9:43 am

      But if it’s rape in an “autonomous” zone tent, it’s totally ok

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        June.23.2020 at 9:55 am

        Especially if the tent is red.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:35 am

    …and a HUGE drop-off re: his social media use.

    As long as it’s huge.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      June.23.2020 at 9:42 am

      Don’t you mean “yuge”?

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        June.23.2020 at 9:50 am

        I DO NOT.

  6. Nonstopdrivel
    June.23.2020 at 9:35 am

    I just found out that transnegress Rachel Dolezal (alias Nkechi Amare Diallo) was a graduate of Christian Liberty Academy Satellite School (CLASS), the same high school from which I graduated . . . proving yet again that politics is more a horseshoe than a continuum, and that a radical leftist and a radical rightist have more in common than not.

    1. MikeT1986
      June.23.2020 at 9:51 am

      Horseshoe theory proves the NazBol.

  7. Earth Skeptic
    June.23.2020 at 9:36 am

    In other news, Seattle health department experts have released new pandemic guidelines. Doctors are now instructed to ask the corona virus to leave infected patients.

  8. Nardz
    June.23.2020 at 9:37 am

    Our Establishment is revolting – in fact, it stinks on ice. What you see out there is our alleged betters struggling mightily to hold onto the power that we Normal people dared to wrest away from them in 2016. One component of their campaign is the burning and looting information operation conducted by black-clad pawns. The other component is the soft power corporate/media/cultural conspiracy to silence dissent and enforce fearful conformity to their narrative. Usually, a revolution is conducted by the peasants to throw off a tyrannical ruling class. Here, the ruling class is waging a political and cultural war to retake and then tighten its grip on the masses. They are no longer even pretending to seek the consent of the governed. And once they retake power, that’s it – they will never give up power again.

    This is about casting off the “tyranny” of you having rights and interests that get in the way of the best and the brightest doing whatever the hell they want, a continuing theme in my new book The 21 Biggest Lies about Donald Trump (and You!). And a key component of this cynical plot is systematically denying you the protection of norms and laws, all while subjecting you to them where it benefits the elite.

    Let’s review.

    Remember free speech? That was fun while it lasted. Oh, it still exists, to the extent that you may speak freely as long as your free speech conforms to the Establishment narrative. Do you feel like you can say whatever you think freely and without restraint? Or do you experience a twinge of fear of the consequences if you get online and state that no, you do not support the Marxist goals of Black Lives Matter? If so, their plan is working. You are supposed to be afraid and intimidated – and while the endless list of people cancelled, abused, and fired from jobs because they refused to kowtow to the mob serves to outrage us, it also serves to teach us that there is a fearsome price to be paid for failing to go along and cheer the Emperor’s new duds.

    Remember the big lie that Trump is the great destroyer of norms? What about the norm of free speech? Not the First Amendment – that’s a constitutional guarantee. It’s the norm, the general consensus that people will not be punished for their views even outside the law, that’s dead, and not at the hand of The Donald.

    Maybe you can appeal for support to the neutral truthtellers of the media, the brave firefighters who ensure the little guy gets a fair shake. Nah. Our garbage media is dedicated to reinforcing the status quo – instead of comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable, it afflicts the afflicted and sucks up to the comfortable.

    Hey, maybe academia will stand up for truth, justice, and equality. And maybe you just took an enormous bong hit.

    Ok then, the objective science people of science will tell us the truth because science is important and science is scientific and they surely would never get involved in politics. Except they lie about global warming, and about masks, and they give a free pass to woke protests while scolding those gnarly (and probably racist) Ozark proles about how their pool party will become an orgy of death. Never mind that a month on, there’s still no pile of pangolin flu corpses to point at.

