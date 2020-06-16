Welcome to the 200-Proof Liberals Blog—Founded by Alumni of Bleeding Heart Libertarians

Earlier this month, I lamented the end of the Bleeding Heart Libertarians blog. I am happy to say that several of the scholars previously associated with BHL have now started a new blog: 200-Proof Liberals. Participants include BHL veterans Jason Brennan, Jessica Flanigan, Chris Freiman, Fernando Teson, and Kevin Vallier. Perhaps others will join in the future.

There are already several interesting posts up. I especially like Chris Freiman's post on "Small Government and Effective Government," and Jess Flanigan's on "Equivocation About Classical Liberalism." I am sure there will be more to come!

I am glad to see that these important voices will continue to be part of the blogosphere. For reasons I noted in my post on the closure on BHL, they are needed now more than ever.