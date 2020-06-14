The Volokh Conspiracy

Prof. Randall Kennedy (Harvard Law) on CNN About Accurately Quoting Racial Epithets

Watch the video here (or here, if that doesn't work). You can also read Prof. Kennedy's open letter to Harvard and Stanford Law School professors which articulates many of the same points; Prof. Kennedy of course has literally written the book on the subject, Nigger: The Strange Career of a Troublesome Word. The CNN exchange, by the way, closes with this:

[Host Michael Smerconish]: … Is the race of the speaker, in the context you've identified, irrelevant?

[Prof. Kennedy]: I think so. If you're making a good point, you're making a good point, whether you're white, black, red, doesn't matter, brown. A good point is a good point. And it would be a terrible thing in American culture if you erected a race line with respect to who can say what.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. jph12
    June.14.2020 at 4:27 pm

    I find the notion that blind people should have to confirm the speaker’s skin color before they decide whether or not they are offended patently absurd.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      June.14.2020 at 4:46 pm

      On this blog’s Facebook page, commenter Mark Thompson wrote, “Unfortunately there are too few Randall Kennedys left.” This reminded of something — of course, not entirely on point — from the great Russian poet and singer-songwriter Bulat Okudzhava (who acquired a reputation, I think, as an honest man):

      Настоящих людей так немного!
      Все вы врете, что век их настал.
      Посчитайте и честно и строго,
      Сколько будет на каждый квартал.

      Настоящих людей очень мало:
      На планету – совсем ерунда,
      На Россию – одна моя мама.
      Только что она может одна?

      A very rough translation (“Настоящих людей” may literally seam like “real people,” but I think that phrase generally means “honest people” or “people of integrity”):

      Honest people are so rare!
      You all lie that their age has arrived.
      Count candidly and precisely
      How many are alloted for each block.

      Of honest people, there are very few:
      On the planet—barely any at all,
      In Russia—only my mother.
      And what can she do by herself?

  2. Hank Ferrous
    June.14.2020 at 4:34 pm

    It’s unfortunate that so much time needs to spent on what is fairly common-sense. In a professional or academic setting, in context, the use of the word is clearly not offensive except to those predisposed to offense or not comprehending the context & purpose of debate. Everyone has a hot button issue or two, ideally in the circumstances I described, people do not try to restrict the ability of the group or facilitator to debate. That said, it does seem a large portion of students and folks arguing tend to be unable to control amagdylaic reaction, and never make it to rational thinking on many subjects. Beyond that, it’s asinine to assume that post-industrial societies will move past racial animus if they continue to racist history, refuse to honestly and openly speak about racial epithets.

