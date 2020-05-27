The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Twitter's Speech Isn't "Stifling Free Speech"

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

[1.] But such labeling by Twitter isn't stifling free speech—it's Twitter management exercising their own free speech: They are letting him speak, but responding to the speech with their own. That's their First Amendment right, just as it's his First Amendment right to criticize them.

Now if they did take down his post, then one could argue that would be stifling free speech. It wouldn't be a violation of the Free Speech Clause, because Twitter is a private company. But free speech is a broader idea than just the freedom from government suppression; one could sensibly say that a private entity is undermining free speech in various ways, especially when the entity promotes itself as a forum for public discourse.

If Twitter, for instance, started taking down pro-animal-rights statements or anti-war speech or anti-transgender-rights advocacy or criticism of the Chinese government, I think it would be reasonable to label that as stifling free speech. One can still say that it's defensible for various reasons (perhaps some speech should be stifled, at least by private entities, some might argue), but "stifling free speech" would at least be a plausible label.

Likewise if Google were to close the Gmail accounts of people who publicly expressed such views, or if Hollywood studios set up a blacklist of screenwriters and others who had supposedly expressed, say, Communist views or racist views or what have you. Twitter's decision to block certain posts might be seen as the exercise of its own First Amendment rights as editors (a plausible argument, though not a fully settled one, see Turner Broadcasting System v. FCC); still, it could still be properly labeled as stifling free speech.

But that label doesn't apply to simply responding to speech with speech of one's own. Rather, such labeling (and linking to a response) is the very sort of "counterspeech" that the Supreme Court has (rightly) said is the proper response for speech with which one disagrees.

[2.] The President, of course, has no power to stop Twitter from doing this, partly because he can't create new laws and partly because Twitter's speech is constitutionally protected.

Congress could, as some people have argued, limit 47 U.S.C. § 230, which gives Twitter immunity from liability for posts by its users. In particular, some have argued that platforms should only be immune if they allow all speech by their users (setting aside constitutionally unprotected speech, such as true threats of violence or child pornography), or perhaps only if any restrictions they impose are viewpoint-neutral. Once platforms start excluding certain material based on content or viewpoint, the theory goes, they should become potentially liable (perhaps on some notice-and-takedown basis). I on balance don't buy that argument, but it's worth debating, and it would indeed be in some ways a return to a traditional approach to liability, under which there were some platforms were indeed immune from speech by their users but only when they were legally prohibited from controlling such speech.

But this is beside the point here, since the President's objection here isn't that Twitter is excluding speech—it's that Twitter is including its own speech. And Twitter can't be penalized for such speech of its own.

[3.] Finally, there is a separate objection here: that Twitter is "interfering" in the election by throwing its massive weight behind one particular position. But the First Amendment protects our right to speak, at least under Citizens United v. FEC; nor is there anything improper or unethical in a business expressing its views on something that's being said using its services, and trying to prevent what it sees as a misleading use of its services.

In any event, though, even if one concludes that speech by rich and powerful institutions or individuals that may influence elections is "interference" that should be condemned, it is still not "stifling FREE SPEECH."

(By the way, tt's not clear where the Citizens United dissenters would have drawn the line between newspaper corporations, which they said do have a First Amendment right to speak about candidates, and other corporations, which they said don't have such a right. It's therefore not clear which side of the line Twitter would fall on—recall that Citizens United was a video production company, and the dissenters would have ruled against it. But their position didn't prevail.)

NEXT: At Angola, Coronavirus Turns Life Without Parole for Selling Weed Into a Potential Death Sentence

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Snorkle
    May.27.2020 at 12:18 pm

    Don’s spam-machine of a mouth is beginning to work against him. When he’s this far off the rails, coming up with squid ink to confuse matters of black-letter law and common sense is tough on his fluffers, even the ones unburdened by any sort of safety rope to reality.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.27.2020 at 12:23 pm

      Naw, he’s just saying directly what the Democrats (Citizens United) and other politicians (flag burning) have been saying indirectly for years. That’s his appeal — he says directly what other politicians only hint at.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.27.2020 at 12:20 pm

    That last paragraph is one I have never understood why the censorship folks claim to not understand the dilemma. Twitter is a good example. So is Fox News vs MSNBC vs the NYT. I imagine any Supreme Court having to wrestle with any such definitions in the proposed amendment would wish they could throw out the amendment itself as too damn vague and confusing.

