Cato Institute "Free Thoughts" Podcast About My Book "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom"

The Cato Institute has posted the audio of a recent podcast about my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. The interview is part of their "Free Thoughts" series, and was conducted by Trevor Burrus and Aaron Ross Powell of Cato. Unlike most of the other talks and interviews, I have given about the book, this one focuses almost entirely on the part of my argument that deals with domestic foot voting, as opposed to international migration.

My thanks to Aaron and Trevor for their excellent questions!