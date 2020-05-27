The Volokh Conspiracy

"Trump to Sign Executive Order on Social Media Amid Twitter Furor"

So reports Politico (Cristiano Lima), among other out

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order aimed at social media companies on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday evening, a move that comes as the president and his allies have escalated their allegations that companies like Twitter and Facebook stifle GOP voices.

McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force One that the order is "pertaining to social media" but shared no additional details on what it will do. But the announcement revived fears within the online industry that the Trump administration will target a 24-year-old statute that protects the companies from lawsuits—an avenue that a growing number of Republican lawmakers have advocated in their bias allegations about Silicon Valley.

But the President of course has no power to revise statutes such as 47 U.S.C. § 230 by executive order. He can order his subordinates in the federal Executive Branch to apply laws in various ways, but § 230 is enforced in judicial proceedings (state and federal), not by federal prosecutors or other Executive Branch employees. Whether § 230 should be revised is an interesting question (I'm inclined to say that it's on balance better than the alternatives), but it takes Congress to revise the work of a past Congress.

Now of course the President can talk about § 230, and can urge Congress to revise it; perhaps that's all the "executive order" will say. But one doesn't need an executive order for that.

Finally, the President could, I suppose, control how Executive Branch agencies use social media platforms, and an executive order would be a suitable too for that. But that would seem an odd things for him to do. I suppose we'll learn tomorrow just what he has planned, but I am mystified.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. captcrisis
    May.27.2020 at 11:05 pm

    I hope no one is getting used to (or “normalizing”) this behavior. We have a President who is ignorant about the basics of his job description and is not a mature adult. It follows that Republicans, who support him almost unanimously, are ignorant of the basics of how our government works and are not mature adults.

  2. Jason Cavanaugh
    May.27.2020 at 11:10 pm

    The first response Twitter should use is precisely what they would do if it was any other account:

    Ban the fucker. He’s violated their TOS hundreds of times in the last 3 years. If it had been anyone else, they’d have been banned a long time ago.

    It’s the ultimate power play and ‘fuck you’ to someone who thinks Article II means he ‘can do whatever I (he) wants.”

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.27.2020 at 11:31 pm

      That would be interesting. The lawsuits by Trumpistas would be fascinating. I don’t know if Trumpwould try to push the government into suing or into direct government action; that too would be fascinating. Then there’d be all the Congresscritters from both sides bellowing and introducing legislation.

      Possibly most interesting would be if Trump would jump ship to Gag or Gap or whatever that wannabe Twitter competitor is. I don’t have any reason to think the company itself is full of fascists, but it seems to have collected the dregs who Twitter banned. Then there’s Twitter, full of socialists and progressives who think they are neutral and unbiased.

      Personally, I’d love to have real competition for Twitter, Facebook, etc. Google does have competition,not always as good, but almost always good enough.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.27.2020 at 11:25 pm

    I’ve run into people claiming to be constitutionalists who also claim that Google, Twitter, Facebook, etc were created by government programs (DARPA, CIA, etc) and therefore the first amendment does indeed apply to them.

    There are a lot of loons in the world.

  4. Mark Leen
    May.27.2020 at 11:56 pm

    I suspect the President will focus on the enforcement of “section 223 or 231 of this title, chapter 71 (relating to obscenity) or 110 (relating to sexual exploitation of children) of title 18, or any other Federal criminal statute.” See 47 U.S.C. sec. 230. Also, I think that many on the left who opposed Citizens United are going to have a “come to Jesus” moment and realize that Corporations should have constitutional rights.

