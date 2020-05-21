Media Criticism

Chris Cuomo's COVID-19 Interviews With Andrew Cuomo Are Disgraceful

CNN should put an end to this bad family comedy routine—and start asking the governor real questions.

|

Screen Shot 2020-05-21 at 4.05.01 PM
(Screenshot via CNN)

On Wednesday, CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo interviewed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), for the 10th time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The TV host's hardest-hitting question for his older brother was whether the COVID-19 testing swabs are too small for his gigantic nose.

"[The nurse told me] that I have a little button nose," the governor countered.

It was a moment that should have embarrassed CNN, whose journalists frequently—and often justifiably—criticize other networks for lobbing softball questions at President Donald Trump. And yet Chris Cuomo's employers have decided to let his bad family comedy routine play out night after night, as the brothers fake-argue about which one is mom's favorite, who would win in a fight, and where the tomato sauce recipe went.

Some viewers might appreciate an occasional light-hearted break from the constant stream of grim COVID-19 news, but this is getting ridiculous. The U.S. has now suffered an estimated 95,000 COVID-19 deaths, with 22,000 in the state of New York alone. Andrew Cuomo is the governor of that state, and the decisions he made have some bearing on that number. On March 25, for instance, Cuomo ordered nursing homes to admit seniors who had tested positive for the coronavirus: a wave of deaths in senior care facilities followed that decision. Grilling him about this misstep is no less vital than grilling Trump about his handling of the crisis—a task that CNN relishes.

If there's no way for an interview between two brothers to be anything other than farce, then CNN should ask the governor to appear on another show. This would help the network avoid such an obvious conflict of interest and one that it would take square aim at were it to appear on another network. One imagines that if Donald Trump, Jr., had a show on Fox News and used it to playfully antagonize Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner while thousands of elderly Americans suffocated to death, CNN would bash it as shamefully distracting state TV.

It's not just Cuomo Prime Time, of course: Much of the mainstream media has spent the last several weeks lionizing New York's governor for his handling of the pandemic. The case for Cuomo's competence appears to be that he speaks authoritatively and sympathetically in his press conferences—unlike Trump, who trips over his words, contradicts his advisors, makes outlandish statements, and lashes out at the press. But while Trump is sparring with a hostile media, Cuomo benefits from a media that wants to turn him into a sex symbol.

Policymakers of all political stripes deserve harsh scrutiny from journalists. That's why CNN should end the Cuomo & Cuomo Show. It's disgraceful, and the network knows better.

Advertisement

NEXT: Justice Department Asks Supreme Court To Block Judge's Order To Release Inmates at Ohio Federal Prison

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. julia12
    May.21.2020 at 4:28 pm

    Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder… Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open…
    Find out how HERE……More here

  2. speedylee
    May.21.2020 at 4:28 pm

    Why do you write about it?! Oh, the same reason you are on Twitter, you love this shit. Stop.

  3. D-Pizzle
    May.21.2020 at 4:29 pm

    “The case for Cuomo’s competence appears to be that he speaks authoritatively and sympathetically in his press conferences…”

    The left has always preferred rhetorical skill over competence. They are an easily enthralled lot.

  4. Geraje Guzba
    May.21.2020 at 4:30 pm

    //If there’s no way for an interview between two brothers to be anything other than farce[.]//

    Um, it’s CNN.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.21.2020 at 4:30 pm

    Governor Cuomo has done a fantastic job handling the #TrumpVirus — certainly a much better performance than those inept Republicans who have turned Georgia and Florida into slaughterhouses. He deserves a little friendly time with his brother.

  6. MP
    May.21.2020 at 4:33 pm

    and the network knows better

    Obviously they don’t. Good God, why does anyone watch TV news anyhow?

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      May.21.2020 at 5:01 pm

      It’s possible they do know better but just don’t care.

  7. Adans smith
    May.21.2020 at 4:33 pm

    The Fredo’s need to go to the boat house.
    For any N.Y. D.A out there this is just a joke.
    I think their funny, like a clown. Here for my
    amusement.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      May.21.2020 at 5:02 pm

      Chris “Fredo” Cuomo should go home and get his fuckin’ shine box.

  8. Case of the Mondays
    May.21.2020 at 4:41 pm

    I’ll note also that governor Cuomo deflected criticism of his own actions and blamed Trump for it. It was the height of hubris. But no matter Trevor Noah is still in love with his man crush.

    Watching the parade of ridiculousness coming from Democrat governors has been tiring but at least we know their constituents are going to remove them from office come election time.

  9. Jerryskids
    May.21.2020 at 4:57 pm

    The case for Cuomo’s competence appears to be that he speaks authoritatively and sympathetically in his press conferences

    Nope. It’s the same old government rewarding failure. Cuomo is a hero because look at how damn hard his job is! No other state has had to deal with the number of cases and the number of deaths and the number of problems New York has had to deal with! Of course other governors in other states might look like they did better jobs than Cuomo did, but that’s just because they weren’t dealing with a problem the size of the problem Cuomo had! What, you think that’s maybe because Cuomo is a shitty governor who did a shitty job at managing the coronavirus epidemic? How dare you!

    It’s the same with any government agency or program – if it fails miserably, well, obviously the problem was much tougher than anybody knew and they need more money and more manpower to properly address the problem. It’s simply not possible that the people in charge are utterly incompetent, they’re all experts!

  10. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    May.21.2020 at 5:00 pm

    Anybody else suspect those two used to wank each other off when they were kids?

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      May.21.2020 at 5:05 pm

      They do both give off a bit of an “ex-lovers who are secretly still in love flirting with each other” vibe.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        May.21.2020 at 5:11 pm

        Which one is Jaime and which one is Cercei? Discuss.

  11. Longtobefree
    May.21.2020 at 5:11 pm

    Nobody cares about either Cuomo.
    Nobody cares about CNN.
    Fewer and fewer care about Reason.

Please to post comments