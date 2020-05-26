The Volokh Conspiracy

My Argument for Preserving Employment Division v. Smith

I'd love to hear your thoughts about this draft brief.

In Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the Court is considering whether to reverse Employment Division v. Smith, the case holding that (generally speaking) religious objectors aren't constitutionally entitled to exemptions from generally applicable laws. I have long been one of the few law professors who (1) thinks Smith is right, but (2) thinks that jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction Religious Freedom Restoration Acts are generally a good idea. I wrote an article about that in 1999 (A Common-Law Model for Religious Exemptions), and now an amicus brief in Fulton (with the help of my students Robert Bowen, Delaney Gold-Diamond, and Caleb Mathena).

The amicus brief is on my own behalf, so there are no reasons for me to keep it confidential before I file it (it's due next Wednesday, June 3, but I'd like to file it a couple of days early), and every reason not to: If there are any errors, small, medium, or large, in my thinking on this, I would love to have a chance to fix them. So if any of you are interested in having a look and giving me your suggestions, I'd much appreciate it. (Note that the brief has not yet been cite-checked or fully proofread, though I'd be glad to know of proofreading glitches as well as about more serious ones.) I include the Summary of Argument below, but you can read the whole brief here.

[1.] Justice Scalia was right: Courts should not be constantly "in the business of determining whether the 'severe impact' of various laws on religious practice" suffices to justify a constitutionally mandated exemption from a generally applicable law. Employment Division v. Smith, 494 U.S. 872, 889 n.5 (1990). "[I]t is horrible to contemplate that federal judges will regularly balance against the importance of general laws the significance of religious practice." Id.

Indeed, overruling Smith would revive all the flaws of a broad substantive due process regime: It would require courts to routinely second-guess legislative judgments about the normative foundations for a wide range of laws, and about the laws' practical necessity.

For instance, should people have a right to assisted suicide? This Court in Washington v. Glucksberg, 521 U.S. 702 (1997), refused to recognize such a right under substantive due process, and upheld an assisted suicide ban under the rational basis test. But if Smith were overruled, any person who claims a religious obligation to assist in suicide would trigger the very sort of strict scrutiny inquiry that Glucksberg forecloses.

Likewise, this Court has rejected heightened scrutiny of economic regulations, such as minimum wage laws. But if Smith were overruled, a person who claims a religious obligation to hire people but for less than minimum wage would be entitled to an exemption, unless the regulation passes strict scrutiny. And the list could go on.

Of course, it is appealing to protect religiously motivated action (or inaction) that does not really hurt anyone. But what constitutes "hurting anyone" is a hotly contested issue, as this very case shows. It is contested normatively. (Should refusing to deal with a same-sex couple qualify as hurting them? Is paying people a supposedly "exploitative" wage, even with their consent, hurting them?) And it is contested practically. (Would allowing assisted suicide end up pressuring people into choosing death even if they would rather not?) This Court's rejection of a general right to liberty under the rubric of substantive due process wisely recognizes that these questions should ultimately be left to the political process.

[2.] To be sure, normative and pragmatic judgments about which actions hurt others are familiar to courts. Much of the common law of tort, contract, and property reflects such judgments.

But such decisions are only tentative, because they can be overruled by legislatures. Judges have the first word on these matters, but not the last. That makes common-law decisionmaking legitimate even when aggressive use of substantive due process would not be.

Indeed, decisionmaking under RFRAs is in this respect similar to such common-law decisionmaking. Because RFRAs (state or federal) are mere statutes, they give judges authority to create exceptions but subject to possible revision by legislatures.

Thus, for instance, this Court concluded in Gonzales v. O Centro Espírita Beneficente União do Vegetal that, in effect, hoasca was not so harmful as to justify denying an exemption request, 546 U.S. 418 (2006)—but if Congress had disagreed, it could have exempted the hoasca ban from RFRA, and thus had the last word on the subject. But if Smith were overruled, this Court's estimate of harm would have been final, unrevisable without an Article V constitutional amendment.

