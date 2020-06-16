The Volokh Conspiracy

Download our Edited Copy of Bostock v. Clayton County

We distilled the 120-page decision down to about 30 pages.

I have edited down the Court's 120-page decision in Bostock v. Clayton County (excluding appendices) to about 30 pages. It will be used for the 2020 Barnett/Blackman supplement.

  • Justice Gorsuch's majority is 10 pages.
  • Justice Alito's dissent is 11 pages.
  • Justice Kavanuagh's dissent is 7 pages.

You can now download it here: https://bit.ly/BostockEdited

