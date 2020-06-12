Chicago

Chicago Cops Nap and Snack in the Ruins of Riots

If this is what cities are paying billions for, no wonder people are calling for defunding.

|

(Surveillance footage from Rep. Bobby Rush)

If you still haven't grasped the motivations of the Defund Police movement, Chicago has you covered.

Thursday afternoon, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a news conference to show images of 13 Chicago Police Department officers captured on surveillance cameras hanging out in the offices of Rep. Bobby Rush (D–Ill.). There they lounged around, napping, drinking coffee, and eating popcorn.

In the hours before this happened, looters targeted businesses in the strip mall where Rush's offices are located. After rioters left Rush's offices accessible, this pack of cops commandeered it and spent several hours there. Rush only learned about the officers' activities later, after someone reviewed the surveillance footage.

At the press conference, both Lightfoot and Rush condemned the officers' behavior.

"They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn—my popcorn—in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses within their sight and within their reach," Rush said.

Police leaders have also condemned the officers' conduct, with Superintendent Don Brown accusing them of sleeping in middle of the riot while other cops were being pelted with rocks and getting injured trying to stop looters. He added: "if you sleep during a riot, what do you do on a regular shift when there's no riot? What are you doing when there's no crisis?"

What's not yet clear is whether police were doing this instead of protecting the neighborhood. The looting of the plaza happened on May 31. The Chicago Tribune reports that the timeline of the video shows police there after 1 a.m. that night, technically on June 1. Also of note here: Chicago's NBC 5 talked with owners and workers of other businesses in the area who were confused why the police didn't block off the two entrances to the strip mall to make it harder for looters.

There are several ways Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara could have responded to this outrage-inducing discovery. Would you like to guess which tactic he chose?

  • Joining in condemning the officers for sleeping on the job and taking liberties with somebody else's property.
  • Apologize on behalf of the officers but note that they were under significant stress and exhaustion over their duties.
  • Call for a thorough investigation and remind everybody that police officers accused of misconduct are entitled to due process before we cast judgment for them.
  • Attack the mayor and demand that she apologize to these police officers in the video.

Yes, of course Catanzara chose the last route. He said it was a "disgusting accusation" and that she owed the officers in the video an apology. In addition to insisting that the looting was over when the police took over the office, he claimed that the police were there at Rush's request to protect the premises. Rush's office denies this.

Even if the rioting had ended for the evening, we're still left with a group of cops, who are apparently on shift, simply spending hours hanging out in an office inside a strip mall they completely failed to protect.

If this is what the citizens of Chicago are paying police for, why are they even bothering? It's the fundamental question at the root of this new push to cut police spending. If they're not actually preventing or fighting crime, why are they consuming so much of city's budgets? If police insist that we need them to prevent criminals from running roughshod over our communities, what exactly are we looking at here?

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Ron
    June.12.2020 at 1:42 pm

    In the middle of a war there are always some soldiers who must rest.
    I don’t know the whole story and we never will but when the mayor doesn’t have your back and is keeping you from doing your job other than run around F em take a break now and then.

    1. Rossami
      June.12.2020 at 2:13 pm

      re: “and we never will”

      Why? Because we are incapable of conducting investigations? Isn’t that one of the things we pay police to be good at?

      This would seem like a pretty simple investigation. 13 interviews asking “why were you there”, “who gave you permission”, “how long had you been on shift”, etc. Any competent supervisor could figure out what really happened in an hour or less.

      Of course, the real story isn’t the cops’ decision to nap but the Police Union president’s reflexive counterattack without any investigation. Arresting officers are constantly telling us that excessive defensiveness is a sign of guilt. In this case, I’m inclined to agree.

      1. Ron
        June.12.2020 at 2:19 pm

        We will never know because even if there is an investigation we may never get a honest investigation and if it is a honest investigation the odds of any form of media reporting correctly is more than likely to never happen. that is why will never know.

  2. Nonstopdrivel
    June.12.2020 at 1:43 pm

    It is always the obligation of the lowly citizen to apologize to the police for the sin of mere existence.

  3. A Thinking Mind
    June.12.2020 at 1:44 pm

    If you still haven’t grasped the motivations of the Defund Police movement, Chicago has you covered.

    We know the fucking motivations, stop being sanctimonious. We simply think it’s a myopic approach, overly simplified because they want to eat their cake and have it too. They want to pass laws and regulations that force other people to behave how they’re supposed to but they don’t the kinds of people that are going to enforce them.

    1. A Thinking Mind
      June.12.2020 at 1:48 pm

      Because, look, simply cutting the budget isn’t going to suddenly make cops start working harder. What you need is to set up policies that actually allow police officers to be fired or to face disciplinary action when they pull shit like this.

      Get those in place first, shred the unions that make it onerous to deduct pay or benefits from the assholes sleeping on the job, and then you can start looking at trimming the budget. Just ceasing payment isn’t going to make cops behave better.

