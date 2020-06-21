The Volokh Conspiracy

Michigan State University VP of Research Ousted Because of His Past Scientific Statements

He remains a tenured faculty member.

From the Lansing State Journal (Mark Johnson):

Michigan State University's senior vice president of research and innovation Stephen Hsu resigned his post effective July 1 following calls for his removal over controversial statements….

The announcement comes after the Graduate Employees Union called for MSU to remove Hsu after statements he made about work by other researchers on intelligence and genetics and prior comments he made which the union members consider sexist and racist. [See here for the Union's criticisms. -EV]

"I believe this is what is best for our university to continue our progress forward," [MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr.] said, in the press release. "The exchange of ideas is essential to higher education, and I fully support our faculty and their academic freedom to address the most difficult and controversial issues. But when senior administrators at MSU choose to speak out on any issue, they are viewed as speaking for the university as a whole. Their statements should not leave any room for doubt about their, or our, commitment to the success of faculty, staff and students." …

Hsu responded on his blog:

President Stanley asked me this afternoon for my resignation. I do not agree with his decision, as serious issues of Academic Freedom and Freedom of Inquiry are at stake. I fear for the reputation of Michigan State University.

However, as I serve at the pleasure of the President, I have agreed to resign. I look forward to rejoining the ranks of the faculty here.

It has been a great honor working with colleagues in the administration at MSU through some rather tumultuous times.

To my team in SVPRI, we can be proud of what we accomplished for this university in the last 8 years. It is a much better university than the one I joined in 2012.

I want to thank all the individuals who signed our petition and who submitted letters of support. The fight to defend Academic Freedom on campus is only beginning.

He had earlier a deltailed post on his blog arguing that his past statements were neither racist nor sexist, but serious discussions of research:

The Twitter mobs want to suppress scientific work that they find objectionable. What is really at stake: academic freedom, open discussion of important ideas, scientific inquiry. All are imperiled and all must be defended….

do not endorse claims of genetic group differences. In fact I urge great caution in this area.

The tweets also criticize two podcasts I recorded with my co-host Corey Washington: a discussion with a prominent MSU Psychology professor who studies police shootings (this discussion has elicited a strong response due to the tragic death of George Floyd), and with Claude Steele, a renowned African American researcher who discovered Stereotype Threat and has been Provost at Columbia and Berkeley. The conversation with Steele is a nuanced discussion of race, discrimination, and education in America.

The blog posts under attack, dating back over a decade, are almost all discussions of published scientific papers by leading scholars in Psychology, Neuroscience, Genomics, Machine Learning, and other fields. The papers are published in journals like Nature and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. However, a detailed reading is required to judge the research and related inferences. I maintain that all the work described is well-motivated and potentially important. Certainly worthy of a blog post. (I have written several thousand blog posts; apparently these are the most objectionable out of those thousands!) …

This paper, from 2008, discusses early capability to ascertain ancestry from gene sequence. The topic was highly controversial in 2008 (subject to political attack, because it suggested there could be a genetic basis for "race"), but the science is correct. It is now common for people to investigate their heritage using DNA samples (23andMe, Ancestry) using exactly these methods. This case provides a perfect example of science that faced suppression for political reasons, but has since been developed for many useful applications….

Regarding my work as Vice President for Research, the numbers speak for themselves. MSU went from roughly $500M in annual research expenditures to about $700M during my tenure. We have often been ranked #1 in the Big Ten for research growth. I participated in the recruitment of numerous prominent female and minority professors, in fields like Precision Medicine, Genomics, Chemistry, and many others. Until this Twitter attack there has been not even a single allegation (over 8 years) of bias or discrimination on my part in promotion and tenure or faculty recruitment. These are two activities at the heart of the modern research university, involving hundreds of individuals each year.

Academics and Scientists must not submit to mob rule.

There's a letter of support for Prof. Hsu signed by many academics (the academics' signatures are set in bold), though I think it speaks more to the general issue of free academic inquiry and not to the specific facts of this case—precisely because there are so many signers, it seems unlikely that most of them have looked closely at all the facts. On the other hand, the signature of Harvard's Prof. Steven Pinker (a leading cognitive psychologist) on the letter counts for a good deal, I think.

