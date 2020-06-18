The Volokh Conspiracy

Oregon County Imposes Race-Based Mask Requirements

From Lincoln County, Oregon:

Face Covering Directive
Order 6/17/2020—Face Covering Directive (signed directive in Supporting Documents—below)

General directive: All individualis in Lincoln County are required to wear face coverings during any indoor public setting or outdoor public location where a person will be in within six feet of another individual, who does not share the same household.

Exceptions:

  • Persons with health/medical conditions that preclude or are exacerbated by wearing a face covering.
  • Children under the age of 12. Children over the age of 2 but under the age of 12 are encouraged to wear face coverings but not required to do so.
  • Persons with disabilities that prevents them from using the face covering as described in this Directive. These persons must be reasonably accommodated to allow them access to goods and services.
  • People of color who have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public.

I appreciate the concern about racial profiling, but, no, it can't justify having one law for "people of color" and another for whites; such a race-based classification violates the Equal Protection Clause. Thanks to Luke Thiesen for the pointer.

  1. Ben_
    June.18.2020 at 1:46 pm

    What went wrong with the culture of the type people who write these rules? What made them think to try to enact such a rule to begin with?

    Seems like a systemic, institutional problem.

    Prediction: no one will apologize.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      June.18.2020 at 1:55 pm

      “What made them think to try to enact such a rule to begin with?”

      Concern for people of color?

      1. Old Smokin' Egg
        June.18.2020 at 2:09 pm

        Concern, forsooth!

        This rule disincentivizes POCs to wear masks. Not only will some of them choose not to take a precaution that’s not required by the law, increasing their risk of a disease that already afflicts a disproportionate number of them; but those who do choose to mask themselves will come under suspicion—

        “There’s a black man walking around my neighborhood wearing a mask. Since they’re not required to wear them, this guy might well have some ulterior motive. Could you send an officer over to check him out and make sure he’s not up to something?”

        Rather than “concern”, the motive for this exception appears to be “desire to seem concerned”.

  2. Jimmy the Dane
    June.18.2020 at 1:47 pm

    Wait for it in the coming months, but employers are also of the opinion that it is OK for them to hire or promote on the basis of race (without it being any “plus” factor under an affirmative action scheme) and are openly doing so now because of the political climate.

    It will be interesting to see the discrimination cases that are filed in the next few months and how those end up working their way through the court system.

    1. KevinP
      June.18.2020 at 1:50 pm

      Adidas is one such company. It has openly said that it will increase the Black / Hispanic percentage of its employees to 30%.

      Adidas has deep pockets too.

  3. Queen Amalthea
    June.18.2020 at 1:57 pm

    The conclusion would have to be based on a strict scrutiny analysis.

  4. uncomfortable truths
    June.18.2020 at 2:06 pm

    Oregon has recently passed many race based laws and/or distributed tax money by race in the last 6 months – local attorneys should be busy for years. As a transplant from the South, the PNW has a vary bizarre approach to race (which usually result in racist policies and the state constantly getting hustled). As far as a I know Portland and Seattle are the only cities that have had riots every night since the media pressed the initiate race war button.