      1. StackOfCoins
        June.12.2020 at 2:50 pm

        How do you put a union into a woodchipper? Some of those bosses are kinda plus sized. Gonna need a bigger woodchipper…

  4. Sometimes a Great Notion
    June.12.2020 at 1:51 pm

    Why does Bobby need a couch in his office? Did the taxpayers pay for a couch for him to nap on when he should be overseeing how the police and other departments are operating in his city?

    Also cops shouldn’t be sleeping on the job either.

    1. Mother's lament
      June.12.2020 at 2:43 pm

      To be honest I thought the current narrative was that good cops should abandon their work and join the protesters. And since enlightened 21st-century protesting involves looting, I think the cops were being very woke.

  5. Nonstopdrivel
    June.12.2020 at 1:52 pm

    One of the first things that soldiers are taught when they report to basic training is this: The military is subservient to the civilian population. Never, ever forget that. That’s one of the reasons we were required to address every civilian as “sir” or “ma’am” — without exception.

    I don’t get the impression that police officers are inculcated with that fundamental principle, which is so vital to the health is a free society.

    1. A Thinking Mind
      June.12.2020 at 2:02 pm

      The problem is that policing is like a permanent outpost in enemy territory. Soldiers really start losing discipline when they’re patrolling enemy territory in front line positions for too long. Good military practices involve rotating units in and out of frontline duty, or sending different units back stateside on occasion for training. There’s also opportunities like shore leave and R&R to help keep units fresh.

      But police officers have a full time job for decades or more. They are in a permanent position of enforcement and it jades them to the point of seeing everyone as a potential enemy. Obviously there’s going to hoards of petty complaints because nobody will enjoy being arrested. Even people who have stolen merchandise in their hands will protest that they didn’t do it.

      1. mad.casual
        June.12.2020 at 2:34 pm

        The problem is that policing is like a permanent outpost in enemy territory.

        Being generous I think this could be better stated. Otherwise, the problem is with this line of thinking. There are absolutely departments and shifts where it is like a permanent outpost in enemy territory, especially in downtown Chicago. But you go out to Huntley or the NW suburbs where any given municipality experiences one murder every 5-10 yrs. and it’s pretty obvious that the ‘permanent outpose in enemy territory’ is more in they eye of the beholder.

        Soldiers at a permanent outpost in enemy territory sleep in a barracks that’s still in enemy territory. Their families don’t sleep in that barracks with them. Pretty much no officer anywhere is forced to sleep in a battle zone and the vast majority sleep with their families well away from any battle zone real or imagined.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          June.12.2020 at 2:41 pm

          How many cops have had to carry the severed limb of a friend back to the precinct with them? Outpost in enemy territory, my ass.

        2. A Thinking Mind
          June.12.2020 at 2:50 pm

          Your point is well taken about smaller towns or suburbs. Police brutality is definitely more prevalent in larger cities, but it can be an issue in the burbs as well.

          My point was that police can’t operate like the military. When you send soldiers out to do violence, it’s not in their own neighborhoods, it’s far away. And it’s usually a temporary posting (despite our attempts to keep wars in Afghanistan lasting forever), so they know they can come home when they’re done. Police actually do live where they work, so there’s no off-switch, no change of pace. When violence is sometimes necessary, they’re getting themselves permanently ready to do violence.

          This is why police training needs to be completely redone. It’s not just about respecting the citizens, it’s that they need to think less about “go home at the end of the day no matter what” and more about “De-escalate and don’t pull out your weapon unless you mean to use it.”

  6. Fats of Fury
    June.12.2020 at 1:52 pm

    Why are 75 Chicago cops paid to protect the home of Mayor Groot 24/7?

    1. Longtobefree
      June.12.2020 at 2:22 pm

      Wait, what?
      PLEASE tell me those cops do not carry those horrible, evil, nasty looking black guns, with REAL bullets.

  7. Red Rocks White Privilege
    June.12.2020 at 1:55 pm

    Gee, I wonder what could have happened in Chicago in the last week or so that might have made the po-po reluctant to defend the sacred turf of the ward-heeling grifters?

    These guys are lucky their Praetorian Guard just let the mob trash their offices instead of offing them like Caligua.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      June.12.2020 at 1:58 pm

      What Shackford notably leaves out here was Lightfoot and one of Chicago’s aldermen getting into it over the destruction in these neighborhoods, as well as Herhonor and the city’s political leaders begging businesses not to high-tail it out of the city.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        June.12.2020 at 2:25 pm

        Yeah. He’s a disaster. He left out the big UPRR SPRR merger, the lack of trout in the middle lake, and why your momma so fat.

      2. mad.casual
        June.12.2020 at 2:38 pm

        Remember when Rahm Emanuel was in hot water for sitting on the Laquan McDonald footage for a year and fired the Police commissioner as cover? Good thing we elected someone more capable than him.

