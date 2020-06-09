Reason Roundup

Is Asymptomatic Spread of COVID-19 Very Rare? Depends How You Define 'Asymptomatic'

Plus: Netflix out-trademarks the U.S. government, contraception shortages, and more...

|

sipaphotosten834877
(Sergei Fadeichev/TASS/Sipa USA/Newscom)

New confusion over asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19. We've been told by public health experts for weeks that COVID-19 is being spread in part by masses of sick people who show no symptoms. Now, World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove says spread by asymptomatic people is "very rare." What?

Former Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb said WHO is making premature conclusions. "Clearly there is some asymptomatic spread—the magnitude of it is going to take time to determine…and it's going to take a lot better data than what WHO is basing this conclusion on quite frankly," he said.

Still, some are already interpreting this as "another early scare about coronavirus [that] has been tamped down." But Bloomberg News points out that WHO "had said as far back as February that it did not see asymptomatic cases as a major cause of viral spread."

But the whole thing may be a miscommunication. Here's more of Van Kerkhove's comments on asymptomatic spread of COVID-19:

"When we actually go back and say, 'How many of them were truly asymptomatic?' we find out that many have really mild disease…They're not quote-unquote COVID symptoms, meaning they may not have developed fever yet, they may not have had a significant cough, or they many not have shortness of breath. But some may have mild disease."

As Slate's Will Saletan sums up: "Van Kerkhove said many people thought to be asymptomatic were actually mildly symptomatic. So we might just be reclassifying the undetected spread."

Overall, people seem to be mixed up about what asymptomatic means.

"Some of the confusion lies in the distinction between the roles played by truly asymptomatic people and those who are merely pre-symptomatic—and later go on to become ill—in spreading the disease," writes Bloomberg's Jeff Sutherland. "Pre-symptomatic individuals, who develop a higher viral load just before the onset of symptoms, may be infectious, the WHO said."

A lot of our talk about asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 has included a) people who don't yet have traditional symptoms (fever, cough, etc.) but will soon develop them and b) people who may never develop traditional COVID-19 symptoms but still show other signs of illness. However, the WHO does not seem to be including these people in its definition of asymptomatic. Its group of asymptomatic coronavirus carriers—those for whom passing on the disease is "very rare"—includes only people with the disease who never develop any symptoms.

QUICK HITS

• Video contradicts a police story yet again:

• Netflix has a new show, released May 29, starring Steve Carell as the head of the U.S. Space Force and, currently, "Netflix … is outmaneuvering the U.S. government to secure trademark rights globally to the armed services name," notes The Hollywood Reporter.

• Parts of the world might be facing condom and birth control supply-chain interruptions due to COVID-19.

• "Where are libertarians on police reform?" Right where we've always been, writes J.D. Tuccille.

NEXT: "The Oft-noted Hollowing Out of the Middle Class is a Metropolitan Phenomenon"

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    June.9.2020 at 9:31 am

    New confusion over asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19.

    Has it been milkshake ducked? Read to find out!

    1. Tom Bombadil
      June.9.2020 at 10:17 am

      I guess if we’re going to be wrong 18 ways from Sunday, it’s best if it is about a nothing burger virus.

      1. Dedicated Follower of Tulpa
        June.9.2020 at 10:23 am

        Think of this one as our practice pandemic.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      June.9.2020 at 10:20 am

      Hello.

      It’s over. They lost the plot.

      The second they went from ‘the virus will kill us all because of irresponsible open up MAGA protests’ to ‘Yay! Racism pandemic! It’s ok to protest!’ while HEALTH CARE HEROES applauded in public in their PPEs.

      Now that Trump is about to resume his campaigning and all the big crowds that come with it, I presume the ‘OMFG VIRUS WILL KILL US ALL’ will be back.

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.9.2020 at 10:38 am

        Now that Trump is about to resume his campaigning and all the big crowds that come with it, I presume the ‘OMFG VIRUS WILL KILL US ALL’ will be back.

