The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

And of Course Looters and Arsonists are Thugs

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Thugs can be white, black, Hispanic, Asian, American Indian, Australian Aborigine (OK, I'll admit there are fewer of those), and of course the Indian Thugs (apparently as recently as the mid-1800s). They tend to likewise prey on people of all racial groups, though most commonly their own, especially when we deal with everyday thuggery. They are defined not by their skin color, but by what they do. Here I agree entirely with President Obama:

President Obama doesn't regret using the term "thug" in describing the violent rioters in Baltimore this week, spokesman Josh Earnest said Wednesday.

"Whether it's arson or, you know, the looting of a liquor store … those were thuggish acts," Earnest said.

In discussing the riots Tuesday, Obama assailed the "criminals and thugs who tore up the place," and described them as a distraction from the real issues of police brutality.

Some critics ascribe racial connotations to the word "thug" -- Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake walked back the term earlier this week -- but Obama doesn't agree, officials said.

NEXT: California Bill Would Keep the AIDS Healthcare Foundation Out of the State's Housing Battles

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. rsteinmetz
    May.29.2020 at 2:31 pm

    If you google Russian Thug you get almost as many hits as you do for African American or Black Thug. The KGB and Putin have regularly been referred to as thugs. I believe the media started using the word thug, to avoid other words more racially identified, of course it wasn’t long before some activists started claiming it was racially motivated.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 2:36 pm

      The corporate media in this country has resorted to dog whistles to rouse the ignorant hicks of America. Of course, some pundits like Tucker Carlson, are openly promoting white nationalism on Faux News. The FCC needs to regulate corporate media so that hate speech can’t be proliferated!

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    May.29.2020 at 2:32 pm

    “Thug” is just another racist dog whistle used by the GOP to incite racial fears among ignorant Republican voters. Material goods can be replaced and stores can be rebuilt. A black mother, who’s son has been murdered by racist cops because he accidentally took possession of a 52″ television without payment, will never get to hug him again. #BlackLivesMatter

    1. Dilan Esper
      May.29.2020 at 2:44 pm

      I agree that #BlackLivesMatter . But “material goods can be replaced and stores can be rebuilt” is something that hits me very personally.

      You see my first legal job was representing victims of the 1992 LA civil unrest. And I can tell you those material goods weren’t replaced and stores rebuilt for a long time, as businesses fled the poor black areas of the city. (Koreatown got rebuilt, because the Korean immigrant community had access to capital that blacks didn’t.)

      Saying “destruction of property is just fine because the police did this thing that is worse” is just the worst kind of whataboutism. You CAN defend violent responses to injustice- heck, the mythology of this country is that it was founded on one- but in doing so you have to acknowledge that the costs are significant. Indeeed, you can very much argue that the 1992 civil unrest was a key factor in reforming the LAPD. But it came at a huge cost, and slogans like “those businesses can be replaced but you can never take back what happened to Rodney King” are incredibly insensitive to the people, many of whom were of low SES and black, who suffered enormously as a result of the unrest. You have to own those costs if you want to justify the violence.

      And always remember Bono’s injunction in “Rattle and Hum”. It’s SUPER-easy to cheer on violence if you aren’t there and it isn’t burning down or stealing or destroying YOUR stuff or threatening YOUR safety:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMFzYhCtZaY

      Only the people in these communities in Minneapolis get to say if this is worth the cost, because they are the ones who are going to pay it.

      1. KevinP
        May.29.2020 at 3:09 pm

        Well said, Dylan.

        The people cheering on the rioting and looting don’t seem to be volunteering their own homes to be looted and burned.

      2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        May.29.2020 at 3:17 pm

        After seriously thinking about what you have posted, I must agree. Credit scores and corporate risk assessment tools are instruments of white supremacy, just like the SAT and other attempts to have standardized test scores. To end white supremacy, corporate lenders must blindly hand over cash to black owned business, regardless of any deficiency in business plans or lack of sufficient collateral assets.

        1. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
          May.29.2020 at 3:31 pm

          You’re not even trying to be a creative troll anymore. I assume this is a Jimmy the Dan troll
          account. Although … since others have accused Rev. Arthur Kirkland of running the Jimmy the Dane or actualrightwingpatriot (or whatever the name was) account to make conservatives look bad, it would be some Trump-level chess strategery if you are Kirkland playing Jimmy playing left-wing troll.

    2. KevinP
      May.29.2020 at 3:08 pm

      If you keep hearing dog whistles, maybe you are a dog?

      Why do you assume that the word thug refers to black people? That seems racist of you.

      I am a brown skinned man who lived in New York State for a couple of years, and consider Andrew Cuomo to be a well-dressed thug who runs a thuggish government.

      There are thugs in every community and every walk of life.

  3. David Welker
    May.29.2020 at 2:34 pm

    I don’t see what is gained by saying that looters are thugs when you can just be more specific and call them looters.