    1. Dilan Esper
      May.27.2020 at 12:29 pm

      There’s plenty of folks on the left who think Citizens United was rightly decided. Our voices get drowned out, but we are out there.

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        May.27.2020 at 1:09 pm

        I’ve never really understood the left’s concern with Citizens United in particular. It was probably rightly decided, but even if not, it is not really that damaging to democracy. At least as far as national elections go, there is going to be enough money on both sides, and as Bloomberg demonstrated spectacularly (as JEB did before him) money doesn’t guarantee results. (Is this a bigger issue in state legislative and local races? I really can;t say.)

        Campaign finance and policy positions has always been a chicken-egg problem anyway. Is the NRA spending money on Candidate X because he is already pro-gun or because they want him to be that way? Does he want their money to help his already pro-gun agenda or is he changing his agenda to get their money? It will always be difficult to tell.

        The real issue to me is crafting detailed laws to try to get at those fuzzy instances where it looks like campaign contributions are actually driving official acts. Say, a $1 million dollar PAC donation followed by the suspension of an investigation.

    2. Jon S
      May.27.2020 at 12:41 pm

      Proposed Amendment to overrule Citizens United is easy:

      Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the First Amendment, Congress and the States shall have the power to regulate spending in campaigns for elective office in a viewpoint neutral fashion.

      Boom.

      1. Dilan Esper
        May.27.2020 at 12:47 pm

        That wouldn’t overturn Citizens United. For the most part it would restate existing law and rebuke Justice Thomas.

        1. Jon S
          May.27.2020 at 1:05 pm

          No, it would definitely overrule Citizens United by giving Congress/States the express power to regulate spending in political campaigns notwithstanding ANY first amendment concerns other than viewpoint neutrality (e.g., no law saying that you can spend on X issue but not Y issue). It would absolutely give Congress/States the power to say that there are limits on spending by individuals on their own campaigns (overruling Buckley I think), give Congress/States the right to stop the video-on-demand feature in Citizens United itself, etc., etc.

          1. Martinned
            May.27.2020 at 1:08 pm

            That’s always been the weird thing about the criticism of Citizens United. The true thing they were angry about was really Buckley.

      2. TwelveInchPianist
        May.27.2020 at 12:48 pm

        No campaign spending except by incumbents.

        Boom.

      3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        May.27.2020 at 1:11 pm

        Now define “viewpoint neutral” in such a way that all candidates, incumbent or not, from any and every party, now and forever, don’t scream bloody murder and swamp the Supreme Court and invokes calls for further amendments.

    3. Martinned
      May.27.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Citizens United may well be one of those cases that is simultaneously correctly decided and wrongly decided. (The most notorious example, to my mind, being FCC v. Pacifica, where George Carlin’s extremely political monologue about censorship somehow got labelled as mere obscenity.)

      The obvious distinction to make is between donating money or something of value that isn’t itself speech on the one hand, and donating speech on the other hand. So donating an advertisement could be treated differently than donating a car or a cheque.

  3. anorlunda
    May.27.2020 at 12:22 pm

    Not Twitter, but Youtube. From today’s news.

    YouTube automatically deleted comments that criticized China’s Communist Party

    https://news.google.com/articles/CAIiEHgabKfkbG4-uhHWTbvDWXAqGQgEKhAIACoHCAow2Nb3CjDivdcCMP3ungY?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

    1. Sarcastr0
      May.27.2020 at 12:28 pm

      Sucks, but looks like free speech to me.

