Two Leaks from the D.C. Circuit List Serve

Judges should stop treating internal emails as confidential.

Enough about Supreme Court cases with leaks. Now, let's move onto the second highest court in the land. In August 2019, someone leaked to the Washington Post an email exchange between D.C. Circuit Judge A. Raymond Randolph and D.D.C. Judge Emmet Sullivan.

A U.S. District Court judge forwarded an email to about 45 judges and their staffs to flag an upcoming climate-change seminar co-sponsored by the research and education agency of the judiciary branch. His note said, "just FYI."

Within an hour a judicial colleague responded sharply to the group, questioning the first judge's ethics and urging him to get "back into the business of judging, which are what you are being paid to do." He also said, "The jurisdiction assigned to you does not include saving the planet."

Randolph subsequently recused from a case involving climate change.

Now, another email exchange has leaked from the D.C. Circuit to the Intercept.

In an email sent Circuit-wide on Sunday, Judge Laurence Silberman, a Reagan appointee, lambasted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for her amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act requiring the military to strip the names of rebel officers from any military assets.

"Since I am about to be interviewed I thought it would be appropriate to unburden myself in opposition to the madness proposed by Senator Warren: the desecration of Confederate graves," Silberman wrote.

Silberman's post, which went out widely to scores of Court staff and judges, sat unanswered over the next day, until the first volley was sent back not by a fellow judge but by a clerk: courtroom employees who work directly with judges to research and write their opinions.

"Hi Judge Silberman," began the career-risking reply-all email, "I am one of only five black law clerks in this entire circuit. However, the views I express below are solely my own," they went on. "Since no one in the court's leadership has responded to your message, I thought I would give it a try."…

The correspondence was provided to The Intercept by a member of the Court staff on the condition the identity of the clerk (who was not the source) and judges who replied be kept confidential.

May I offer some helpful advice to judges, and everyone else: do not treat email as confidential. Everything you put in print may wind up in the Washington Post–literally.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Snorkle
    June.16.2020 at 7:30 pm

    …And I’m pleased to confidently predict that judges, being made of people, will continue to accidentally leak their honest viewpoints, pornography and stupidity just like everyone else.

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    June.16.2020 at 7:45 pm

    My favorite e-mail response is of course…

    “Please give me a call”

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      June.16.2020 at 8:44 pm

      Yeah, everyone should attempt to circumvent the FOIA because it is a stupid liberal law.

  3. Miss Greenparker
    June.16.2020 at 7:46 pm

    Confidential sharings should be safe from WaPo, but maybe not the next room over, if the Cone of Silence is used. Alternatively, judges could use Hover Cover or the Hall of Hush.

  4. Orbital Mechanic
    June.16.2020 at 7:55 pm

    The case of Silberman’s e-mail is actually more interesting than it would appear. He started out with a pretty much standard reactionary stance on the subject of base renaming. (The key to the mindset is the use of the word “madness.”)

    No other judge on the cc list responded. A clerk responded with a very well written rebuttal. Then other judges responded, concurring with the clerk. At the end of the day it seems that Silberman ended up mitigating, if not fully changing, his initial position. If so he deserves a lot of credit for open mindedness.

    All the interchanges after the first outburst were both firm and polite but the whole thing turned out to be a pretty good example of how online discourse should be.

    1. jph12
      June.16.2020 at 8:00 pm

      “He started out with a pretty much standard reactionary stance on the subject of base renaming.”

      It’s not clear whether his stance was about base renaming or just the part about individual graves (“the desecration of Confederate graves”). According to the Intercept article,

      “Indeed, during the debate over the amendment, which took place behind closed doors, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., offered an amendment that would exempt graves and monuments, a source familiar with the discussions said. Warren pushed back, arguing that an exception for monuments would be far too broad and could become a loophole that undermined the requirement, but she agreed that there was no need to rename gravesites themselves. “

  5. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    June.16.2020 at 8:27 pm

    Is the Judge Randolph who criticized Judge Sullivan for circulating a notice with respect to a presentation the same Judge Randolph who regularly participates in Federalist Society programs?

    Let’s hope Pres. Biden replaces this obsolete loser and hypocrite.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      June.16.2020 at 9:05 pm

      “Appointed for life”, chew on that , Rev. You’re giving Biden powers that not even Trump has.

