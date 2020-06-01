The Volokh Conspiracy

Militarization of Police

Police Reform is Essential

It seems hard to imagine that it is possible to watch the videos of the events that have unfolded over the past few days and not think that substantial reform of American policing is desperately needed. Of course, this is not a new development. But one hopes that greater public and political consensus can emerge out of the present situation on the need for change.

The George Floyd incident that set current events in motion was itself illuminating. The video stripped away the common uncertainties and doubts that surround particular cases of alleged police abuse. There were no decisions that had to be made in a blink of an eye. There were no conflicting witness statements or complicating context. There were no mitigating dangers faced by a lone officer. There was just a deliberate and drawn out excessive use of force that cost a man his life. It is somewhat heartening, therefore, that the vast majority of the American public reacted with alarm to what happened to George Floyd. It is an encouraging sign that police unions and police chiefs and conservative commentators were unusually vocal in denouncing the police conduct that the video showed.

The subsequent public protests could have built on that momentum, and they still can. But there is certainly a risk that the initial consensus that something had gone wrong in the Floyd case and that it exposed the need for further action could be lost in the civil unrest that has followed. Riots and uncontrolled looting understandably drive a public and political desire to do what is necessary to restore order. Those who would wish to empower the strong arm of the state can win favor when the alternative is rampant lawlessness. Protests have raised public consciousness.  The opportunistic criminal activity that has followed those protests threaten to do something else.

But if the video evidence of the past few days has shown that there are those who would like to hijack this moment for their own anarchic ends, it has also shown that the problems in America's police departments are not limited to the four officers in Minneapolis who assaulted George Floyd. Over the course of the past few days there have been far too many examples of officers violently assaulting the very citizens that they are sworn to protect, deliberating attacking members of the media, recklessly lashing out in ways that escalate rather than deescalate tensions, and unnecessarily initiating conflicts.

Having lost control of many urban spaces, law enforcement is now in a difficult position in trying to restore a sense of order. There have also been moving examples of heroic protesters attempting to reclaim the streets from those who hope to instigate chaos. The increasingly bold factions on the political extremes who have spent the past few years encouraging street violence are genuine problems that need to be addressed.

But the faults that can be found elsewhere cannot be used to conceal the need for better training, more careful management, and more accountability in police departments across the country. There are, to be sure, some bad apples, but rooting out a few bad apples will not be sufficient.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. AmosArch
    June.1.2020 at 6:48 pm

    The video stripped away the common uncertainties and doubts that surround particular cases of alleged police abuse.
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

    I’m too lazy to look it up myself but I heard there was a long clip and the cause of death is up in the air so there is quite a bit of significant uncertainty still left in this case, or at least more than the the Court of Twitter and this posting indicates.

    1. Martinned
      June.1.2020 at 6:55 pm

      Here you go:

      BBC News – George Floyd death homicide, official post-mortem declares
      https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-52886593

    2. Jimmy the Dane
      June.1.2020 at 7:08 pm

      The guy has a long string of arrests and convictions including one in 2005 for cocaine. If you bother to read the reports filed that day (which the media never did) it said they believed he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. It would seem the toxicology will back this up to some extent.

      Now that doesn’t raise a whole host of questions about how did a knee get on George’s neck? Why? And how did the officer not notice about four minutes into it that he stopped breathing?

      But questions and investigations get in the way of stoking race riots. So let’s just not bother with those. Looting is lots more fun.

      1. Sarcastr0
        June.1.2020 at 7:12 pm

        The he was no angel BS is not flying anymore, chief.

        There will be a trial, Jimmy.

        But the protests are not really about this one killing, are they?

        And these are not race riots; police is not a race and white people pretty clearly on both sides.

        1. Jimmy the Dane
          June.1.2020 at 7:18 pm

          Yes they are race riots. If you can’t see that you are either an ignorant idiot and drank ALL the kool aid.

          The protests are being agitated using race as the main motivator and the biggest justifier for them.

          And as I said, there are lots of questions that need to be answered. Race riots are going to provide those answers though. But, it makes for great news coverage so why not stoke ’em, eh? Because it is really about something something something else, right?

          1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
            June.1.2020 at 7:29 pm

            I think most Americans have lost their interest in appeasing right-wing bigots — racists, misogynists, gay-bashers, etc.

            Being on the wrong side of history is going to be expensive and painful for Republicans in this context.

            1. Jimmy the Dane
              June.1.2020 at 7:32 pm

              Just for the record, you are all for stoking race riots then AK? Because you know “right side of history” and all, right? And these riots stick it to Republicans, right?

        2. Commenter_XY
          June.1.2020 at 7:21 pm

          A pity = There will be a trial, Jimmy.

          Just put this murdering cop in the general prison population. Karma will take care of the rest. No need to spend beaucoup bucks for a prolonged trial.

          1. Jimmy the Dane
            June.1.2020 at 7:27 pm

            Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it…

            1. Commenter_XY
              June.1.2020 at 7:36 pm

              You mean, this murdering cop gets shanked and we are spared the time and expense of a useless trial? Well….I think I am gonna take that wish and not really regret it.

              1. Jimmy the Dane
                June.1.2020 at 7:44 pm

                I feel like I need to point out that in the course of history this has been a way of punishing those who have wronged society. We just tried to do away with it. But perhaps there is a place for the old fashion lynch mob in the American justice system….

                Just don’t be surprised when the application these solutions you are looking to deploy ends up not being the desired setting…

          2. Martinned
            June.1.2020 at 7:32 pm

            So your takeaway from all of this mess is that all of the human rights violations in America’s prison system are somehow a good thing, because you’ve spotted someone who deserves to have their human rights violated?

            1. Commenter_XY
              June.1.2020 at 7:37 pm

              No Martinned, my takeaway here is that Jimmy and Sarcastr0 don’t get along.

  2. JohannesDinkle
    June.1.2020 at 6:55 pm

    There is no national police force in the US. Policing is done by either city or county, through the sheriff office. Each location is run differently, but legal immunity and police unions act together to protect those very bad actors who make the news.
    Those areas of greatest interest to the protesters have had Democrat control of the city, county, and police for several generations, yet conditions still exist allowing bad actors to stay on the force, which encourages even more bad acting.

  3. Ben_
    June.1.2020 at 7:08 pm

    They don’t root out the bad apples. That’s the problem. They circle the wagons to protect the bad guys over and over.

    1. Martinned
      June.1.2020 at 7:16 pm

      I wonder: Given that that is the plot of pretty much every other episode of Blue Bloods for 10 seasons now, why on earth is this news to so many white people?

  4. librarian
    June.1.2020 at 7:37 pm

    https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1267513356853919744
    Some would say terror, being evil, should be fought with any force necessary for it’s elimination. Wouldn’t that be a pretty sight to see in America’s streets?

Please to post comments