        Which will make them look like even bigger morons in the eyes of anyone with half a brain.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    June.9.2020 at 9:32 am

    “Defund the police” isn’t polling well and is being walked back.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      June.9.2020 at 10:23 am

      Because even with the qualifications of “oh, they’re just shifting money to social services,” or “they’re just going to re-brand, or shift everyone to the county sheriff and hire the old employees,”

      Ellison showed how confused they all are when he said that the whole process of figuring things out could take up to a year. The problem is that they are working with groups like MPD150 who appear to genuinely believe that the entire law enforcement apparatus needs to be eliminated (google their website, there’s a number of unverifiable “just-so” stories, and a cartoon they did with lunatic declarations about how an ethnically diverse population will sit around and work things out peacefully in criminal disputes). That’s insanity on a level that even most liberals won’t accept.

      Gen-X politicians are really going out of their way lately to show all that time in front of the TV when they were kids ended up rotting all semblance of whatever future-time orientation they might have had. Now they can’t even run a lemonade stand much less a complex society, because they think life’s problems can all be solved in 30-60 minute segments and with sweeping declarations, with the inevitable result that they look like jackasses later on when they have to explain themselves or walk back their idiocy.

    2. darkflame
      June.9.2020 at 10:26 am

      who would have thunk it. Just because no one’s wanting to openly question it because they don’t want to get beaten up doesn’t mean anyone supports them.

      I don’t know if you saw, but Linkedin made the mistake of having a company-wide meeting on “teh racism” and then made the mistake of allowing anonymous questions. Everyone started asking uncomfortable questions like “wait, are you saying that promotion ISN’T just based on merit” and “why should we support people burning down our homes” and my personal favorite, someone brought up some of the white guys who’ve been shot and never got any attention..

      1. Gray_Jay
        June.9.2020 at 10:35 am

        Missed it, but that sounds absolutely hilarious.

    3. Dedicated Follower of Tulpa
      June.9.2020 at 10:26 am

      Deservedly so, ‘cause, as slogans go, it is confused as hell.

    4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      June.9.2020 at 10:35 am

      Bigoted police is polling worse.

      So are authoritarian, bigoted Republicans.

      See you in November, clingers.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    June.9.2020 at 9:32 am

    Now, World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove says spread by asymptomatic people is “very rare.”

    Now is the time to start believing again what the WHO says?

    1. Colossal Douchebag
      June.9.2020 at 10:19 am

      Dude, don’t get fooled again.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        June.9.2020 at 10:38 am

        Let’s See Action was clearly the wrong approach.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    June.9.2020 at 9:33 am

    If You Want to Know What Dismantling the Police Looks Like, Look Across the Pond
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/06/08/if-you-want-to-know-what-dismantling-the-police-looks-like-look-across-the-pond-n506506

    Police in the U.K. are largely disarmed. Fewer than one in twenty officers carry a firearm. This is a tradition that goes back to the 19th century in England and Wales. Armed and unarmed police wore different color uniforms.

    In the face of current rioting in London, which has destroyed property and defaced monuments, unarmed community police were chased by citizens with weapons and several were injured.

    1. Rich
      June.9.2020 at 9:50 am

      citizens with weapons

      Impossible! (Except as a nice band name.)

      1. Earth Skeptic
        June.9.2020 at 9:56 am

        No, even as a band name it might make some pussy Britts feel frightened, and will not be allowed.

        As for legal band names, maybe Pussy Brits?

        1. Compelled Speechless
          June.9.2020 at 10:24 am

          How about Pussy Riot?

          1. Earth Skeptic
            June.9.2020 at 10:29 am

            That would be Pussy Protest. Get woke.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      June.9.2020 at 9:51 am

      WATCH: London Police Run Away As BLM Protest Turns Violent Over Arrest Of Black Man
      https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-london-police-run-away-as-blm-protest-turns-violent-over-arrest-of-black-man

      1. darkflame
        June.9.2020 at 10:27 am

        HA. Ya know, after the 2nd American Civil War happens, maybe we should liberate Great Britain from their own incompetence.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          June.9.2020 at 10:38 am

          Why bother?

          The legacy of old word Europe is peasants and serfs bowing to petty kings, and going off to die in petty wars between incestuous royal cousins.

          The legacy of the Americas is adventurous travelers and ambitious entrepreneurs (even before Columbus), who, at least before recent times, expected little from government–and got it.

          I would rather declare the Americas a sanctuary for individualism, free enterprise, and fun. And provide one-way passage for those seeking collectivism, nanny states, and serious social engineering to their own Euro-topia. We might rescue a few libertarian survivors from the old world.

