Reason Roundup

The ACLU Sues To Stop Rules That Strengthen Due Process

Plus: The House of Representatives goes virtual, Americans start moving around again, and more...

|

sfphotosfour548887
(Yuri Gripas/CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

The ACLU vs. due process. If you were looking for more evidence that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has been losing its principled approach to civil liberties, look no further: The group has filed suit to thwart Education Secretary Betsy DeVos's recently proposed reforms to bolster due process protections for students accused of sexual misconduct.

"DeVos has discarded decades of [the Department of Education's] experience addressing sexual harassment and assault by promulgating regulatory provisions that sharply limit educational institutions' obligations to respond to reports of sexual harassment and assault," wrote the ACLU in its lawsuit. "If allowed to be implemented at educational institutions nationwide, these provisions will make the promise of equal educational opportunities irrespective of sex even more elusive. This is true for all students, including students of color, LGBTQ students, and students with and without disabilities, in grade school, high school, and higher education."

The lawsuit frequently asserts that marginalized students will suffer under the new rules, but it never acknowledges that students of color were disproportionately harmed by the old rules. White woman accuses black man of rape; black man is expelled was a distressingly common series of events under the old regime—one that might have invited sympathy from an older model of the ACLU, given the organization's historic concern that racism in the criminal justice system has led to disparately harsh outcomes for black people.

Not this time. To the extent the lawsuit addresses racism, it uses it as a cudgel to break apart DeVos's carefully considered revisions to some Obama-era rule changes. The lawsuit frequently notes—as if this is some trump card that should override the new protections—that there is now a different standard for allegations of sex-based discrimination than there is for race-based discrimination on campuses:

The newly issued Rule, however, includes several provisions that are contrary to both the language and spirit of Title IX [the federal statute that governs sexual misconduct in schools], and depart significantly not only from consistent past practice, but create a double standard, in which educational institutions have dramatically different obligations to respond to harassment based on sex, on the one hand, and race, national origin, and disability on the other. Despite issuing a 2,000 page "preamble," [the Department of Education] never adequately explains why it is treating sexual and racial/national origin/disability harassment differently, despite similar statutory prohibitions. This double standard will have a devastating effect on survivors of sexual harassment and assault and their educations.

It would be one thing if the ACLU's complaint was that due process protections for students accused of racial harassment are insufficient, given the stronger protections for those accused of gender-based harassment. But no: The organization wants the protections to be equally thin.

Indeed, the lawsuit takes aim at one of the most important aspects of the reforms: mandatory reporting. Under the new rules, universities do not have to initiate a formal Title IX investigation unless the alleged victim requests one. (In K–12, investigations are still mandatory.) A student who finds herself the victim of misconduct can now confide in a university employee—a supportive teacher or a coach—without worrying the matter will immediately escalate into formal and adversarial adjudication. Many victims do not want their assailants investigated, or to go through the steps that it would take have them sanctioned. They want to be heard, supported, and counseled. Several Title IX lawsuits have involved scenarios where the university conducted an investigation that was contrary to the victim's wishes.

"Sexual harassment and assault have no place in our schools," declared the ACLU in its press release. "Federal law imposes obligations on schools to make sure that's the case. Students shouldn't have to jump through hoops just to report abuse."

Under the new rules, the "hoop" is a Title IX official. Report misconduct to the official, and an investigation begins. For victims who wish to begin formal adjudication, this hardly seems like an unreasonable requirement.

This is damning with the faintest of praise, but it's a relief the ACLU is refrains from taking aim at DeVos's requirement that Title IX investigations involve hearings where attorneys or representatives for both parties can question each other. Still, the fact that the lawsuit exists at all is deeply troubling. This is an organization once known for refusing to betray its principles, no matter how unsympathetic the person whose rights are being violated. (One wonders what the new ACLU would do if a member of the Westboro Baptist Church enrolled at a university and began shouting one of the church's crude "God hates X" slogans at a person belonging to a group protected under Title IX.)

Compare the actions taken by the ACLU on this front with the stance it took on victims' rights vis a vis Marsy's Law:

Marsy's Law is premised on the notion that victims should have "equal rights" to defendants. This opening salvo is a seductive appeal to one's sense of fairness. However, the notion that victims' rights can be equated to the rights of the accused is a fallacy. It ignores the very different purposes these two sets of rights serve.

Victims' rights are not rights against the state. Instead, they are rights against another individual. The Marsy's Law formula includes the rights to restitution, to reasonable protection, and to refuse depositions and discovery requests, all of which are enforced against the defendant. Such rights do nothing to check the power of the government. In fact, many of the provisions in Marsy's Law could actually strengthen the state's hand against a defendant, undermining a bedrock principle of our legal system—the presumption of innocence.

This risk further underscores one of the overarching concerns about Marsy's Law: It pits victims' rights against defendants' rights. Creating such a conflict means that defendants' rights may lose in certain circumstances. This result accepts that defendants' rights against the state will be weakened or unenforced in some cases, potentially at a significant cost to constitutional due process. In other words, the chances that an innocent person could be convicted of a crime they did not commit could potentially increase. The proponents of Marsy's Law may not intend for this outcome, but nothing in their formula prevents it.