[3.] Some substantive constitutional rights, of course, do require courts to evaluate the normative and pragmatic justification for restrictions on those rights, and the test in those cases often is strict scrutiny. But Smith was correct in concluding that claims of those rights are quite different from claims of religious exemptions, 494 U.S. at 885-86. Those rights require second-guessing legislative judgments only for specific, well-defined zones of regulation (e.g., content-based speech restrictions), where such judicial decisionmaking is especially justified. Overruling Smith would require courts to consider overriding legislative decisions as to a vast range of generally applicable laws.

[4.] Nor should this Court limit Smith to laws that lack secular exceptions. A law can be generally applicable if it does not single out religious behavior for special burdens, even if it does include exceptions for certain kinds of secular behavior. Indeed, a vast range of important laws have many exceptions—trespass law, the duty to testify, antidiscrimination law, copyright law, contract law, and many others.

[5.] This brief takes no position on whether statements of government officials and the shifting legal basis for the government's actions may indicate that the City of Philadelphia singled out Catholic Social Services for different treatment on the basis of religion. Pet. Br. __. The brief argues only that this Court should reaffirm the Smith principle that, absent such intentional discrimination, the Free Exercise Clause does not provide a presumptive constitutional right to religious exemptions from government actions.

[Footnote:] This brief also does not discuss the original meaning of the Free Exercise Clause, a matter treated in Justice Scalia's and Justice O'Connor's opinions in City of Boerne v. Flores, 521 U.S. 507 (1997), and likely in other forthcoming amicus briefs in this case.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Libertymike
    May.26.2020 at 12:13 pm

    Your support for the continued vitality of Smith, in particular, and your championing of the political process, in general, as the only legitimate way to delineate the contours of liberty is at odds with even your stated lukewarm “often libertarian” libertarianism.

    Fidelity to footnote four can hardly be harmonized with even tepid libertarianism. There is no room for judicial adherence to progressivism, in general, and progressive legislation, in particular, for libertarians, even those who describe themselves as “often libertarian.”

    1. Dilan Esper
      May.26.2020 at 12:27 pm

      I don’t think it’s a principle of libertarianism that religious people get special privileges to break the laws that the rest of us have to follow.

      1. Libertymike
        May.26.2020 at 12:41 pm

        Non-sequitur.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        May.26.2020 at 12:43 pm

        But there is this thing called “the rule of law”, that libertarians ordinarily value. And sometimes the law actually, expressly, hands out special privileges.

        In those cases, the libertarian looks at the privilege, and asks whether it’s a bad privilege, (You get to steal from other people, say.) or a good privilege. (The government stays out of your face in a case where libertarianism says it SHOULD stay out of your face.)

        And in the latter case, when the government says, “Well, we’ve got this law against using Peyote, but we’ll make an exception for religious uses.”, the libertarian reaction isn’t to demand that the exception be removed, and the religious uses persecuted.

        It’s to extend the exception to everyone, and let everyone be free.

        This is the peculiar thing in Ilya’s religious liberty writing, from a libertarian perspective. He never seems to take the “well, maybe the special privilege should just be extended to everybody.” fork.

      3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        May.26.2020 at 12:44 pm

        Even worse, from my IANAL point of view, is that throwing in all these case-by-case exemptions make it much harder for ordinary people to know what the law means, and when laws are vague, how can they by followed? For the same reason, I despise split appeals decisions; if learned judges disagree on what a law means, how can ordinary people be expected to understand and obey them?

        I don’t agree with government-mandated religious exemptions, but if they are going to exist, they at least ought to be clear and knowable without having to spend zillions on lawyers and wait years for a court case to conclude.

      4. Dr. Ed
        May.26.2020 at 12:48 pm

        “I don’t think it’s a principle of libertarianism that religious people get special privileges to break the laws that the rest of us have to follow.”