    Well, at least our military remains above the fray. Oops. In an era when our Navy ships can’t keep from running into other boats and turbaned banditos continue to roam freely through the Hindu Kush after two decades, we see the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs appear on video to apologize for appearing in public with the guy we elected his commander-in-chief. The military cannot be political, the guys who can’t win a war tell us, as they become super-political. The ChiComs, who have a serious military unlike our shamefully frivolous one, would be wise to time their inevitable devastating sneak attack for when our armed forces are on a three-day diversity training stand-down. If only our armed forces had a recent track record of victory to match its track record of wokeness.

    How about our police? We’ve seen some signs of push-back, like in Atlanta, but if they won’t even protect their station house from the woke mobs, are they going to protect your house? And don’t think some are not eager to join in the petty oppression – how many cops obediently hassled mommies for letting their kids play outside during the pandemic panic?

    And don’t think you can rely on constitutional guarantees. You can have guarantees all day long and they don’t mean a thing unless they are enforced by the courts. Do you see the courts enforcing your rights? Look at Chief Justice John Souter – I mean Roberts – and his antics. Yeah sure. DACA is one (preferred) president creating a law via decree that overrides an actual law – you know, one of those “I’m Just a Bill” laws – but it can’t be undone by a subsequent (non-preferred) president. Huh?

    Oh, and remember your right to worship? You might think that a right to practice your religion means some bureaucrat can’t ban church while clapping like a trained seal as thousands of woke protestors mix n’ mingle, but no. According to Souter II, the First Amendment doesn’t make your silly Jesus hootenannys special, even though it expressly does. Why, your church can be treated just like a movie theater or bowling alley – that is, much worse than, say, massive political donor Walmart.

    What are the chances that the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Grown-In-Office, would again construe the Second Amendment’s admonition that the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed to mean the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed? We should be glad that the Supreme Court hasn’t taken up a gun case in a decade.

    And forget equal justice under criminal law. It’s dual justice. Felonia Milhous von Pantsuit commits crimes that would get you locked up but she gets a pass. McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Comey and the rest lie and walk free, while Mike Flynn commits no crime and has to fight the power to even get a dismissal of a plea obtained by the rankest prosecutorial misconduct. Rioters and criminals get released with a wave and a smile; cops get threatened with death row for fighting back when a career criminal tries to taser them. It’s all a lie and a scam.

    This is all part and parcel of a strategy to strip us of any kind of refuge or recourse from abuse. We cannot look to the marketplace of ideas to make our case because our case has been declared verboten. The institutions are arrayed against us. The law means nothing because it will not be enforced neutrally. So why again do we consider ourselves bound by the social contract the establishment has been using like Charmin?

    What we are seeing is the elite’s ruthless pursuit of the power we stripped them of back in 2016 when we made the Hillary fans cry. And since then, despite it all, we have made progress – some good judges, no more wars, trade realism with China. But this is intolerable to the leftist Establishment.

    We the People must be overthrown. Now the question is whether We the People are going to let that happen.

    http://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/06/22/the-elites-are-revolting-n2571007

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      June.23.2020 at 9:54 am

      Shaun King said Jesus is fair game now. Keep pushing and it will end ugly. What’s next? Legit works of Western art like Michelangelo’s David? Maybe shut down the ‘SistIne Chapel’? Knock down Stone Henge? Etc.

      The day those Confederate statues went down a couple of years ago, was the day you knew it was going to expand into other figures.

      This isn’t about justice anymore. It’s literally about dismantling the West and disconnecting it from its heritage.

      And people are still drinking Brawndo thinking ‘meh’.

      This is Reason’s weak point to a certain degree. A little too naive in their ‘nothing to see here’ approach. It may indeed be a passing dark cloud and hopefully when those clouds lift, people will go back in and clean the mess up and put those ‘symbolic’ statues up and defend and respect their heritage rather than feel guilt for it.

      Tyranny of the minority is far worse than Mill’s tyranny of the majority.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        June.23.2020 at 9:57 am

        The irony is that the people do are leading this movement idealize failed societies and shithole countries, even as they try to topple the closest thing to paradise that will ever exist on this planet.