    3. End Child Unemployment
      June.9.2020 at 9:58 am

      I guess the UK has yet to bravely pass common sense spork control measures?

    4. Gray_Jay
      June.9.2020 at 10:18 am

      Dismantle /= Disarmed. I hate the idea of ‘dismantling the police’, but comparing the US’s situation to Britain’s bobbies is disingenuous at best. Whatever kind of group shows up here instead—-anything from Sheriff’s Deputies are the new police, to autodefensas, to Anarchy Now!—-survivors are going to be armed with some sort of firearm.

      While this is going to burst a few bubbles in the worldview of Reason’s writers, any ad hoc policing below the level of fellow POST-certified deputies is going to be a lot less professional with using force, much less discriminatory about how they use it, less accountable, and more bribable than was the case before. In short, they’ll be a lot like Third World cops. Which fits, if you think the end goal by our elites is that the US turn into an analogue of Brazil.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        June.9.2020 at 10:30 am

        Like I said the other day, the inevitable outcome of any kind of mass “abolish the police” movement will be the rich faggot overlords hiring Blackwater-type mercs on high-security compounds, militias in the suburbs and small towns, and the typical street gangs in the urban ghettos. The country will become even more balkanized than it is now.

      2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.9.2020 at 10:36 am

        …any ad hoc policing below the level of fellow POST-certified deputies is going to be a lot less professional with using force, much less discriminatory about how they use it, less accountable, and more bribable than was the case before.

        ^This^ But I suspect many of the people saying it are just mouthing a slogan with not thought as to what it actually means.

        In short, they’ll be a lot like Third World cops. Which fits, if you think the end goal by our elites is that the US turn into an analogue of Brazil.

        Brazil the country or Brazil the movie? Eh, either one works.

  5. Don't look at me!
    June.9.2020 at 9:35 am

    Everything is a lie. And that’s the truth.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.9.2020 at 10:01 am

      Thank you, Captain Kirk.

    2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      June.9.2020 at 10:33 am

      Everything is a lie.

      Especially the cake.

  6. Rich
    June.9.2020 at 9:39 am

    A lot of our talk about asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 has included a) people who don’t yet have traditional symptoms (fever, cough, etc.) but will soon develop them and b) people who may never develop traditional COVID-19 symptoms but still show other signs of illness.

    Oh, FFS! Just admit that *anyone* *could* be a “carrier” and be done with it.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.9.2020 at 9:47 am

      Nothing more scary than the stupid, selfish, disease carrying individual. Hate them and fear them. Love the State.

    2. Fist of Etiquette
      June.9.2020 at 9:49 am

      [looks around suspiciously]

      1. Rich
        June.9.2020 at 9:51 am

        ^ This guy gets it.

      2. Mother's lament
        June.9.2020 at 10:03 am

        Endgame achieved

    3. Gray_Jay
      June.9.2020 at 10:26 am

      Asymptomatic carrier is one thing. Asymptomatic infectious carrier is another. Let’s agree there may be plenty of the first group. If they can’t unknowingly pass it to someone else, who gives a shit?

      All of the mask brouhaha and quarantining healthy people was because health officials were scared that Group 2 was significant, that you could pass this to someone else while not knowing you were infected or not. It’s becoming clearer that there never was a significant chance of Group 2 occurring.

      So, if you’re sick, stay home. If you’re not sick, chuck the mask and it should now be business as usual. Sucks for the allergy ridden, but life is hard.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    June.9.2020 at 9:39 am

    …they may not have developed fever yet, they may not have had a significant cough, or they many not have shortness of breath. But some may have mild disease.

    Science is on it.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      June.9.2020 at 10:26 am

      That’s a nice list of what a person might NOT have. How about an example of what a “mild disease” symptom WOULD be?

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    June.9.2020 at 9:41 am

    Its group of asymptomatic coronavirus carriers—those for whom passing on the disease is “very rare”—includes only people with the disease who never develop any symptoms.

    Which is probably what the majority of people took it to mean before everyone went characteristically apefuckingshit.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    June.9.2020 at 9:42 am

    the mass protests have changed the game on lockdown orders, putting churches in a stronger legal position to challenge restrictions than they were ten days ago

    Never underestimate the dipshittery of the judiciary.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.9.2020 at 10:02 am

      Cops ain’t gonna arrest Baptists now; they need all the support they can get.

