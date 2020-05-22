Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice.

This week, the Minnesota Legislature passed a bill that will allow hair and makeup artists who want to earn a living outside a salon—at weddings, proms, and elsewhere—to do so once they've finished a four-hour sanitation course. Currently, the state Board of Cosmetologist Examiners imposes a labyrinth of licensing requirements that takes hundreds of hours to complete and that it polices with heavy fines. Gov. Walz, sign this bill! Read more here.

Friends, the Georgia Supreme Court has "long interpreted the Georgia Constitution as protecting a right to work in one's chosen profession free from unreasonable government interference." So wrote the Court this Monday, reviving an IJ lawsuit over a 2016 law imposing extensive, prohibitive-for-most licensing requirements on lactation consultants, who provide breastfeeding advice and support to new mothers. The law, which was passed at the behest of a small group of consultants who mostly already meet its requirements, would put hundreds of other consultants, many of whom serve low-income, rural, and minority communities, out of work and force those communities to go without services. All this despite no evidence whatsoever that licensing protects mothers and babies; indeed, no other state imposes restrictions as severe as Georgia's. Click here to read more. Is Georgia's Constitution some sort of crazy outlier? Not at all. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that economic restrictions must have a "real and substantial relationship" to a legitimate purpose and not be "unduly oppressive or patently beyond the necessities of the case." This standard, the Court confirmed, is sterner than the federal rational basis test. The decision revives an IJ lawsuit on behalf of a vacation rental property manager who state officials say must, among other unreasonable requirements, spend three years unpaid as an apprentice in order to obtain a real estate broker's license, even though that has nothing to do with the work she actually does. Click here to read more.