      2. John
        June.23.2020 at 9:57 am

        They pulled down the Cervantes statue in Seattle. Cervantes was a slave himself for a while. They are just animals and they are coming for everything.

      3. Nardz
        June.23.2020 at 9:59 am

        Reason isn’t naive, it straight up panders to progressives and covers for leftists.

      4. God
        June.23.2020 at 10:07 am

        Jesus dude, check your pants.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:37 am

    And “the moral character provision of Pennsylvania’s cosmetology law is one of tens of thousands of regulations used by states and local governments that make it harder for people with criminal records to find work…”

    If they don’t like it they shouldn’t have been convicted of breaking one of the thousands of laws the Pennsylvania government has put on the books.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:38 am

    The Trump administration is extending immigration restrictions put in place in April (which suspended the issuing of most permanent residency visas) and freezing all visas for skilled workers as well…

    Everyone wanted him to make a show of taking the Rona seriously.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:39 am

    “Masks matter. So does good science. Let’s do both.”

    Modern America doesn’t do nuance.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      June.23.2020 at 9:56 am

      Stupid is as stupid does.

      Also

      You can’t fix stupid.

    2. Don't look at me!
      June.23.2020 at 10:00 am

      Suddenly, thin cotton bandanas stop virus particles.
      Because science!

      1. Longtobefree
        June.23.2020 at 10:08 am

        But only the Communist Chinese Virus particles.

        CDC statement on masks and the ‘real’ flu:
        Background; Masks are not usually recommended in non-healthcare settings; however, this guidance provides other strategies for limiting the spread of influenza viruses in the community.
        Unvaccinated Asymptomatic Persons, Including Those at High Risk for Influenza Complications
        No recommendation can be made at this time for mask use in the community by asymptomatic persons, including those at high risk for complications, to prevent exposure to influenza viruses.

        So there is something magical about the Communist Chinese Virus that a single layer of fabric, not sealed around the mouth and nose is not only effective, but effective enough to be required by law, while that same object has no recommendation for anything else.
        Or just possibly, it is all political posturing to benefit a fascist takeover of the USA political process.

        Boring details: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/professionals/infectioncontrol/maskguidance.htm

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:40 am

    The House and Senate have prepped dueling legislative proposals to curb police abuse. The House will debate and vote on its bill Thursday.

    And you thought Capitol Hill gridlock was a positive.

  13. John
    June.23.2020 at 9:41 am

    Someone painted “Fuck The Police” on the statue of that great confederate racist Stevie Ray Vaughn in Austin. Don’t these dumb asses know Andy Summers was the guitarist for the Police not SRV?

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:41 am

    “Just eight months after the Trump administration invoked an obscure provision of the 2001 Patriot Act to hold him indefinitely,” the government’s case against Adham Amin Hassoun, a man from Palestine, has fallen apart…

    Bolton leaves and the whole war on terror goes down the tubes.

  15. Nardz
    June.23.2020 at 9:41 am

    http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/16118/western-history-culture-stand-up

    “Antiracism is no longer the defense of the equal dignity of people, but an ideology, a vision of the world,” said the French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut, son of Holocaust survivors.

    “Antiracism has been transformed… At the time of the great migration, it is no longer a question of welcoming newcomers by integrating them into European civilization, but exposing the faults of this civilization”.

    He referred to “self-racism” as “the most dismaying and grotesque pathology of our time”.

    Its capital is London.

    “Topple the racists” consists of a map with 60 statues in 30 British cities. The removal of the statues is being requested to support a movement born in the United States after a white policeman, Derek Chauvin, killed a black man, George Floyd, by kneeling on his neck.