  4. Sebastian Cremmington
    May.27.2020 at 12:24 pm

    One event that moved me to the conservative side of Citizens United (CU) was Colin Powell essentially doing an infomercial for Obama on Meet the Press two weeks before the 2008 election. To give the media the power to essentially donate millions of dollars of airtime to one candidate while limiting everyone else’s right to donate to candidates did seem like a violation of the 1A. Btw, the actual movie involved in CU is the dumbest movie ever, it is essentially clips from a night of Fox News prime time made into a movie.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      May.27.2020 at 12:28 pm

      It is a dumb movie (Hillary the Movie). It was created specifically as a response to Fahrenheit 9/11, which the FEC somehow thought was just fine. And it served its purpose there quite well.

      1. Dilan Esper
        May.27.2020 at 12:31 pm

        As I recall there were several right wing responses to Fahrenheit 9/11 (one was called Fahrenhype 9/11) and they were all bad.

        Proving that while you may not like Michael Moore, he has real talent and it isn’t easy to do what he does.

        1. Sebastian Cremmington
          May.27.2020 at 12:37 pm

          I agree, Moore is talented and his movies are entertaining. That said if you look at every one of his movies in the short term the exact opposite reaction he is going for happens. So Bowling for Columbine resulted in less gun regulation and Fahrenheit 9/11 resulted in Bush winning. Even Sicko didn’t get the result he wanted because Obamacare was designed to perpetuate private health insurance while Moore was advocating for single payer universal health care. I am pretty sure Moore is a Republican operative pretending to be a progressive Democrat…how else do you explain his awful track record??

          1. Dilan Esper
            May.27.2020 at 12:40 pm

            Columbine was actually more balanced than his other films. Remember when he goes to Canada, they have tons of guns up there, and people leave their doors open? He leaves open the possibility that there are things wrong with our culture that make us more violent.

            I suspect one thing Moore accomplished, though, is that banks no longer give you a gun if you open an account. 🙂

        2. Armchair Lawyer
          May.27.2020 at 12:41 pm

          You’re misreading what I meant by response.

          Fahrenheit 9/11 was created, in part, as a way to influence the 2004 election. Michael Moore directly said so. Moreover much of the marketing and release was in the period of time directly before the election.

          What that would represent is a multimillion dollar expenditure by a private organization to influence an election with on-air and private broadcasting, that effectively avoided any FEC limits. Citizens United was angered by this, and brought an FEC complaint. And the FEC did nothing. So Citizens United decided to do the same strategy. Make a movie, designed to influence an election, as a private organization, and release/market it just before the 2008 election. And then the FEC stopped it. So Citizens United sued.

          It was about evening the playing field.

          1. Sebastian Cremmington
            May.27.2020 at 12:53 pm

            I do remember that time because I volunteered with the Kerry campaign. I consider myself lucky because Facebook and online campaign fundraising and texting completely changed political campaigns by 2008. So 2004 allowed me to get a historical perspective of how campaigns operated.

            So first we tried to volunteer for Kerry and probably 50 people met at a coffee shop and after some very awkward speeches by random people the leader got everyone to give her their emails. I am pretty sure she was a Bush operative because nobody ever heard from her again and we tried to have another meeting and maybe 5 people showed up. So with those 5 people we tried to raise money to send to the Kerry campaign and we had to collect literal checks and put them in an envelope and send them to DC…I honestly don’t think anyone ever opened the letter with maybe $100 of campaign donations. Fast forward to 2007 and Obama is raising money over the internet and in 2008 Facebook and texting on Blackberries allowed his volunteers to dominate caucuses.

            1. Armchair Lawyer
              May.27.2020 at 1:14 pm

              Yeah, I just sent Kerry a check in 2004. He cashed it pretty readily.

    2. Brett Bellmore
      May.27.2020 at 12:36 pm

      To be clear, it was the “while limiting everyone else’s right” part of that fork that actually violated the 1st amendment.

      I don’t think they were really all that concerned with the CU movie, they just thought it provided a good opportunity to establish a legal precedent that they could engage in political censorship. And the Court declined to go there.

  5. Brett Bellmore
    May.27.2020 at 12:26 pm

    “By the way, it’s not clear where the Citizens United dissenters would have drawn the line between newspaper corporations, which they said do have a First Amendment right to speak about candidates, and other corporations, which they said don’t have such a right. ”

    It’s actually pretty clear where they’d have drawn it: Wherever they thought was most advantageous to the Democratic party.

