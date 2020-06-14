University of Florida Black Student Union Demands Suppression of "Hate Speech"

You can see the list of demands here; an excerpt:

The Black Student Union demands that the University of Florida:

Implements a zero-tolerance policy punishing students that use hate-speech, endangering other students…. If there is evidence of a student participating or promoting racist behavior, they will go before a board that will administer disciplinary action. We are calling for the suspension of students who have been recorded or observed using hateful and dangerous language, i.e slurs….

Prevents ACCENT [the student government-run speakers' bureau of the University of Florida] from bringing controversial speakers and encouraging more diversity in speakers. If a controversial speaker is brought into question, allow the general student body to vote via Facebook or another free platform.