    Also, I am not sure what is meant by thug. If it refers to those who use violence or have gang affiliations (as the definition in Merriam-Webster suggests), then the statement is true of a subset of looters, not all looters.

    https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/thug

    That being the case, it is sort of like saying that humans are thugs. Well, we know that all thugs are human, but not all humans are thugs.

    The category looter and thug, when defined this way, overlap to some degree, of course. But some looters aren’t thugs, and some thugs aren’t looters.

    Maybe a less precise definition of thug is meant, like denoting a person who commits a crime that you disapprove of or strongly disapprove of. But if that were the case, it would make sense to call drug addicts thugs, just so long as you greatly disapproved of drug addicts. And that just seems kind of weird.

    People who are looting Target in response to the death of George Floyd are, at least in most cases, clearly taking advantage.

    How does it make sense to say: “I am outraged by the death of George Floyd! Also, I could really use a free TV.”

    I would love to get in the mind of such people. I wonder about the thought process and the self-justification process.

    But to describe them as thugs… Again, why not just call them looters? It seems more precise.

    1. rsteinmetz
      May.29.2020 at 2:51 pm

      These are the synonyms from you link:

      bully, gangbanger, gangsta, gangster, goon, gorilla, hood, hoodlum, hooligan, mobster, mug, plug-ugly, punk, roughneck, rowdy, ruffian, tough, toughie (also toughy), yob [British], yobbo [British]

      While the usage of some of them has additional implications pretty much all of them indicate a willingness to use violence. Few have a racial connotation, except possibly gangbanger or gangsta, which is decidedly hip hop. Hooligan was originally associated with the Irish . Thugs of course were originally associated with Indian criminal gangs or thugee.

      What has happened is that people with political agendas have seized on these words to make a point. Much like those who have seized on the use of the Betsy Ross flag by white supremacists, when in fact the white supremacists actually used the symbol to associates themselves with American History. The Nazis did the same thing adopting the swastika.

    2. Bob from Ohio
      May.29.2020 at 2:57 pm

      “why not just call them looters?”

      What should we call the ones who don’t loot, just burn down buildings or torch police cars?

    3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 3:03 pm

      Looters finna get dem respirations

    4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      May.29.2020 at 3:35 pm

      I don’t see what is gained…

      Never a more disingenuous phase has been uttered. If it were true, why would you bother posting? Why open your mouth (figuratively) and prove that you are ignorant, when your silence might leave us believing otherwise.

      You obviously think that use of the word was wrong or just like to rail on Trump (or both), so why not just say that and spare us your sophistry? Your criticism is not even valid in a pedantic sense. The words both denote individuals who engage in behavior that violates the rights of others and in that they are synonymous.

  4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    May.29.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Here I agree entirely with President Obama:

    I see what you did there…

  5. Bob from Ohio
    May.29.2020 at 2:54 pm

    “union thug” is probably the most common popular usage of thug. Were union enforcers usually black?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.29.2020 at 3:04 pm

      Were coal miners unionized? A funny story – Coming from the shtetlekh of Eastern Europe, my grandfather thought that black people were just coal miners who didn’t bother washing themselves.

    2. LawTalkingGuy
      May.29.2020 at 3:18 pm

      Is or was?

  6. Perseus`
    May.29.2020 at 2:56 pm

    Thugs, rampagers, and looters riot mainly for fun and profit.

  7. Eddy
    May.29.2020 at 3:02 pm

    “Have a heart,” as they say to each other in the Temple of Doom.

  8. Martinned
    May.29.2020 at 3:18 pm

    Wow… Why on earth would you pretend that Trump is not a racist?

    https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1266358757749112833

  9. Snorkle
    May.29.2020 at 3:22 pm

    Yep, agreed. Just like “deplorable”, “narcissist” “orange” and “sub-literate mouthbreather”.

  10. Jimmy the Dane
    May.29.2020 at 3:22 pm

    Liberals just spent weeks complaining about lockdown protesters carrying guns (legally) in what most would consider to be peaceful but contentious protests. We heard about how it was unamerican to be conduct your protest in such a manner and lots of other gnashing to teeth.

    What treatment do the Black Lives Matter arsons, riots, and looting get? You guessed it, MEDIA APOLOGISTS. “Of course they are justified…these people are frustrated….you don’t understand….”

    The double standard couldn’t be any more blatant if one were to design this to happen.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      May.29.2020 at 3:26 pm

      One group was frustrated about decades of racist treatment by police that recently resulted in a murder.

      The other one was because people were mad about having to wear masks at Applebees next month so we don’t spread a disease that has already killed 100,000 people in the U.S.

      Oh and don’t pretend like being armed has nothing to do with trying to intimidate officials with an implicit threat of violence.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        May.29.2020 at 3:32 pm

        You are absolutely correct! Martin Luther King Jr. would have been much more successful if he burned Selma to the ground and got himself a new pair of Air Jordans. Too many white men with micropenises carry big black guns in public places to frighten and intimidate regular citizens. This has to stop! We are better than this.

Please to post comments