    1. Sarcastr0
      May.27.2020 at 12:29 pm

      Vintage Brett. His bad faith radar is always apingin’ the left!

      1. Life of Brian
        May.27.2020 at 12:34 pm

        Vintage Sarc. “Nope!”

        1. Sarcastr0
          May.27.2020 at 12:40 pm

          Brett is doing an amazing feat of mass mind-reading. Doesn’t take much to debunk that.

      2. Dilan Esper
        May.27.2020 at 12:35 pm

        He’s wrong here. But you could argue that this is what is going on with the partisan gerrymandering cases. Read Stevens’ dissent in Shaw v. Reno. Liberals used to love gerrymandering, in part because it increased the number of racial minorities in Congress. It was only when political consultants decided that it was a big help to Republicans that suddenly it not only became unconstitutional, but anyone who defended it was a political hack.

        So it isn’t as though liberals never do this. Conservatives, of course, do it too. They were all behind Smith as long as it was pagan religions not getting exemptions, and flipped when Christians started asking for them.

        1. Sarcastr0
          May.27.2020 at 12:42 pm

          The trick part is that it’s a group. A group with constant new entrants and exits.

          When it turns on a dime, there are certainly some insincere folks. I know some on here who boast of how they don’t have principles. But collectively, I don’t think bad faith is a fair put even then.

          1. Dilan Esper
            May.27.2020 at 12:49 pm

            I think it’s closer to motivated reasoning. People like to claim they are effectuating neutral principles when in fact they aren’t.

            1. Sarcastr0
              May.27.2020 at 12:51 pm

              There no doubt a lot of that as well – We all contain multitudes.

              It’s the ones that claim they’re immune from motivated reasoning I’m suspicious of.

      3. Brett Bellmore
        May.27.2020 at 12:42 pm

        The administration actually went before the Court and argued that they would be legally entitled to engage in book banning. And STILL got 4 votes.

  6. Armchair Lawyer
    May.27.2020 at 12:31 pm

    We’re crossing into an interesting line regarding corporations and their control over “free speech” and what it means.

    Because these corporations control the effective means of transmission for a great deal of public speech, they maintain control over the speech. If they decide to bias the means of transmission in such a way to favor one party or another, it creates a very large discriminatory environment, larger than Citizens United ever could have.

    1. Dilan Esper
      May.27.2020 at 12:36 pm

      This has been an issue as long as there has been mass media.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        May.27.2020 at 12:51 pm

        No, it hasn’t. The reason it hasn’t been is that the media were never this united on one side of the political spectrum before.

        Yes, at one time the media were united in shutting out the fringes, but they didn’t unite on treating one whole end of the spectrum as “fringe”, mainstream politicians of either party could be fairly easily heard. Most cities had competing newspapers with different perspectives, for instance.

        These days, not only aren’t there any significant conservative social media platforms, if you try to start one the whole IT ecosystem unites in crushing you.

        1. Sarcastr0
          May.27.2020 at 12:56 pm

          Despite the right’s taking this as a matter of faith, IMO you’re going to have a hard time proving the partisan and united media in court.

          Twitter has boundless examples of it not being a purely liberal platform.

        2. Dilan Esper
          May.27.2020 at 12:57 pm

          There’s tons of conservative media, Brett. Twitter is just one platform (and itself has lots of conservatives).

          1. Armchair Lawyer
            May.27.2020 at 1:12 pm

            Until they somehow get “removed”….for odd causes, that always seem to swing in one direction.

            1. LawTalkingGuy
              May.27.2020 at 1:21 pm

              And then they turn out to be actual white supremacist accelerationists like Paul Nehlen.

        3. Dr. Ed
          May.27.2020 at 1:12 pm

          “the whole IT ecosystem unites in crushing you.”

          THAT’s the anti-trust issue.

          1. Sarcastr0
            May.27.2020 at 1:22 pm

            Ecosystems don’t fall under antitrust, I’m afraid.

