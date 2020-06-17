The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: June 17, 1963
6/17/1963: Sherbert v. Verner is decided.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
6/17/1963: Sherbert v. Verner is decided.
Every encounter with armed agents of the state has the potential to end tragically, which is a good reason to minimize such encounters.
The Golden State has the highest gas tax in the nation, and one of its worst-performing highway systems.
Plus: Albuquerque police will no longer respond to some 911 calls, the Federal Reserve creates a perverse incentive for corporations to borrow more heavily, and more...
"The fundamental protections set forth in our Constitution," Thomas writes, should be "applied equally to all citizens."
"USC stripped away my hopes and dreams of playing in the NFL, and this ‘win' does not erase that."