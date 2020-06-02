Interesting Public Access Decision as to the R. Kelly / Drea Kelly Divorce Case

From In re Marriage of Kelly & Kelly, decided Friday by the Appellate Court of Illinois, and written by Justice Mathias Delort, joined by Justices Thomas Hoffman and Mary Rochford (nonprecedential):

[A Chicago public radio station operator and the Chicago Tribune Co.] filed a joint motion to intervene in divorce proceedings between petitioner-appellee Robert Kelly and respondent-appellee Andrea Kelly. They sought access to documents contained in a sealed court file….

In June 2013, the circuit court entered an agreed order directing that the entire court file be sealed, finding that both parties were entertainment celebrities and there was a "serious likelihood of the media culling through the record for the purpose of revealing painful, potentially scandalous, details."

In 2019, WBEZ and the Tribune filed a joint motion to intervene and for access to the sealed court files in Robert's divorce case…. [As to some documents, the trial court reasoned that,] … "… There is specific sensitive information in there that involves the children in this case; the relationship that the children have [with] one or both of their parents. It involves a doctor-child relationship with information about one or more of the children. That would not be made public.

"And I find that in regards to all of these different paragraphs that I mentioned for both of these two documents, that revealing the information would be very detrimental to the best interest of the child and, therefore, raises a higher value and overcomes the presumption."

[But as to other documents, the court largely] allowed public access "to the entire court file, including the redacted documents and noting the sealed documents" beginning on August 13, 2019. Exhibit A to the court's order, which was an extensive spreadsheet, directed the circuit clerk to redact the following parts of the March 2014 motion: "the entirety of Count II [entitled 'Modify Visitation'], including paragraphs 26-37 and A-D." The court stated that, as to the sealed material, the best interests of the parties' children outweighed the public's right of access.

The clerk of the circuit court of Cook County did not precisely follow the court's sealing and redaction order. The clerk placed material in the public file that the court had ordered to be sealed. WBEZ discovered this error when it reviewed the public file….

[When the judge was informed that WBEZ had gotten the documents and was going to write about them,] the judge … stated that her "redaction/seal order is very specific" and that she did not expect "anyone, including the Clerk's office or WBEZ," to violate it[, and later added] …:

"Let me reiterate—I do not expect ANYONE or ANY ENTITY to violate my court order, which was distributed to all parties including intervenors, both electronically and handed in printed format to their attorney. WBEZ has been well aware of my restrictions on documents, as they were part of the Intervenors who received my court order." …

[At a later hearing, t]he court stated that there was "no doubt" that public access and the First Amendment were a "priority," but that, "in regards to domestic relations cases, there's also no doubt that there are certain situations that can overcome or that are even more important, one of which is the best interest of the children that would lead to some sort of redaction or sealing." The court further noted that it had opened "virtually the entire file" to the public, but that it ordered a substantial portion of the March 2014 motion to be redacted "based on my decision and my opinion that it was in the best interest of the minor child that that portion of that document be redacted and remain redacted." …