        4. LawTalkingGuy
          May.27.2020 at 1:19 pm

          “These days, not only aren’t there any significant conservative social media platforms, if you try to start one the whole IT ecosystem unites in crushing you.”

          Isn’t that just the marketplace of ideas in action? No one actually wants a platform that caters to conservatives that is then inevitably overrun by antisemites.

      2. Armchair Lawyer
        May.27.2020 at 1:11 pm

        It’s a different issue. You see, Twitter isn’t (or wasn’t) acting as a content provider. It was acting as a transmission medium

        Once upon a time, there were just newspapers and pamphlets. Anyone with paper and a printer could get the word out.

        But then things shifted to radio and TV. And now, the government decided to control the transmission medium (the radio and TV frequencies). And now, balance was required on the part of the government. If the government only gave transmission frequencies to a single party’s supporters, it would act as a bias for the media and free speech. The media acted as providers of content.

        Then things shifted to the internet. The individual people could be heard even better than before. Now, we had the companies providing the transmission medium (AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, etc.) and another set of companies acting as transmission facilitators (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google). These companies by and large didn’t create their own content, but acted as a method for other people to get their content online, with minimal to no editing.

        However, now the transmission facilitators have started to put their finger on the scale and “favor” certain sorts of content, and “disfavor” other sorts. It’s acting as if the government was auctioning of TV frequencies, but only to Republicans…. In doing so, it becomes a notable burden to free speech. Remember the facilitators aren’t providing content for the most part, they’re only acting as a conduit.

        What does this mean? Can Verizon “cut off” Twitter if it doesn’t like it? Isn’t Verizon just exercising its own “free speech.” Can the government decide that certain sections of the 5G spectrum go to only those companies that decide that Twitter is a non-desired forum?

        These are the questions that should begun to be asked.

    2. Sarcastr0
      May.27.2020 at 12:39 pm

      No, this is not a hard question, despite your guy yelling about it.

      First, Twitter didn’t bias anything, they just added their own speech.
      Second, what does twitter control, really? It’s a pretty idiosyncratic platform in the grand scheme of internet media.

      You’re basically crying that their outta be a law. And you’re wrong about that, legally, functionally, and practically.

      Personally, I’m skeptical appending a note when Trump lies will do anything; Facebook tried it and found sharing went UP on the stories they flagged as lies. Humans are weird.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        May.27.2020 at 1:02 pm

        “What does twitter control, really”

        It’s one of the major modes of distribution of speech by people within the country.

        And it’s not just” notes”. It’s bans, removal of accounts, and more. But you knew that. So stop being disingenuous.

        1. Sarcastr0
          May.27.2020 at 1:10 pm

          one of the major modes of distribution of speech

          No, it’s not. It’s a popular web application. It could die tomorrow and people could still speak just as well.

          Twitter gets to ban anyone it wants. That’s it’s right of association.

          But you and I both know what’s ticked off the President is Twitter’s own speech appended to his tweet.

          1. Armchair Lawyer
            May.27.2020 at 1:13 pm

            I always need to repeat myself with you. Here, again

            “So stop being disingenuous.”

            1. Sarcastr0
              May.27.2020 at 1:21 pm

              I’m not lying, and quit saying I am. I’m talking about the issue in the OP.

              Stop being a dick.

  7. ME2R
    May.27.2020 at 12:36 pm

    Pruneyard

  8. TwelveInchPianist
    May.27.2020 at 12:43 pm

    I wonder where Trump got the ridiculous idea that saying his tweet is fake was stifling his free speech? He couldn’t have possibly have gotten the idea from the claims, emanating from certain quarters, that calling the media “fake news” stifles freedom of the press, could he? Naw…

    Both sides. Always both sides.

    1. Sarcastr0
      May.27.2020 at 12:45 pm

      Noice whattaboutism.

      Now call in your guy; he’s spouting anti-Constitutional stuff on twitter again.

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        May.27.2020 at 1:01 pm

        “Now call in your guy; he’s spouting anti-Constitutional stuff on twitter again.”

        ?? Who’s “my guy”? I said Trump’s claim was ridiculous.

        But I haven’t seen you calling in your guys for spouting the same anti-Constitutional stuff.

