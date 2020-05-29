Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

In 2016, Washington, D.C. officials crafted new regulations requiring child

care providers to obtain college credentials in early childhood education. Day

care providers and parents: Which will throw a lot of us out of work and raise the cost of child

care (that is already the highest in the nation) while providing no actual benefits to children.

D.C

.

Circuit

: The fact that officials gave providers until 2023 to comply and has offered to consider waiving the regulations for some providers (but not others) is "cold comfort indeed." The case is not moot or unripe and should not have been dismissed. (

This i

s

an IJ case

.)