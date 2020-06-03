Brickbat: The Not-So-Great White North

Kaden Webb says he couldn't afford to own a home in Vancouver, British Columbia, so he bought 12 acres on Prince Edward Island intending to start over there. But when he drove across Confederation Bridge, he was stopped by stopped by Prince Edward Island officials. He showed them the deed to his new property, but under travel restrictions implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Webb also had to prove he'd sold a home in British Columbia or canceled a rental agreement there. He could provide neither because he'd been living in a camper van, so officials forced Webb to turn around. And when he got back to the New Brunswick side of the bridge, officers there told him that under that province's emergency travel restrictions, he had five hours to get out of New Brunswick or he'd be arrested.