    In Bristol, a crowd pushed the statue of philanthropist and slave-owner Edward Colston into the harbor. The act was followed in London by protests vandalizing statues of Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi and Abraham Lincoln. London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, after removing the monument to Robert Milligan, a Scottish slave trader, from outside the Museum of London Docklands, announced the creation of commission to review tearing down statues that do not reflect “the city’s diversity”. Two more statues were ordered to be removed from two London hospitals.

    Vandalism and self-hatred are quickly gaining ground. The epic of great discoveries associated with British Empire has become shameful. The protests are not about slavery. No one in the UK today would cheer that period. It is rather a call for cultural cleansing of all the works contradicting the new mantra: “diversity”.

    “A new form of Taliban was born in the UK today”, wrote Nigel Farage, referring to two giant ancient Buddha statue that were blown up by the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001.

    “Unless we get moral leadership quickly our cities won’t be worth living in”.

    The list of statues to be removed includes the names of Oliver Cromwell and Horatio Nelson, two major figures in British history, as well as Nancy Astor, the first woman to be elected to the British Parliament and take a seat in 1919. Also on the list were the names of Sir Francis Drake, Christopher Columbus and Charles Gray (the prime minister whose government supervised the abolition of slavery in 1833).

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, expressing opposition to the removal campaign, said:

    “We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history. The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations. They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come.”

    British post-colonial guilt is, however, having repercussions far larger than statues. There is, for instance, still total silence about persecuted Christians, according to a UK bishop leading a government review into their suffering. There is also, notably, a retreat from the world’s stage.

    “When the West loses confidence in itself, because of excessive or misplaced guilt over colonialism, it turns to isolationism”, noted Bruce Gilley, a professor of political science.

    “We are afraid that anything we do is colonial. There’s plenty of countries willing to step into that global governance gap: China, Iran, Russia, Turkey”.

    Post-colonial guilt is also suffocating freedom of speech in the UK. The former British “equality watchdog” chief, Trevor Phillips, was suspended from the Labour Party after allegations of “Islamophobia”. Phillips’ guilt? Being critical of multiculturalism. According to Phillips:

    “In my view, squeamishness about addressing diversity and its discontents risks allowing our country to sleepwalk to a catastrophe that will set community against community, endorse sexist aggression, suppress freedom of expression, reverse hard-won civil liberties, and undermine the liberal democracy that has served this country so well for so long.”

    Phillips also claimed that British politicians and journalists are “terrified” of discussing race, thereby leaving multiculturalism to become a “racket” exploited by some to entrench segregation. A man of Guyanese origin, a Labour Party veteran and an equality commissioner spoke the truth to the multiculturalists.

    The activists who campaign to remove the statues want radically to change the look of the British capital. The clash seems to consist of, on one side, violent censors who bully everyone, and on the other side, cowardly, appeasing politicians, who are afraid and bow to the vandals. Monuments are a vital and visible part of a global city; they embody their place in the history of a city, otherwise only bus stops and Burger Kings would remain there. These protestors appear to wish for a revised, sanitized history. If we do not quickly understand that, if we erase our past, as the former Soviet Union tried to do, it will be easier for people to create their vision of our future with no rudder to anchor us or our values. We will be left with nothing in our hands but shattered pieces of our history and culture.

    This movement of hating the West — which has, as all of us do, an imperfect history — seems to have begun in British universities. In Cambridge, professors of literature asked to replace white authors with representatives from minorities to “decolonize” the curriculum. The student union of London’s prestigious School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) asked to remove Plato, Kant, Descartes, Hegel and others from the curriculum, because they were “all white” — as if the color of our skin should be the sole determinant of our thoughts. In Manchester, students painted over a mural based on Kipling’s poem “If”.

    A scholar of colonialism, Nigel Biggar, said that a “climate of fear” has returned to British universities. The University of Liverpool recently agreed to rename a building honoring former prime minister William Gladstone. At Oxford, meanwhile, the statue of Cecil Rhodes, philanthropist and founder of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), risks being the next to go.

