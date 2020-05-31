The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: May 31, 1860
5/31/1860: Justice Peter Daniel's death.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
5/31/1860: Justice Peter Daniel's death.
Advertisement
They're using their Second Amendment rights to protect local businesses from riots and looting.
That rate is much lower than the numbers used in the horrifying projections that shaped the government response to the epidemic.
Police departments exist to protect people's persons and property. The Minneapolis Police Department has failed to do either.
The Supreme Court could announce as early as Monday that it's revisiting qualified immunity, a doctrine that shields rotten cops from civil rights lawsuits.
Are we seeing a tipping point where police begin to grasp why the public is so outraged?