The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Freedom Watch and Laura Loomer Lose Lawsuit Against Social Media Platforms

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

In Freedom Watch, Inc. v. Google Inc., decided today by D.C. Circuit Judges Judith Rogers, Thomas Griffith, and Raymond Randolph, Freedom Watch and Loomer sued "Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Apple … alleging that they conspired to suppress conservative political views." No, said the court (correctly, in my view):

[A.] The plaintiffs' First Amendment claim failed because "the First Amendment 'prohibits only governmental abridgment of speech.'" (Recall that the First Amendment says "Congress shall …" and the Fourteenth Amendment says "No state shall ….")

Freedom Watch contends that, because the Platforms provide an important forum for speech, they are engaged in state action. But, under [the Supreme Court's 2019 decision in Manhattan Community Access Corp. v. Halleck], "a private entity who provides a forum for speech is not transformed by that fact alone into a state actor."

[B.] The plaintiffs' antitrust claim failed because there was no evidence of an anticompetitive behavior by platforms:

Freedom Watch argues that we should infer an agreement [in restraint of trade] primarily from the Platforms' parallel behavior, as each company purportedly refused to provide certain services to Freedom Watch. But, as the district court explained, parallel conduct alone cannot support a claim under the Sherman Act. Freedom Watch puts forth two additional factors that it claims suggest conspiracy: that the Platforms are pursuing a revenue-losing strategy and that they are motivated by political goals. But Freedom Watch does not explain why either factor tends to show an unlawful conspiracy, rather than lawful independent action by the different Platforms.

Freedom Watch's [claim of monopolization] is also deficient. To state [such a claim,] … a complainant must allege that monopoly powers were acquired through "anticompetitive conduct." The only anticompetitive conduct that Freedom Watch alleges (without supporting factual allegations) is that the Platforms conspired against it to suppress conservative content, but not that the Platforms conspired to acquire or maintain monopoly power. A [monopolization] claim requires the latter allegation.

[C.] The plaintiffs' claim under D.C.'s public accommodation statute failed because the statute doesn't apply to online service providers:

[T]he D.C. Human Rights Act … prohibits discrimination on the basis of political affiliation in "any place of public accommodations." Relying on a D.C. Court of Appeals case interpreting that statute, U.S. Jaycees v. Bloomfield (D.C. 1981), the district court concluded that only physical places within the District of Columbia qualify as "places of public accommodation." …

On appeal, Freedom Watch contests the district court's interpretation of "place of public accommodations." It is joined by the District of Columbia, which submitted an amicus brief on this issue. The District of Columbia argues that the district court's reliance on Jaycees is misplaced. It contends that Jaycees is not authoritative because it was a decision on a preliminary injunction rather than a final decision on the merits and that the D.C. Commission on Human Rights has interpreted the Human Rights Act to reject a physical location requirement, Pool & Geller v. Boy Scouts of America, Nos. 93-030-(PA) & 93-031-(PA) (D.C. Comm'n on Human Rights June 18, 2001).

When interpreting D.C. law, we strive "to achieve the same outcome we believe would result if the District of Columbia Court of Appeals considered this case." The D.C. Court of Appeals in Jaycees held that "places of public accommodation" under the D.C. Human Rights Act must operate from a "particular place." … The Pool & Geller decision does not alter this analysis because the D.C. Court of Appeals reversed the Commission's decision, although it explicitly declined in that case to consider what qualified as a "place of public accommodation."

I would add that the D.C. ban on discrimination based on "political affiliation" in places of public accommodations is limited to discrimination based on "belonging to or endorsing any political party." Discrimination on mere ideological beliefs is not covered, as the D.C. Court of Appeals expressly held in Blodgett v. University Club (D.C. 2007).

I also think that 47 U.S.C. § 230 would preclude liability for service providers' decision to block material that they view as offensive. And I think (though here matters are less firmly established) that state and D.C. public accommodations laws can't apply to this fundamentally interstate medium, given the dormant Commerce Clause. But the court didn't have occasion to reach those questions.

NEXT: Do Pandemic-Inspired Bans on Religious Services Violate the First Amendment? Circuit Courts Are Split.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. regexp
    May.27.2020 at 5:33 pm

    “Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Apple … alleging that they conspired to suppress conservative political views.”

    Whenever I sit in a room and there is someone else in the room from a competitor – guess who is also in the room? Lawyers. The whole notion that Google and Facebook (who generally hate each other) would conspire to do anything together is ludicrous.

    1. Lee Moore
      May.27.2020 at 5:46 pm

      I have seen it argued in anti-competitive behavior complaints in Europe that when say, all the supermarkets put up the price of beans at roughly the same time, they are engaging in signalling to their oligarchic competitors, so that prices can be co-ordinated without the need for actual meetings or phone calls or emails.

      In other places this is called the free market at work.

  2. Lee Moore
    May.27.2020 at 5:40 pm

    EV : I also think that 47 U.S.C. § 230 would preclude liability for service providers’ decision to block material that they view as offensive.

    A couple of questions :

    “any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable”

    (a) is “otherwise objectionable” a stand alone category ? Or is it to be interpreted ejusdem generis with the preceding items, which seem to be about sex, violence and harassment, and not about – say – opinions, or assertions of fact, about global warming, coronaviruses, the government of China or the probability of fraud with mail in ballots ?

    (b) what work is “in good faith” doing here ? It seems not to be about the good faithyness of the provider’s consideration (though presumably, the court would apply a test similar to the religious objector’s test – ie it has to be a genuine belief, however batty that might appear to a passer by.) Instead it seems to be about the good faithyness of the action taken to restrict access / availabilty.

    So perhaps there might be arguments about, say, whether it was in good faith to restrict access for both husband and wife, if the wife had posted something objectionable, and the provider was concerned that she might start using her husband’s account ?

    (c) I’m intrigued by the extension of the protection from provider to user. What might users be doing to restrict access to material they consider objectionable ?

  3. ReaderY
    May.27.2020 at 5:47 pm

    As a matter of policy, I think that internet service providers and major social media platform providers should be regulated as utilities and not permitted to use editorial discretion regarding content.

    However, this is a matter for legislators, not courts.

    Federal law may well pre-empt state and local law concerning internet disputes. But I don’t think that the dormant commerce clause applies to discrimination laws, whatever their policy merits. They don’t restrict commerce. Nor do they treat out-of-state parties differently from in-state parties.

Please to post comments