      1. Mother's lament
        June.9.2020 at 10:11 am

        The cops pander to the left as much as any other institution.
        Expect more church arrests than ever in a fruitless attempt to placate the progressives.

  10. Rich
    June.9.2020 at 9:42 am

    some may have mild disease.”

    Emphasis added. “Some may not. Who TF knows? NEED MORE TESTING!!”

    1. Echo Chamber
      June.9.2020 at 10:10 am

      “She said that although findings are positive, more research needs to be undertaken if scientists are going to be able to “truly answer” whether the virus spreads easily from asymptomatic patients.”

      needz moar mullah

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.9.2020 at 10:31 am

        needz moar mullah

        What good would a Muslim cleric trained in religious law and doctrine do?

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    June.9.2020 at 9:43 am

    The chief said the store owner – who called them to report a robbery – was reaching for a gun when he was punched.

    Well, even so… you can’t deny the officers feared for their safety, which makes it all legal.

    1. Colossal Douchebag
      June.9.2020 at 10:24 am

      If the Union’s ok with it, I’m ok with it.

  12. Ken Shultz
    June.9.2020 at 9:44 am

    “Overall, people seem to be mixed up about what asymptomatic means.”

    And yet those of us who maintained that people should be free to isolate themselves (or not) if they please were never confused about the anti-libertarian stupidity of elitists using the coercive power of government to inflict their own qualitative preferences on those of us who don’t share them.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    June.9.2020 at 9:46 am

    Netflix … is outmaneuvering the U.S. government to secure trademark rights globally to the armed services name…

    Is Netflix going to protect us from a meteor or Space China-men? If not, then cough it up.

    1. Ken Shultz
      June.9.2020 at 9:49 am

      I would say 90% of the giggles in that series are all in the second episode. I’d suggest watching the second episode (without the first, even), and skipping the rest.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        June.9.2020 at 10:00 am

        Malkovich is entertaining in just about every episode.

        1. Ken Shultz
          June.9.2020 at 10:36 am

          Entertaining, yes. He’s good enough to be great in a bad movie–not that this was bad. It just wasn’t what ti could have been.

          The climax was the chimpanzee in the second episode. That should have been in like the seventh episode. You’re supposed to exceed people’s expectations to make them happy. If you never do better than you did in the second episode, then you’ve done the opposite of exceeding their expectations. In 1966, people couldn’t wait for the next Beatles album–and it was Revolver. That’s the way you exceed people’s expectations. After Revolver, people were looking forward to what they would do next–and it was Sgt. Pepper’s. That’s the way you exceed people’s expectations.

          Ever heard of Chekhov’s Gun?

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chekhov%27s_gun

          That’s about managing an audience’s expectations.

          Shakespeare didn’t put the St. Crispin’s Day speech in the First Act of Henry V. Henry V would be a bitterly disappointing waste of time if he had.

          When we see something hilarious in the first act, we expect it to get even funnier. When it doesn’t get funnier, it’s a disappointment. If they’d moved the chimpanzee issue to the point of climax rather than as an introduction, it wouldn’t have felt like such a long slog to nowhere. It could have been great, and maybe the next installment will be.

      2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.9.2020 at 10:28 am

        I’ve been somewhat curious about the show. Steve Carrel is usually pretty funny in just about anything, even that Get Smart remake was largely funny because he made it work. At least, I can’t imagine anyone else in that role actually pulling it off.

        But I’ve been somewhat hesitant about Space Force because I just can’t shake my suspicion that if Trump hadn’t talked the concept up they wouldn’t be making a show poking fun at it. Not that I mind criticizing Trump, mind you, it’s just that the “Orange Man Bad” crap gets tedious very quickly because it’s everywhere. I watch TV to escape a lot of that kind of political crap, not to be reminded of it constantly.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      June.9.2020 at 10:11 am

      I want to know how Trump, the great capitalist, got out maneuvered by those commie* bastards at Netflix? If this is how the China negotiations are going then I best stop making fun of Emperor Pooh.

      *Vox partnership, enough said.

  14. Ken Shultz
    June.9.2020 at 9:46 am

    “Parts of the world might be facing condom and birth control supply-chain interruptions due to COVID-19.”

    Do you want the government to do something about that?