    “There is a bit of hypocrisy,” Lord Patten, the chancellor of Oxford, commented, “in Oxford taking money for 100 scholars a year, about a fifth of them from Africa, to come to Oxford, and then saying we want to throw the Rhodes statue… in the Thames”.

    He said that his own view remained the same as one “expressed by Nelson Mandela at a celebration of the Rhodes Trust in 2003”: that despite the “problems associated with Cecil Rhodes in history, if it was alright for Mandela, then I have to say it’s pretty well alright for me”. But not for the revisionists.

    Western history is seemingly being remade to portray all of Western civilization as just one big apartheid. It is as if we should not only pull down statues but also pull down ourselves. But a successful democracy, cannot be built on just erasing the past.

    The statue in London of Churchill — who stood against the Nazis during the Second World War and saved Europe from barbarism — was covered up by the city authorities during recent protests. Its visual erasure reminds one of the nude statues in Rome covered up by authorities to please Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, or the “disappearance” of portraits in the former Soviet Union, of people whom the Politburo decided had fallen out of favor. There is a falsity in erasing one’s history. One may not have a perfect history, but it is one’s history, nevertheless. As the historian Victor Davis Hanson wrote, a country “does not have to be perfect to be good.” Excising the distasteful parts does not change what happened; they may even be replaced with parts that are more distasteful.

    Some London museums already adopted this covering-up and self-censorship a while ago. The Tate Gallery in London banned a work by John Latham that displayed a Koran embedded in glass. The Victoria and Albert Museum showed, then withdrew, a devotional art image of Muhammad. The Saatchi Gallery featured two works of nudes overlaid with Arabic script, which prompted complaints from Muslim visitors; the museum covered the works. The Whitechapel Art Gallery purged an exhibit containing nude dolls.

    The Merriam-Webster dictionary just revised the definition of “racism” to include “systemic racism”, presumably meaning that the entire society is guilty and unjust.

    The censors seem to want to control our mental universe, as in George Orwell’s novel, 1984:

    “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right”.

    This process of Western self-abasement began long ago. The Labour Party councils in the UK, for example, began to examine all the statues under their jurisdiction. The mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, instead of defending the rule of law, called the violent removal of the statue of Colston an act of “historical poetry”. When vandals started to destroy statues, many applauded. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it “politically correct iconoclasm”.

    A week before the statues row, people in the UK knelt in the name of George Floyd. It was as if there was a collective claim that Western society as a whole had to repent. It seemed a form of ideological hysteria, not so distant from that of the Inquisition or the Salem Witch Trials: those who knelt were presumably supposed appear as if they were more moral, on the “right side” of justice. There were even British policemen kneeling, as, in the US, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats knelt to their overlords. Both were acts of irresponsibility and capitulation. A few days later, the British establishment kowtowed to the new Taliban.

    What is this macabre ideological game aimed at accomplishing? Not taking down monuments as such, like the statues of Christopher Columbus which have been torn down or beheaded. It is more than that. It is a power-grab to create a cultural revolution, to prevent anyone from saying that cultures are not all the same; to put Europe’s past on trial; to instill perennial remorse into consciences, and to spread intellectual terror to advance multiculturalism.

    How many people will refuse to go along with this coerced suppression of history? If many kneel to this new totalitarianism, who will have the courage to stand up for Western history and culture?

    1. Earth Skeptic
      June.23.2020 at 9:59 am

      Where is Hitler when we need him?

  16. John
    June.23.2020 at 9:44 am

    St John’s church that the BLM rioters tried to burn down. They have turned one of the most historic churches and parks in America into a camp full of fucking bums. And ENB cheers it on. She should go spend a few days there. I am sure the bums would find a skinny white girl nice to have around. I wish her luck with that.

    1. Don't look at me!
      June.23.2020 at 10:03 am

      But, free food!

  17. Nardz
    June.23.2020 at 9:46 am

    The rate at which events are accelerating makes prediction a fool’s game. But I’ll take a shot at it, since I’ve been called a heck of a lot worse than ‘fool’ in my life.

