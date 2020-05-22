N.C. Trial Court Holds Preliminary Injunctions Against Alleged Libel Are Unconstitutional

From Ford v. Jurgens, by Judge Adam M. Conrad of the North Carolina Superior Court / Business Court branch (decided May 6, 2020, but just posted on Westlaw), a good illustration of courts' sound reluctance to issue preliminary injunctions—before a full trial on the merits—against alleged defamation, even though permanent injunctions after such a trial are now fairly broadly accepted:

This case began as a derivative action on behalf of a nonprofit real estate investors association, known as TREIA. The plaintiffs (John Ford and Christopher Kisgen) accuse two board members (Carl Jurgens and Kathie Russell) of misappropriating nearly $300,000 from the association…. Defendants now ask the Court for a … preliminary injunction that would require Ford and Kisgen to remove the "Save TREIA" website and Facebook page and enjoin them from disseminating "any false and/or defamatory information" about Defendants…. To begin, courts are deeply skeptical of requests to enjoin speech and expression. Indeed, temporary injunctions "are classic examples of prior restraints," and "prior restraints on speech and publication are the most serious and the least tolerable infringement on First Amendment rights." Any such prior restraint is "presumptively unconstitutional." Defendants have not overcome this presumption. Their brief does not mention the First Amendment, much less attempt to show why this is the unusual and extraordinary case that might support a preliminary restraint on speech. During the hearing, counsel for Defendants made two arguments. The first was that they were not in fact seeking a prior restraint because Ford and Kisgen had already made defamatory statements. The Court disagrees. Defendants seek to enjoin ongoing and future speech by Ford and Kisgen before a final judgment of liability. If granted, that would be a prior restraint.