    1. Echo Chamber
      June.9.2020 at 10:12 am

      The national strategic stockpile was left bare

  15. Rich
    June.9.2020 at 9:46 am

    But the whole thing may be a miscommunication “miscommunication”.

    FTFY

    1. Colossal Douchebag
      June.9.2020 at 10:29 am

      But the whole thing may be a miscommunication “miscommunication” “clusterfuck”.

      FTFY

      FTFY

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    June.9.2020 at 9:47 am

    Parts of the world might be facing condom and birth control supply-chain interruptions due to COVID-19.

    So I was right. The Vatican is behind it.

    1. Mother's lament
      June.9.2020 at 10:23 am

      Luckily activist judges were able to insure child abattoirs abortionariums were able to evade the repercussions of societal shutdowns, so their knives are sharp as ever and they stand ready to thwart any baby boom.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      June.9.2020 at 10:27 am

      Yeah well all you had to do was decipher the statue of David to understand that plot. Not exactly Da Vinci code science.

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    June.9.2020 at 9:48 am

    “Where are libertarians on police reform?” Right where we’ve always been, writes J.D. Tuccille.

    Yes, but now that it’s white officers and a black victim, where have libertarians been? #RepublicanLite

  18. Rich
    June.9.2020 at 9:49 am

    Parts of the world might be facing condom and birth control supply-chain interruptions due to COVID-19.

    Gives a whole ‘nother meaning to “coitus interruptus”.

    1. Ken Shultz
      June.9.2020 at 9:51 am

      Is providing people with free condoms an essential role of government now?

      I don’t get it.

      Food prices have also gone up.

      We’re libertarians. We know how markets work.

    2. Compelled Speechless
      June.9.2020 at 10:30 am

      coitus interruptus interruptus?

  19. Ra's al Gore
    June.9.2020 at 9:50 am

    I thought only Nazis burned books.

    His bookstores burned. Don Blyly wants to keep selling
    https://www.bizjournals.com/twincities/news/2020/06/02/don-blyly-watched-his-bookstore-burn-and.html

    Don Blyly has owned and operated a bookstore for 46 years. Whether there’s a 47th depends on what he hears from his insurance agency.

    Blyly’s twin bookstores, Uncle Hugo’s and Uncle Edgar’s, were among the Minneapolis businesses destroyed amid the unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Burned to the ground five days later in what appeared to be an intentionally set fire, the bookstores were located on Chicago Avenue just one block north of Lake Street and about nine blocks north of the intersection where Floyd died.

    1. Gray_Jay
      June.9.2020 at 10:29 am

      Something like the country’s oldest or second-oldest independently owned science fiction bookstore. A tragic loss.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        June.9.2020 at 10:41 am

        If he has any self-respect, I mean any at all, he’ll take whatever insurance payout he receives, GTFO of Minneapolis, and retire somewhere in the hinterlands. No point trying to re-establish a business in the middle of a zoo.

    2. Mother's lament
      June.9.2020 at 10:36 am

      Progressives have been holding book burnings for everything from textbooks to poetry compilations for decades.

      It just doesn’t get too much press because “it’s okay when we do it”.

  20. lap83
    June.9.2020 at 9:54 am

    “Every report is confusing…now WHO also says if asymptomatic, you are not contagious? And then see below? Which is it?”

    What is so confusing? The people who were hospitalized but didn’t have fevers obviously had complications and/or other symptoms. As for being contagious, maybe they were maybe they weren’t…just like everyone who is admitted to the hospital

  21. Ra's al Gore
    June.9.2020 at 9:55 am

    Ro Khanna to Daily Beast: “I began my career in public service running against Bush’s war in Iraq in 2004. But no one doubts his commitment to tolerance and inclusiveness.”
    https://twitter.com/esaagar/status/1270341223019053061

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      June.9.2020 at 10:16 am

      Ro Khanna must be a homophobe then.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    June.9.2020 at 9:57 am

    BREAKING: An army of geriatric terminators just appeared from the future. Several of them malfunctioned and the rest wandered away.
    https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1270202714547339266

  23. Ken Shultz
    June.9.2020 at 10:00 am

    “HONG KONG—Thousands of protesters rallied Tuesday evening in downtown Hong Kong, facing off with police who had banned recent demonstrations, to mark the one-year anniversary of a million-person rally that thrust the city into its biggest turmoil in decades.