    Since the rioting began after the death of George Floyd it’s been obvious to anyone with any experience in covering global politics that these have been a directed operation aimed at undermining the presidency of Donald Trump here in the U.S.

    The formation of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in downtown Seattle is the latest in a series of provocations and escalations intended to goad Trump into invoking the Insurrection Act of 1878 and deploying the military to put down these riots endlessly promoted by a complicit media in the West as mostly ‘peaceful protests.’

    They are anything but that.

    This is a situation that, because of the subsidization of it by the Mayor, Jenny Durkan, and the Governor, Jay Inslee, that will persist just long enough to descend into violence and chaos. Note how I don’t use the word anarchy.

    Because we’ve already seen a form of government form in the CHAZ, with a governing council, a constitution of sorts and decrees of white people paying reparations to black members of the community.

    Raz Simone, like a latter day Issac Hayes – the Duke — from John Carpenter’s now prophetic Escape from New York, is passing out AR-15s and AK-47s to keep the peace of the gun. And in no time some pigs will become far more equal than others.

    But, even if my worst predictions about the CHAZ do not come to pass, since it is very much a tactical operation in the grander strategy to undermine and delegitimize Trump, there will still likely be violence.

    All we have to do is look at what happened in other so-called color revolutions that piggy-backed on legitimate protests against existing, corrupt governments.

    This reminds me of the situation in Ukraine in 2014 where the protests on the Maidan plaza in Kiev turned violent when snipers began shooting from rooftops. And to this day there are questions as to who shot who and what actually happened.

    But given that a peaceful stability in the CHAZ serves no one in power, on either side of the political divide, the likelihood of a similar provocation is very, very high.

    The way I see this, the people in the CHAZ are pawns in a much larger game being played by the power elite many of them want to overthrow.

    All it takes is one agent provocateur, one guy with a rifle and a narrative springs into being.

    If there is one thing that is abundantly clear after four years of watching this escalation in the U.S. it is that there is nothing Trump’s enemies won’t do to make things worse.

    Because, in the end, this is about far more than Trump. This is about moving the U.S. into a failed political and economic state. The economic destruction is already well underway thanks to the persistence of the COVID-19 insanity.

    The new normal of face masks and social distancing highlight the sheer cowardice of the corporate managerial class and the complicity of the corporate leadership, as The Saker pointed out in a recent post. He asks the question that if money isn’t the object of this corporate ‘bowing to the mob’ what is at stake.

    The answer, of course, is power:

    Specifically, the U.S. deep state – at a major faction within that deep state – is clearly desperate to get rid of Trump (and *not* for the right reasons, of which there are plenty).

    There are plenty of signs that illustrate that Trump is even losing control of the Executive, including Secretary Esper contradicting Trump on what is a key issue – restoring law and order – or the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea voicing support for BLM (I consider that these actions by top officials against their own Commander in Chief border on treason). Needless to say, the pro-Dems neo-libs at Slate immediately began dreaming about, and calling for, a military revolt against Trump.

    And that new normal now separates Americans along yet another vector, one much subtler than wearing a MAGA hat or sporting a ‘Coexist’ bumper sticker on their hybrid.

    And that’s exactly why I think there’s going to be some kind of Maidan-like event in the CHAZ if President Trump continues to refuse to take the bait and roll the tanks in, metaphorically, to break it up.

    But, ultimately, this isn’t Trump’s job, it is the job of the local elected officials to provide services to protect the property and livelihoods of their constituents. But that’s not what’s on display in Seattle.

    It isn’t on display in New York City either where Mayor Bill DeBlasio is doing everything he can to disarm and delegitimize his own police force and enflame tensions by allowing looters to run wild while enforcing social distancing rules against Hasidic Jews trying to worship in peace.