        Nor that one is able to impose his religious values on another — and that is exactly what the gay couples are attempting to do.

        Yes, Gay is a religion too…

  2. Allutz
    May.26.2020 at 12:14 pm

    Weird. Your arguments in section 1 all seem like compelling reasons to overturn. Maybe a full rewrite is in order.

  3. Brett Bellmore
    May.26.2020 at 12:15 pm

    I’m kind of puzzled: What exactly does the free exercise clause mean, then? Just that government can’t specifically target religion?

    It strikes me that, effectively, you’ve read the free exercise clause out of the 1st amendment, or at least seem determined to minimize its impact on what government can do.

    1. Dilan Esper
      May.26.2020 at 12:30 pm

      1. Government can’t intentionally burden religion.

      2. Government lacks the police power to ban specifically religious activities (so, for instance, a regulation that effectively closes only Kosher and Hallal slaughterhouses is unconstitutional).

      That, to me, seems entirely reasonable.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        May.26.2020 at 12:45 pm

        But that’s not what it says. There’s nothing there about whether the burden is intentional, or selective. It just prohibits the burdening itself.

    2. Krychek_2
      May.26.2020 at 12:30 pm

      Brett, here’s the practical problem: There are probably very few laws that someone, somewhere, doesn’t have a conscience objection to. If the free exercise clause is given the expansive meaning you would give it, then the entire system basically collapses because any time someone doesn’t want to obey any given law, they simply claim it’s against their religion, and challenge the government to prove they’re lying. The religious nuts who raised me took the position that the government has only those powers specifically granted to it by the Bible, so under their reading not even traffic laws are safe. Ever hear of the Phineas Priesthood? They found an interpretation of the Bible that allowed them to rob banks.

      So if any and all religious exercise really is protected, then I’d like to hear how you draw a line so that we don’t devolve into total anarchy.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        May.26.2020 at 12:34 pm

        “hen the entire system basically collapses because any time someone doesn’t want to obey any given law, they simply claim it’s against their religion, ”

        And yet, we managed a few hundred years without it seeming to be a problem

        1. loki13
          May.26.2020 at 12:38 pm

          Really, Armchair?

          Okay then! Why don’t you cite the few hundred years of precedent of religious exemptions to generally applicable laws obtained via court decision?

          We can wait.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        May.26.2020 at 12:50 pm

        Look, my perspective on this is that if it would make any sense, any sense at all, to provide for a religious exemption to a law, you didn’t have enough justification for the law to begin with.

        I start from that presumption of liberty that the courts rejected.

        It makes no sense to start handing out exemptions from laws against murder, regardless of motivation, so the Reformed Cult of Kali doesn’t get a religious exemption.

        It does make sense to have religious exemptions from Prohibition, so you shouldn’t be enforcing Prohibition against anybody.

        I wouldn’t elevate religious motives above others, I’d give everybody the liberty the Constitution gives to religion.

        But, here’s the thing: The Constitution actually DOES single out religion for special treatment. It’s NOT neutral on the subject. We’ve got free exercise of religion, but not free exercise of stamp collecting or model building.

        And, shouldn’t that legally make a difference?

  4. Eddy
    May.26.2020 at 12:21 pm

    Dear Professor,

    I don’t think I can help with the brief if only because I don’t like the bottom line. But I’ll briefly comment on why I think Smith is wrong – one of Justice Scalia’s worst legacies, in fact.

    “Indeed, overruling Smith would revive all the flaws of a broad substantive due process regime…”

    Dare I ask if you oppose substantive due process all along the line? If not, then why not add robust religious freedom protections to those things protected by substantive due process?

    “It would require courts to routinely second-guess legislative judgments about the normative foundations for a wide range of laws, and about the laws’ practical necessity.”

    I can’t say this bothers me too much. The usual scare scenarios – terrorism, human sacrifice – seem to be paradigmatic examples of compelling govt interest/least restrictive means, so those things are off the table. (And speaking of human sacrifice, I’d classify suicide in that category)

    In cases where the government has less compelling arguments – eg, locking up Rastafarians, breaching the seal of the confessional, etc. – I would *hope* the courts would in many cases come up with a way to side with the religious objector.