So much for that.

CORONAVIRUS QUICK HITS

Advertisement

NEXT: COVID-19 Contact Tracers or Cootie Cops?

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Weigel's Cock Ring
    May.15.2020 at 9:54 am

    First.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    May.15.2020 at 9:55 am

    The ACLU vs. due process.

    Seems like the trajectory they’ve been on for a while.

  3. lap83
    May.15.2020 at 9:57 am

    Poll: Compliance with social distancing is dropping

    The rate of autism must be dropping. We need a vaccine now!

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    May.15.2020 at 9:57 am

    The group has filed suit to thwart Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s recently proposed reforms to bolster due process protections for students accused of sexual misconduct.

    Get woke, become a joke.

    1. John
      May.15.2020 at 9:59 am

      They have been a joke for a very long time. All they have ever done is try and free murders from death row and force the government to allow Nazis to march through Jewish neighborhoods. They have been a joke for at least 50 years. They are nothing but the Southern Poverty Law Center with slightly better press.

    2. Mickey Rat
      May.15.2020 at 10:08 am

      You cannot guarantee outcomes and uphold principles at the same time.

  5. Sevo
    May.15.2020 at 9:59 am

    “Trump, Republicans launch attack to reframe Russia investigation as ‘deep state’ plot”
    […]
    “The effort has been aided by a Justice Department decision to dismiss its prosecution of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, an action that rewrites the narrative of the case in a way that former federal law enforcement officials say downplays the legitimate national security concerns they believe Flynn’s actions raised and the consequences of the lies he pleaded guilty to telling.
    The dismissal decision comes as Trump and his Republican allies push to reframe the Russia investigation as a “deep state” plot to sabotage his administration, setting the stage for a fresh onslaught of attacks on past and present Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders…”
    https://globalnews.ca/news/6941962/trump-republicans-russia-deep-state/

    It’s a DNC (oops) AP editorial, masquerading as journalism.

    1. Mother's lament
      May.15.2020 at 10:05 am

      It won’t be a shocking scandal impacting democracy and undermining the rule of law until the moment a Republican copies it.

    2. Longtobefree
      May.15.2020 at 10:06 am

      As long as they label it as an editorial, I have no problem with their publishing their opinions.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    May.15.2020 at 10:00 am

    The lawsuit frequently asserts that marginalized students will suffer under the new rules, but it never acknowledges that students of color were disproportionately harmed by the old rules.

    The ACLU as Karen. Coming to a campus near you.

    1. John
      May.15.2020 at 10:02 am

      Attikus Finch was a no good Jew lawyer and that nigger was guilty as hell.

      Actual quote from the ACLU commentary track for To Kill a Mockingbird.

      1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
        May.15.2020 at 10:10 am

        I may be wrong, but I’m sensing that you have a particular hatred for them. Justifiably so.

  7. John
    May.15.2020 at 10:00 am

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/373109/

    Google has drastically rolled back its diversity work due to fears of being perceived as anti-conservative. Sources say employees have been pushed out, programs cut, and workers have been discouraged from even using the word diversity anymore.

    I think they think Trump will be re-elected and actually be allowed to be in charge of the Justice Department in his second term.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      May.15.2020 at 10:07 am

      When massive corps like this make cuts of this nature, it’s usually one of two things–they expect to be targeted for specific purposes by some government entity, or they’re bleeding money and are going after low-hanging fruit like the affirmative action hires.

      I seriously doubt Google gives a damn if they’re perceived as “anti-conservative,” however. If they were really that concerned about it, they’d be dicking around with their algorithms to be less biased towards NPC media outlets, not laying off Shaniqua and Chloe (who used to be Christopher but transitioned last year). So it’s more likely they’re bleeding money from somewhere.

      1. John
        May.15.2020 at 10:11 am

        I find it hard to believe they are bleeding money. But, maybe people really have stopped using them because of the perception.

        I think it is more likely they are expecting to be targeted by a government entity. You are correct that what really matters is their dicking around with their algorithms. Firing some diversity coordinators and telling the freaks that work for them to knock it off is just window dressing. But window dressing is how companies first deal with a problem like this. They don’t want to change. If they did, they wouldn’t need the threat of government action to do so. So, when that threat comes, they first do bullshit changes like this hoping the appearance it creates makes the whole thing go away.

  8. Red Rocks White Privilege
    May.15.2020 at 10:01 am

    The journey from Tokyo to Hong Kong normally takes me about five hours. It’s now been 19 hours since I left Narita airport and I’m still not home, as I await my COVID-19 test result. This is what international travel is like during the coronavirus pandemic.

    My heart fucking bleeds for these brave heroes of truth. So much sacrifice!