  8. Rockstevo
    June.12.2020 at 2:03 pm

    I am assuming they also have a pretty sweet contract with the city so I don’t know what they could do anyway. If they shrunk the size of the force they would probably still have to pay the officers that have been RIFed for some period of time even if they are not working, my guess is at least for a year or more. Others would just be given early retirement, and I am sure that would be a better deal than most of us would get from our employment. So in exchange for getting some “moral” points they would have the privilege of paying for cops that are not even cops anymore. And from what I know of Illinois law they cannot alter these arraignments after the fact and would have to pay.
    Then after a year when all the smoke clears it will back to business as usual, expanding the police force probably even more than today to respond to the wave of crime that is sure to follow this summer’s unrest.

  9. mad.casual
    June.12.2020 at 2:03 pm

    Holy. Fucking. Shit.

    “2020 During Riots Grafting and Shitty Police Work Discovered in CPD! Mayor Astounded!” – Reason Magazine

    I mean FFS. It’s a straight up, no question case of the left eating their own and Reason now, of all the times, Reason can’t bring itself to utter the phrase “Both sides!”.

    The Police officers did this because Lightfoot is a shitty mayor. They did this because they know that as a political body, neither Lightfoot nor Rush can touch them. This is true because Lightfoot and Rush are really not that much bigger cogs in the machine than these layabout officers.

    The fact that Reason treats this like a few bad cops is retarded.

    1. mad.casual
      June.12.2020 at 2:10 pm

      I mean FFS it’s not like a couple cops just happened to discover this was Bobby Rush’s offices in the middle of a riot. 13 officers and 3 commanders showed up there pretty much together. We didn’t get video because those guy’s knew exactly which cabinet the popcorn was kept in and how to operate the microwave. They knew this shit because up until George Floyd was killed, both Rush and Lightfoot liked it that way.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        June.12.2020 at 2:55 pm

        I was going say something along these lines. Democrat run towns are turning their back on cops so it’s not a surprise cops are gonna, erm, return the favor is some form or another.

        Also, now Rush knows a little bit how business owners feel now watching their private property be destroyed without even an attempt to protect them.

        What a bunch of miscreants. All of them. Pure scum.

        And Lightfoot looks like a character from Beetlejuice.

  10. Adans smith
    June.12.2020 at 2:13 pm

    Chicago cops have always been corrupt. Hell, the whole city government is corrupt. It’s the Chicago way.

  11. Dillinger
    June.12.2020 at 2:20 pm

    >>grasped the motivations of the Defund Police movement

    laws at me but not at thee?

  12. Longtobefree
    June.12.2020 at 2:24 pm

    And yet, no mention of the unusual fact that no dogs were shot.
    Are they all dead now? Is that why?

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    June.12.2020 at 2:43 pm

    If they’re not actually preventing or fighting crime, why are they consuming so much of city’s budgets?

    Look, the rioting has disrupted a lot of otherwise reliable revenue streams. Let’s hold off judgment on the question of why police until we’re back to business as usual and law enforcement can resume their normal activities of collecting rent for the city.

  14. StackOfCoins
    June.12.2020 at 2:47 pm

    Well, this is Chicago. Is there a better example of how retarded a police force can become? It doesn’t surprise me this shit happened IN CHICAGO. I expect it there.

  15. Michael Ejercito
    June.12.2020 at 2:48 pm

    If cops are napping and snacking, that means they are not committing home invasion robberies nor stomping barmaids.

    1. StackOfCoins
      June.12.2020 at 2:55 pm

      True, but I still don’t want them to earn a salary being inoffensive.

  16. Sam Johnson's Ghost
    June.12.2020 at 2:48 pm

    It is human nature to, at first, get into a profession to “help people” and then, once there, realize that nobody else in that profession is helping people and that everyone else in that profession is getting away with as much as they can as often as they can and just waiting for that glorious, glorious day when they can get a state retirement and suck at the taxpayers teat for doing nothing while at the same time brag about how they “served their community” and expect people to still thank them for their service.

  17. Kevin Smith
    June.12.2020 at 2:54 pm

    How much do you want to bet if those cops had arrested or otherwise tried to disperse the looters Bobby and Mayor Lightfoot would be condemning their targeting of “peaceful protestors”

  18. Agammamon
    June.12.2020 at 2:54 pm

    Rush only learned about the officers’ activities later, after someone reviewed the surveillance footage.

    I hope you’re keeping up on this story – because its looking like that’s not really the case.

    1. Rush is a notorious liar and racebaiter.

    2. Its looking like one of his staffers let the cops in and they were assigned to protect that office.

    3. With no food delivered and no way to get food, they made some popcorn and took a nap. I can honestly, as much as I want to shit on cops right now, I can honestly not find any particular fault with that. Having been in situation where you have long, stressful days and you don’t know when the next time you’ll be able to sleep – I would absolutely have been rotating my team through naps and sneaking some popcorn if that was all there was to eat.

    Not every cop needs to be on the street 24/7. You need to rotate people off the line to manage fatigue and keep them operating at peak and you need reserves positioned and ready to surge in response to events.

    1. Agammamon
      June.12.2020 at 2:55 pm

      Apologize on behalf of the officers but note that they were under significant stress and exhaustion over their duties.

      It would figure that a union asshole couldn’t take the non-asshole route.

Please to post comments