I should say that, while academic freedom generally protects faculty members from being fired from their faculty jobs based on their viewpoints, the rules with regard to removal from administrative positions are different. (Compare Jeffries v. Harleston (2d Cir. 1995) with Levin v. Harleston (2d Cir. 1992).) Administrators are politicians of a sort (even when their focus is on promoting faculty research), and questions about how various constituencies perceive them are more legitimately considered than for faculty; and Prof. Hsu remains a tenured faculty member, free to engage in his research and in his public commentary. This is why the facts of what he said are indeed important.

But as best I can tell, what he said was indeed serious commentary on serious academic questions, which university professors (whether or not they also have administrative roles) are right to seriously discuss. Indeed, even if you firmly believe that there are no meaningful genetic group differences as to intelligence or temperament (as Hsu says is his view), and that the scientific consensus supports your views, you can't have any confidence in that scientific consensus unless all sides of the debate are freely aired and discussed: It's precisely the fact that a scientific consensus endures in the face of disagreement that gives us reason to trust it. (For more on this, see this 2010 post.)

Whether there are race- or sex-based differences in intelligence, temperament, and the like is a scientific question, not a logical question or theological question. It can't be resolved by abstract theory, and it shouldn't be resolved as an article of faith. It needs to be seriously discussed, in light of the constantly developing research in the area (which surely is still in its infancy, given how much we are only now learning, and have yet to learn, about the human genome and about cognitive science). This MSU incident is likely to just further interfere with such serious discussions.

Thanks to Legal Insurrection (Mike LaChance) for the pointer.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Jimmy the Dane
    June.21.2020 at 2:38 pm

    The Left knows the gaping hole in their “Everything-Is-A-Social-Construct-Except-Homosexuality(TM)” argument and strives to use censorship to make sure it is never brought out into the mainstream. It also makes useful bombast in the “war against science” the Left uses to try to deflect their censorship in this area. This is just another example of the tactics used in their war against truth.

    1. Dr. Ed
      June.21.2020 at 3:10 pm

      Jimmy, it isn’t even that — the problem is that there are more poor Whites than there *are* Blacks. The NAACP itself pointed that out in the ’90’s, stating that the majority of people on Welfare are White, which is true.

      Affirmative Retribution serves to exclude poor White males at the expense of women & minorities. They can only justify this under the belief that intellectual ability is equal amongst all persons — and that flies in the face of the fact that other abilities aren’t.

      And perhaps there is some correspondence to race — I haven’t seen anyone demanding that slots on the university football or basketball team be assigned on the basis of anything but ability.

      But that union likely would be in serious trouble if graduate assistantships were assigned on the basis of ability.

  2. Dr. Ed
    June.21.2020 at 2:56 pm

    This is why we need to slash Federal funding of the Ivory Gulag. Crap like this only happens in an environment where there aren’t economic consequences for firing someone who increased research from $500M to $700M — an environment where there aren’t consequences for foolishness.

    And what will the radicals do if (when?) we find out that there is a genetic vulnerability to the Wuhan Flu? That they ARE more likely to get it, and that it has nothing to do with racism…

  3. librarian
    June.21.2020 at 3:06 pm

    Say there are group differences between sex, race, and ethnicity. These differences would make no difference to the traditional liberal view of justice and ethics. Maybe those having problems with the idea of group differences aren’t sufficiently dedicated to the idea of liberalism.

    1. Dr. Ed
      June.21.2020 at 3:25 pm

      15 years ago, Larry Summers merely suggested that men and women (as a group) may have differences in how they wish to spend their time — and got run out of Cambridge (Harvard) by a lynch mob.

      Academia is run by leftists, not liberals — they are fascists who believe in the collective and uniformity of thought, not liberals who believe in individualism and the right of others to be wrong.

  4. Armchair Lawyer
    June.21.2020 at 3:11 pm

    Lysenkoism, redux…

  5. TwelveInchPianist
    June.21.2020 at 3:25 pm

    “However, as I serve at the pleasure of the President, I have agreed to resign. I look forward to rejoining the ranks of the faculty here.”

    Why do people in these circumstances “agree to resign” instead of making the President fire them? It seems like it complicates the academic freedom issue.