        Are you ready to admit that the guys who claim that Trump’s “attacks” on the media threaten the free press are spouting the same anti-constitutional BS?

        1. Sarcastr0
          May.27.2020 at 1:13 pm

          Hard to argue you don’t own Trump, pivoting so fast away from the President of the United States to whingeing about the left again.

          Your deflection defends him. But I suspect you know that, and don’t care. Because for all your protestation, he’s your guy.

          1. TwelveInchPianist
            May.27.2020 at 1:23 pm

            “Hard to argue you don’t own Trump, pivoting so fast away from the President of the United States to whingeing about the left again.”

            Well, we agree about Trump. All I’m saying is that it’s just as bad when your guys do it. So maybe none of them are my guys.

            No defense for your guys, eh?

            Yup, both sides.

  9. ReaderY
    May.27.2020 at 12:47 pm

    An entity that effectively has monopoly power over a traditional government function (what it does is a successor to the post roads mentioned in the constitution) may be legally a private party, but it isn’t really one de facto.

    If a provate party has complete control and government has none, then limits on government power have no meaning.

    If all post roads and postal services were private, then sure, the entity that opened everyone’s mail and only delivered letters they agreed with could be said to be “exercising its first amendment rights” by doing so. But when we have a situation where a monopolists’ freedom of speech combined with control over others’ speech means it gets freedom to impose its will on everyone else no-one else has any freedom without its say-so, then pragmatically, de facto, “freedom of speech” becomes a nullity.

    Historically, government handled this by regulating communications networks with monopolist tendencies as utilities and imposing rules on them.

  10. Jimmy the Dane
    May.27.2020 at 12:49 pm

    I think it is fair to say that social media is becoming akin to a public utility. And also is getting pretty darn close to being analogous with Marsh v. Alabama (precedent which may not be “good” under current doctrine, but still it has not been overruled).

    That said, Twitter is not a state actor, but still we are dealing with new constitutional ground here. When does such a forum become effectively public space? I don’t know where the line is to that but we are getting pretty close to it these days.

    Also, don’t pretend for a moment liberals that if Big Tech were censoring left wing speech you would not be raising a big stink about evil corporations and freedom of speech. All we would hear is “Tax Twitter” and “End Big Tech”. Keep in mind that tables do turn and when these forums are no longer favorable to your agenda of the day you can expect the same kind of treatment you are currently passing out.

    1. Sarcastr0
      May.27.2020 at 12:53 pm

      I would note that both examples of liberals in your counterfactual have them advocating for constitutional things.

      Not like your proposal for the government appropriation of twitter.

      1. Jimmy the Dane
        May.27.2020 at 1:13 pm

        No it is just liberals advocating for power. They will use whatever vehicle is necessary to get power and smack a label on it (so if “constitutional” works great, if not “regulation”, or “policy”, or whatever). All of it just translates out to power.

        Also you really do love putting words into people’s mouths. I said nothing about government appropriation of Twitter. All I said was that for all intents and purposes it is getting close to being a public forum.

        1. Sarcastr0
          May.27.2020 at 1:17 pm

          You advocated both for treating Twitter like a public utility and for applying the Constitution to it as a public actor.

          Both are government appropriations of a private entity because you don’t think their speech kowtows to Trump’s desires like it should.

          I still like that when you could have written liberals doing anything in your counterfactual scenario, you wrote about them calling to end some corporations and tax them. That’s…amusingly tame.

          But now you argue that your fictional liberals sticking to the Constitution is just a ruse…dunno how to unpack that.

  11. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    May.27.2020 at 12:52 pm

    “But free speech is a broader idea than just the freedom from government suppression; one could sensibly say that a private entity is undermining free speech in various ways, especially when the entity promotes itself as a forum for public discourse.”

    Interesting point. Artie Ray Lee Wayne Jim-Bob Kirkland is unavailable for comment on and at this point — he has been unable to comment here since Wednesday, October 6, 2010, at 6:02 p.m., censored by decree of the Volokh Conspiracy’s Board of Censors. (His offense was making fun of conservatives.)

Please to post comments