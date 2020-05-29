Upcoming Free Online Talk About My Book "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom"

On June 1, at noon Eastern time (US), I will be doing an online talk about my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom, sponsored by Oxford Hayek Society and Students For Liberty UK. All are welcome to watch and ask questions, even if you are not an Oxford student or a member of SFL UK. Indeed, anyone anywhere in the world is invited to watch and to do so for free. That is especially appropriate given the subject of the book! We, of course, particularly welcome Volokh Conspiracy readers.

You can register to watch on Zoom here. If you prefer not to use Zoom, you can watch a livestream at the SFLUK Facebook page or at the Oxford Hayek Society FB site.



Thanks to the Oxford Hayek Society and SFL UK for setting this up!

I hope to (virtually) see you at the event!