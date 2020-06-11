Brickbat: No Sex Please, We're British

It is now illegal in the United Kingdom for people who don't live together to have sex. The new law is part of changes to strengthen efforts to battle the coronavirus. Previously, the government barred people from leaving their homes without a "reasonable excuse." The new regulations spell out in more detail exactly when people can leave their homes, and having sex is not among those reasons for which people are allowed to leave. Those violating the law face a fine of £100 ($127), but officials say law enforcement won't have the ability to go into homes and see if anyone is there who shouldn't be. After a public outcry, Prime Minister Boris Johnson adjusted the rules to allow singles living alone to connect.