    1. John
      May.15.2020 at 10:03 am

      I don’t give a shit about that guy. But, I do have a real problem with this bullshit becoming an excuse to end international travel.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        May.15.2020 at 10:12 am

        I mentioned a couple weeks ago that colleges here are going to be in a real bind if these travel restrictions aren’t lifted before the next school year. They’re heavily reliant now on massive foreign student tuition fees now, especially all the trust fund kids from China and India that flood campuses every year. If that money source gets cut off, it’s going to be a bloodbath–colleges will have to choose between their Marxist class instructors or their bullshit Burger King Kids Club diversity outreach departments.

    2. lap83
      May.15.2020 at 10:07 am

      In my industry there are a lot of “location independent” people who would brag about it at every opportunity and it has always grated on me. So I admit I am enjoying the whining a little more than I probably should. It turns out maybe being an international luxury hobo has it’s downsides.

  9. Geraje Guzba
    May.15.2020 at 10:02 am

    Hmmm.

    Not news.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    May.15.2020 at 10:02 am

    Compliance with social distancing is dropping—both in states that don’t have stay-at-home orders and states that do.

    If only we had socialized healthcare we could withhold that right from these wreckers.

  11. Mother's lament
    May.15.2020 at 10:03 am

    The ACLU has devolved into just another Democratic Super-PAC masquerading as a human rights organization.
    The Evil Party corrupts everything that touches it.

  12. JesseAz
    May.15.2020 at 10:03 am

    But we hear so much about the red state-blue state divide that one can’t help wondering how the coronavirus has impacted each state. So, let’s take a look. Based on data from the New York Times collected May 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET, of the ten worst states in terms of coronavirus cases per capita, all but one (Louisiana) voted for Hillary in 2016.

    New York (1.79%)
    New Jersey (1.61%)
    Massachusetts (1.16%)
    Rhode Island (1.14%)
    Connecticut (0.98%)
    Washington, D.C. (0.95%)
    Delaware (0.74%)
    Louisiana (0.72%)
    Illinois (0.67%)
    Maryland (0.60%)
    We see a similar trend when we look at coronavirus deaths per capita. Only three of the top ten states voted for Trump. Two of those states, Michigan and Pennsylvania, voted for Barack Obama twice and could be more accurately described as purple states.

    New York (0.141%)
    New Jersey (0.112%)
    Connecticut (0.088%)
    Massachusetts (0.077%)
    Washington, D.C. (0.051%)
    Louisiana (0.051%)
    Michigan (0.047%)
    Rhode Island (0.044%)
    Pennsylvania (0.034%)
    Maryland (0.031%)

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/05/15/the-coronavirus-has-hit-blue-states-worse-than-red-states-what-does-this-mean-n392529

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    May.15.2020 at 10:03 am

    The House of Representatives will allow members to vote on bills remotely.

    Cut their pay. They no longer need to maintain two residences.

  14. Longtobefree
    May.15.2020 at 10:03 am

    It has been years since the ACLU was anything but the judicial attack arm of the DNC.
    If equality, and logic, applied the SPLC would put them on the hate group list.

  15. John
    May.15.2020 at 10:04 am

    https://freebeacon.com/national-security/chinese-state-media-warn-country-will-interfere-in-u-s-election/

    Chinese State Media Warn Country Will Interfere in U.S. Election

    I thought evil foreigners interfering in our elections is the worst thing ever. Oddly, the Democrats don’t seem to concerned by this. I guess foreign interference is only bad when the Russians do it.

  16. JesseAz
    May.15.2020 at 10:05 am

    Those calls for facemasks if you’re healthy… could be killing you.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/05/14/neurosurgeon-says-face-masks-pose-serious-risk-to-healthy-people-n392431

    “Now that we have established that there is no scientific evidence necessitating the wearing of a face mask for prevention, are there dangers to wearing a face mask, especially for long periods?”

    “They found that about a third of the workers developed headaches with use of the mask, most had preexisting headaches that were worsened by the mask wearing, and 60% required pain medications for relief. ”

    “There is another danger to wearing these masks on a daily basis, especially if worn for several hours. When a person is infected with a respiratory virus, they will expel some of the virus with each breath. If they are wearing a mask, especially an N95 mask or other tightly fitting mask, they will be constantly rebreathing the viruses, raising the concentration of the virus in the lungs and the nasal passages.”

  17. DetroitDumbGuy
    May.15.2020 at 10:05 am

    If I wanted to be cynical, I might suggest the ACLU is only opposing this because of who is trying to implement it. But that couldn’t be the case, because the ACLU is a principled organization…

  18. JesseAz
    May.15.2020 at 10:06 am

    A summary of why media highlighting those failed trials of Hydroxycholrine that focused on late/serious cases instead of intended prophylactic usage is wrong.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/05/14/new-hydroxychloroquine-trial-could-be-destined-to-fail-n392407

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    May.15.2020 at 10:12 am

    Many victims do not want their assailants investigated, or to go through the steps that it would take have them sanctioned. They want to be heard, supported, and counseled.

    The ACLU knows that it is about the nail.

  20. Rich
    May.15.2020 at 10:14 am

    “Sexual harassment and assault have no place in our schools,” declared the ACLU in its press release.

    “Of course, on the other hand, hypocrisy and bullshit do.”

Please to post comments