    And the unicorn of a generally applicable law seems fairly elusive. Lots of laws have a lot of *secular* exceptions, to the extent that it’s hard to call them generally applicable.

    Now as far as your solution of having the legislature passing RFRAs with some version of the pre-Smith standard, that would allow the legislature to make exceptions to religious freedom once it turns out that some unpopular religion is getting the benefit of the law.

  5. Brett Bellmore
    May.26.2020 at 12:24 pm

    Let’s hear a principled argument for why every enumerated right shouldn’t be subject to strict scrutiny. After all, it’s not like the Constitution itself separates rights into differing categories of importance.

    It simply says, “Don’t do this”, and then the courts add an invisible, “unless you have a good reason”. And then the courts discriminate between rights, requiring better or worse reasons depending on their own opinion of the importance of the right.

    But it seems to me that all the rights are expressed at the same level of priority: Don’t violate, and no exceptions are given.

    Why shouldn’t the layman look at the Constitution, and at what the courts are doing, and simply conclude that the courts don’t really like these rights, and so don’t require the government to actually respect them?

    1. Libertymike
      May.26.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Eugene worships at the altar of footnote 4. He forgets that the founding generation did not defenestrate a king to enable a majority to do what the king would never dare.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.26.2020 at 12:53 pm

      The usual reason (not mine!) is that freedom of speech DOES have limits: slander, libel, trade secrets, military secrets, user names and passwords, etc. The right to keep and bear arms DOES have limits: no prisoners, no felons, no infants, no mental cases.

      Read somewhere that these do not abridge freedom of speech, for instance, because “freedom of speech” is not three separate independent words, but a complete phrase, which was always understood to have those explicit exemptions. Presumably ditto for the right to keep and bear arms.

      Another excuse is that punishing slander, libel, etc after the fact is for the harm they do, as opposed to pre-emptive bans. This doesn’t apply to the right to keep and bear arms, but there it is. Seems to me just another excuse to not be an absolutist, and some people think that is fine.

  6. Sebastian Cremmington
    May.26.2020 at 12:28 pm

    In 2020 with respect to the 1A the word “press” should be ignored and so should the word “religion”. So by virtue of being bloggers do the conspirators get special press protections?? Do Scientologists get special religion protections?? So free speech and free association should cover everything.

    1. loki13
      May.26.2020 at 12:31 pm

      “In 2020 with respect to the 1A the word “press” should be ignored and so should the word “religion”. So by virtue of being bloggers do the conspirators get special press protections??”

      LOL.

      You really don’t know the author you are responding to, do you.

      Tell me more about this “press” thing you speak of.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        May.26.2020 at 12:37 pm

        As an originalist I believe only people with an actual printing press should get 1A “press” protections.

        1. loki13
          May.26.2020 at 12:40 pm

          I see you can google, but you still don’t get it.

          It’s almost cute, except far too typical. I’d be more sympathetic to Prof. Volokh, but these are his readers.

          Lie down with dogs, etc.

          1. Sebastian Cremmington
            May.26.2020 at 12:46 pm

            Religion seems like a fulfilling hobby just like yoga or fantasy football…but that’s all it is is a hobby. In 2020 religion is fairly innocuous in America but in 1789 religion was very important because there weren’t a whole heck of lot of things for people to do. If the Constitution were written today slavery wouldn’t be referenced in the Constitution and neither would religion or press.

            1. Brett Bellmore
              May.26.2020 at 12:52 pm

              Even if you think it’s a hobby, then it’s a hobby the Constitution singles out for special treatment.

  7. UVaGrad
    May.26.2020 at 12:31 pm

    Re proofreading: in footnote 6, is it “Roommates.com” instead of “Roommate.com”? I remember there being some quirk where the business name is different from the website, but I don’t remember which way it goes.