    Marching through roads flanked by dozens of riot police, hundreds of people wearing masks held umbrellas and phones with flashlights shining. Police used pepper spray and made several arrests, cordoning off roads, in scenes that evoked last year’s seven months of unrest by an opposition movement that authorities are seeking to crush.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/thousands-march-in-hong-kong-protest-in-defiance-of-police-ban-11591704838?

    The protest on June 4th to commemorate the Tienanmen Square Massacre went ahead without the proper permits. The police apparently used pepper spray and made plenty of arrests then, too.

    China’s approach appears to be like what they did in Xinjiang in one sense–it isn’t about one big media spectacle with a show down and a dramatic climax. They just slowly, methodically, inevitably pick up and arrest more and more people. Like a lava flow headed towards the sea, nothing can stop it. It just keeps going forwards one step at a time. Average people who are never arrested won’t be able to point to the moment when things changed forever. If things keep going as they are and China gets its way, they’ll just look back and remember that things used to be different.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    June.9.2020 at 10:04 am

    Chinese Propaganda Outlet Has Paid US Newspapers $19 Million For Advertising, Printing
    https://dailycaller.com/2020/06/08/chinese-propaganda-china-daily-washington-post/

    1. Ken Shultz
      June.9.2020 at 10:05 am

      So what?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.9.2020 at 10:14 am

        Media is much more willing to do China’s bidding if both

        a. fellow socialists
        b. giving them $$

  25. Qsl
    June.9.2020 at 10:10 am

    Kinda.

    You actually have good laboratories for disease transmission- prison (cue police state allusions).

    While there have been relatively few active cases (fever, coughing, etc.), the numbers of prisoners testing positive have gone through the roof in some areas, even after lockdowns.

    While you have guards as possible disease vectors, the numbers suggest asymptomatic spread, or at least symptoms mild enough to be confused with other maladies (allergies, etc.). And that’s with testing more frequent than seen in the general population.

    Fact is there are too many unknowns, and all policy is reflective of incomplete data. Be conservative with the approach, people state you are over-reacting. Be looser, and people state you aren’t doing enough.

    It’s a no-win situation.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    June.9.2020 at 10:16 am

    ‘Bloody Sunday’:18 Murders in Chicago in 24 Hours as Calls to ‘Defund the Police’ Escalate
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/06/09/bloody-sunday18-murders-in-chicago-in-24-hours-as-calls-to-defund-the-police-escalate-n509665

    Chicagoans are calling it “Bloody Sunday.” In one 24-hour period, 18 people were murdered in the city. That’s the highest number of murders in Chicago’s modern history. You have to go back 60 years to find a bloodier day.

    1. Gray_Jay
      June.9.2020 at 10:33 am

      Like the cops are going into Austin or Garfield Park anyway. Other than to scoop up the dead and get told, “I didn’t see nuttin’.”

    2. Tom Bombadil
      June.9.2020 at 10:33 am

      Bro, do you even know how to make an omelette?

  27. Idle Hands
    June.9.2020 at 10:21 am

    Adding to the not at all news about asymptomatic spreading Doug Gotlieb reason’s favorite doctor in all this admitted of CNBC that fever isn’t actually a symptom in the vast majority of hospitalizations they have. These fucking people are a joke. We’ve had to operate on the fact that low grade fevers were the leading indicator for covid testing for fucking 2 1/2 months and the whole fucking thing was a giant sham.

    https://twitter.com/SquawkCNBC/status/1270303272251936769

  28. Ken Shultz
    June.9.2020 at 10:22 am

    Meanwhile, mainland China’s official unemployment figures are complete horseshit.

    “In April, the [Chinese government’s] survey method showed that 6% of the total workforce was out of a job. Independent analysts estimate China’s actual unemployment rate is hovering near 20% — nearly 80 million workers. The discrepancy between the two figures likely comes from China’s large numbers of migrant workers.

    “The survey may not fully capture the employment situation of the self-employed or rural migrants who work in micro-firms or in non-farming jobs in the rural areas,” wrote Tao Wang, chief China economist at UBS investment bank.

