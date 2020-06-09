Part II of Interview About my Book "Free to Move" with Yale Law Professor Jack Balkin

Yale Law School Professor Jack Balkin has posted Part II of an interview he did with me on his Balkinization blog, about my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. Part I was posted yesterday, and is available here.

In Part II, we discussed a number of important issues, including how foot voting relates to the internet, the role of families and children in foot voting, and my response to Albert Hirschman's famous argument that exit rights are often harmful because they forestall beneficial uses of "voice" to improve existing institutions. I discuss several of these issues in greater detail in the book.

I would like to once again thank Jack Balkin for this opportunity, and for his insightful questions!