  8. loki13
    May.26.2020 at 12:32 pm

    Great piece. Whenever I think that Scalia had no great or memorable majority opinions, I am reminded of Empl. Div. v. Smith, his finest hour.

    It’s a pity that those who revere him most did not seem to understand what he wrote.

  9. Ed Mechmann
    May.26.2020 at 12:37 pm

    I’m curious as to whether you would be willing to apply the Smith rule to free speech cases. Or gun possession cases. Or free association cases. If not, why are those rights subject to strict scrutiny and not free exercise?

  10. Armchair Lawyer
    May.26.2020 at 12:38 pm

    “For instance, should people have a right to assisted suicide? This Court in Washington v. Glucksberg, 521 U.S. 702 (1997), refused to recognize such a right under substantive due process, and upheld an assisted suicide ban under the rational basis test. But if Smith were overruled, any person who claims a religious obligation to assist in suicide would trigger the very sort of strict scrutiny inquiry that Glucksberg forecloses.”

    This of course, could easily go the other way. There are several laws which allow or could allow assisted suicide. And if a doctor was a firm Catholic, and didn’t believe in assisted suicide, but the law demanded that he assist the suicide of a patient, or lose his license, what should the law do in such a case?

    Cases like these are why the RFRA exists, both on a state and a national level.

    1. loki13
      May.26.2020 at 12:43 pm

      “Cases like these are why the RFRA exists, both on a state and a national level.”

      Except …

      1. There was no case like that; and

      2. That’s not why the RFRA was created.

      Other than that, batting 1.000.

      Man, the political commentary on this site is terrible, but even the legal analysis is miserable too.

  11. Dr. Ed
    May.26.2020 at 12:45 pm

    The problem here is that there are two competing religions with views in direct conflict with each others.

    Yes, I consider the LBGTQ movement to be a religion. It relies on faith, and it holds beliefs that are directly in opposition to existing science (the “T” comes to immediate mind, DNA is either X or Y).

    So you have the one religious group that wants to practice its religion and have same sex couples adopting children, and you have another religion that doesn’t want to participate in that — in both case because of faith-based religious views.

    The purpose of the Establishment Clause was to prevent the state from picking one religion over another. That was the concern back in 1787 — the Congregationalists, the Baptists, the Quakers, the Catholics, the Anglicans (etc.) were all afraid of having a different religion imposed upon them. So too here.

    Let the Gays be Gay and the Catholics be Catholics….

    Nowhere does it say that Catholic Social Services is the *only* adoptive agency in the City of Philadelphia, nor is there any evidence that Philadelphia wouldn’t (doesn’t?) also contract with LBGTQ-owned/run adoptive agencies — that would be a different story.

  12. ReaderY
    May.26.2020 at 12:48 pm

    My basic argument begins and ends with the text. The Free Exercise Clause protects the “exercise” of religion. Exercise is conduct. If the Framers had wanted to limit things to identification or belief, or to religious exercise only when it aligns with other enumerated rights like speech, they could have said so.

    The difference between a textual right and a “broad substantive due process” regime is precisely that a textual right is textual, while broad sunstanrive due process rights are not.

    The constitution requires judges to make numerous tough calls with no obvious boundaries. What is a “reasonable” search or seizure? What is an “excessive” fine or “cruel and unusual” punishment? When the text requires judges to make calls, I accept that calls have to be made and people will inevitably disagree. I don’t object to that.

    Justice Scalia wanted certainty. He preferred bright lines over standards. He wanted to avoid judgment calls. But the text constitution calls for an uncertain world. It is full of standards and judgment calls.

    When the text of the constitution calls for it, we have to accept its burden. It is not for us to prefer our own easier and more sure way of doing things to what it requires of us.

    As Justice Scalia put it, a judge has no warrant to eviscerate a textual constitutional right or to substitute judge-made law for it because he prefers the judge-made law.

Please to post comments