    China’s official statistics show 50 million fewer migrants returned to cities this February than during the same time last year, likely because they had no work, and instead farmed the land.

    https://www.npr.org/2020/06/08/868461563/with-chinas-economy-battered-by-pandemic-millions-return-to-the-land-for-work

    So China’s official unemployment statistics show that unemployment was around 5.6% before the pandemic and is about 6% now. This despite COVID-19 shutting down the economy for months–and now the markets they export to all in recession? If you believe that, I’ve got a Ming dynasty vase to sell you.

    I’ve seen that 80 million unemployed number from UBS reported elsewhere, and 50 million people going back to subsistence farming because they have no better way to feed themselves isn’t indicative of an unemployment rate barely inching upwards.

    The only person in the world happier than Donald Trump’s campaign manager to see the surprise bump in hiring in the U.S. last month was probably Emperor Xi. As supply chain continue to diversify, however, Emperor Xi may not have seen the worst of this yet.

    1. darkflame
      June.9.2020 at 10:35 am

      that could be bad. If they’re desperate enough, they might try something before we’re ready to fight them.

  29. Bill11
    June.9.2020 at 10:23 am

    You lost me when you quoted a writer from Slate.

    1. Inquisitive Squirrel
      June.9.2020 at 10:28 am

      I definitely cringed when I read that.

  30. Abdul Dan
    June.9.2020 at 10:25 am

    abc

  31. Inquisitive Squirrel
    June.9.2020 at 10:27 am

    Are we really at the point in this medical drama where we are debating what “asymptomatic” means? If so, I think I’m about done with “medical expertise” at this point.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      June.9.2020 at 10:34 am

      Pro Tip:

      Imagine someone with symptoms. Then imagine that person with none of those symptoms.

  32. darkflame
    June.9.2020 at 10:33 am

    I’d say this is some major fucking news, yet no one is covering it. Almost as if they don’t want to hurt “their” side. TLDR, a “libertarian” active duty service member killed a cop and wounded several others, and might be responsible for the van shooting during the riots. He had bombs, guns, and “elite counter-terrorism training”.

    https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/06/08/santa-cruz-deputy-killing-air-force-sergeant-accused-in-ambush-is-narcissistic-mentally-abused-late-wife-family-says/

    1. Tom Bombadil
      June.9.2020 at 10:37 am

      Did someone leave the closet unlocked where we store our “I am libertarian” pins?

  33. sarcasmic
    June.9.2020 at 10:34 am

    “Where are libertarians on police reform?” Right where we’ve always been, writes J.D. Tuccille.

    True. We have long supported things like ending qualified immunity, requiring police to have liability insurance, and reducing (or ending) the power of police unions.

    All of those ideas are fucking terrible now that people on the left have come around to supporting them. If conservatives supported those ideas then they would be great.

    Remember folks, we must always judge ideas by the politics of those who support them, not on the merit of the ideas themselves.

  34. Crackers Boy
    June.9.2020 at 10:36 am

    By the way, heard a news story this morning that SOME organization (I missed that part) is claiming that “Cower in place” saved THREE HUNDRED MILLION lives worldwide, so far.

    CB

    1. Tom Bombadil
      June.9.2020 at 10:38 am

      I heard it was 300 Billion Imperial College lives.

  35. Fats of Fury
    June.9.2020 at 10:36 am

    Why isn’t Cato supporting open borders?

  36. Rufus The Monocled
    June.9.2020 at 10:37 am

    When I hear the WHO I hearken to Daltry’s haunting echoes of…..

    Tommy…..Tommy…..Tommy….

    1. sarcasmic
      June.9.2020 at 10:39 am

      You could have just said geriatric music.

    2. Tom Bombadil
      June.9.2020 at 10:40 am

      I hearken to Keith Moon’s “Fiddle About”

  37. Mickey Rat
    June.9.2020 at 10:37 am

    “Parts of the world might be facing condom and birth control supply-chain interruptions due to COVID-19.”

    It is a mere economic concern.

  38. darkflame
    June.9.2020 at 10:38 am

    Also, remember how Floyd had a counterfeit $20 bill? The chinese are pumping counterfeits into our country, they seized a bunch right before the riot shitshow started, and even more back in January.

    https://fox6now.com/2020/06/03/customs-officials-seize-351k-worth-of-counterfeit-100-bills-in-milwaukee/https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/28/900000-counterfeit-seized-customs-all-one-dollar-bills/4598937002/

Please to post comments