    This is a movie whose ending I’ve seen before and I didn’t like it the previous times I watched it. What’s sad is that the people who’ve released this one are the same ones who released the previous ones.

    It’s a tragedy which, frankly, as I’ve talked about ad nauseum. Trump has invited this onto himself because of his own weakness to confront his attackers while engaging in similar behavior against countries he doesn’t like – Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Venezuela.

    No one in the international community will shed one tear if Trump is deposed in November or during his second term. Many of us Americans recognize his faults and what they’ve wrought but still understand that the alternative to him is the restoration of the worst parts of the Empire.

    His only true accomplishment to date has been staying in power in a White House where his power has steadily eroded to the point of near irrelevancy. If he doesn’t make substantive moves to neutralize those behind the CHAZ he will be the one blamed when it explodes.

    http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/22/chaz-is-setup-as-next-maidan/

    1. John
      June.23.2020 at 9:53 am

      They have had two murders at CHAZ in the last week. It already has turned into chaos. The city could end it tomorrow if they wanted to. They don’t want to because they want Trump to come in and do it for them so they can play heroes to their derranged base calling Trump a tyrant while getting the benefits of Trump doing their dirty work.

      Trump isn’t going to do it for them. Trump has said he will come in with federal forces if asked to do so but not until he is asks. That leaves the mayor and the governor owning the entire festering mess of bums, criminals and insane people in the middle of the state’s largest city. There have already been two murders and at least one rape. It will only get worse as time goes on and the mayor and the governor only look worse for not doing anything. But, the moment they do, their zombie woke base will turn on them. They were betting Trump would overreact and save them. Sucks to be them.

      1. Nardz
        June.23.2020 at 10:02 am

        I’m looking forward to their attempt to clear it out.
        It should be difficult, but I’m guessing orders will come down to the chazchop warlord(s) to end it without much fight since the optics have turned against the left

        1. John
          June.23.2020 at 10:07 am

          From what I have seen there are some legitimately crazy people there. I don’t think the dumb asses who started this have much control over it anymore. I don’t think they can just call it off and tell these loons to go home because the optics are bad. Someone is going to have to go in there and use force to clean it out. And it is going to make for some very bad optics. They are screwed because Trump isn’t going to do it for them.

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      June.23.2020 at 10:01 am

      ad nauseam*

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:46 am

    Plenty of room with some budget cuts here.

    OR, do we need to seize Shake Shack’s physical assets so that police can make their own shakes?

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:48 am

    When it comes to police reform, don’t forget about federal cops…

    That’s a lot of armed alphabet agencies to worry about.

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    June.23.2020 at 9:50 am

    Russia is lifting its ban on the encrypted messaging service Telegram.

    Looks like Putin found a backdoor.

  21. John
    June.23.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jimmy-kimmel-n-word-snoop-dogg-imitation-george-wallace-comic-podcast

    Jimmy Kimmel get’s the knock at the door cutesy of Fox News. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving douche bag.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      June.23.2020 at 10:06 am

      I still can’t figure out why blackface is so offensive. It’s a fucking costume, for godsake.

      1. BYODB
        June.23.2020 at 10:09 am

        I guess vaudeville left it’s scars.

      2. John
        June.23.2020 at 10:09 am

        It isn’t and never was until a bunch of white people decided otherwise. But Kimmell is one of the most sanctimonious woke assholes in Hollywood. He is getting exactly what he deserves. Hopefully, we will never have to hear from him again.

        He was never funny anyway. His act was basically playing your sister’s asshole boyfriend that you never got around to beating the shit out of even though he deserved it because it wasn’t worth the family drama. Even before he became such a whinny woke bitch, he was still annoying and never funny.

  22. BYODB
    June.23.2020 at 10:07 am

    Ah, yes, the irony of creating an ‘autonomous zone’ where police aren’t allowed to tread having shootings when it’s announced that law no longer exists.

    One might wonder if these protesters will investigate themselves.

Please to post comments