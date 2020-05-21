The Volokh Conspiracy

Can the Michigan Attorney General prosecute Ford for hosting the President, while the factory is under a DPA contract?

McCulloch v. Maryland, always and forever.

Today, President Trump visited the Ford factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Under state law, everyone in the factory was required to wear a mask. President Trump refused to wear a mask. The Michigan Attorney General said she would investigate Ford for letting the President visit the plant without a mask.

This Ford Factory is currently providing services under a Defense Production Act contract. Is the company a federal agent for purposes of the DPA? If so, are there any Supremacy Clause issues with prosecuting Ford for the President's behavior? Is this case like McCulloch v. Maryland, where the state of Maryland disciplined a federal bank employee?

We are living in a real-time final exam hypothetical.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Just Eric
    May.21.2020 at 7:25 pm

    Legal principles mean little in the world of political posturing, especially with colorable claims for and against both state and federal emergency powers.

    1. santamonica811
      May.21.2020 at 7:28 pm

      Perhaps. But one great thing about a legal blog is that people can ask questions (pure hypos or real-life examples) and solicit feedback and thoughts from the hoi polloi, as well as from legal experts (lawyers, law profs, judges).
      I think it’s a really interesting legal question. Regardless of whether or not–in real life–the question ends up being trumped [heh] by politics.

  2. The Turtle Dove
    May.21.2020 at 7:54 pm

    As a member of hoi polloi (hoi is the definite article), I’ll say that Supremacy Clause is a canard, as he’s not a constitution, treaty, or law in furtherance — if he’s there in support of the Defense Act commandeering, federal sovereign immunity is in play, as it’s a core executive function, but that’s a shield against criminal and civil liability, and not a D & D power rating that allows you to enter buildings in hostile states. Can she legally impede? Of course. State police powers, and though the plant might be working at the direction of the Federales, that doesn’t make it federal property.

    Top of the head, likely wrong, don’t rely, Mr. President.

    Mr. D.

    1. The Turtle Dove
      May.21.2020 at 8:00 pm

      Rereading the prompt, I see that you’re asking another question. Can she later prosecute Ford. Well, the statute cited in the enabling clause of the Exec order requires willful disobedience, which would be tricky given that it’s a third party. Is the plant as an instrumentality shielded by the fact that it’s been commandeered? Absolutely not. The health inspector can still check to see if the lunch meat in the cafeteria has gone bad.

      Mr. D.

