Brickbat: Time Off

The British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation suspended high school science teacher Klaus Hardy Breslauer from teaching for three days for making racist and sexually inappropriate comments to students. A consent form signed by Breslauer said that, among other things, he "frequently" discussed his personal life and sex life with students; said boys are gifted at rubbing rods and that he had a lot of experience doing so during a science experiment; asked a student of Japanese descent if he couldn't answer a question because he'd been watching too much animated porn; and refused to give a student permission to use the bathroom because "you cannot run away from life's problems." Breslauer served his suspension during a period in which most in-school instruction had been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.