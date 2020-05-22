Requiring Creation of Computer Code Doesn't Violate the First Amendment

From Judge G. Murray Snow's decision Wednesday in CDK Global LLC v. Brnovich (D. Az.):

Plaintiffs CDK Global LLC and Reynolds and Reynolds Company … develop, own, and operate proprietary computer systems known as dealer management systems ("DMSs") that process vast amounts of data sourced from various parties. Automotive dealerships hold licenses to DMSs to help manage their business operations, including handling confidential consumer and proprietary data, processing transactions, and managing data communications between dealers, customers, car manufacturers, credit bureaus, and other third parties. Plaintiffs employ multiple technological measures—such as secure login credentials, CAPTCHA prompts, and comprehensive cybersecurity infrastructure, hardware, and software—to safeguard their DMS systems from unauthorized access or breach. Plaintiffs also contractually prohibit dealers from granting third parties access to their DMSs without Plaintiffs' authorization.

In March 2019, the Arizona Legislature passed the Dealer Data Security Law ("the Dealer Law")…. The Dealer Law regulates the relationship between DMS licensers like Plaintiffs and the dealerships they serve. Under the Dealer Law, DMS providers may no longer "[p]rohibit[] a third party [that has been authorized by the Dealer and] that has satisfied or is compliant with … current, applicable security standards published by the standards for technology in automotive retail [(STAR standards)] … from integrating into the dealer's [DMS] or plac[e] an unreasonable restriction on integration …." The Dealer Law also requires that DMS providers "[a]dopt and make available a standardized framework for the exchange, integration and sharing of data from [a DMS]" that is compatible with STAR standards and that they "[p]rovide access to open application programming interfaces to authorized integrators." Finally, a DMS provider may only use data to the extent permitted in the DMS provider's agreement with the dealer, must permit dealer termination of such agreement, and "must work to ensure a secure transition of all protected dealer data to a successor dealer data vendor or authorized integrator" upon termination….

Plaintiffs allege the Dealer Law abridges their freedom of speech in two ways.

First, Plaintiffs contend that because they are "not merely conduits facilitating the transmission of information between dealers and third-party integrators," but rather "organize[rs of] information belonging to dealers and others in their proprietary DMSs," the Dealer Law violates the First Amendment by requiring Plaintiffs to share "information, as they have organized it, with third parties." Plaintiffs describe this information sharing as "compelled … communicat[ion]." To the extent that Plaintiffs seek protection for any copyright they have in the organization of their DMS information, they have stated a claim to such protection that survives, as addressed in the above Copyright Act section. However, Plaintiffs have provided no relevant authority to support the claim that organization of otherwise unprotected information is subject to First Amendment protection.

At oral argument, Plaintiffs cited Arkansas Educational Television Commission v. Forbes, 523 U.S. 666 (1998), for the provision that the First Amendment protects the organization of material. Forbes held that a public broadcaster "engages in speech activity" when it "exercises editorial discretion in the selection and presentation of its programming"; however, that case is inapposite here, where, unlike the broadcaster in Forbes, Plaintiffs' organizational decisions do not result in a decision by Plaintiff as to what speech to disseminate. Forbes dealt with the organizing broadcaster's right to exclude a candidate for federal office from a televised debate—in other words, allowing the broadcaster the freedom to "speak" by running programming that did not include the candidate. Here, Plaintiffs' seek First Amendment protection not to "speak," but to protect information stored within the DMS from access by any others, relief more appropriately provided—if at all—through statute. Plaintiffs' first free speech arguments fails.

Plaintiffs' second First Amendment argument is that because they will be "compelled to write computer code if the Dealer Law goes into effect" and "the computer code Plaintiffs must write falls within the First Amendment's protection," the Dealer Law violates the First Amendment because it "necessarily alters the content of [Plaintiffs'] speech," demanding "exacting First Amendment scrutiny." Plaintiffs complaint does not sufficiently allege how writing code to make unprotected information accessible to third parties is subject to First Amendment scrutiny.