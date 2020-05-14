The Volokh Conspiracy

Freedom of Religion

More on the Ministerial Exemption and Religious Autonomy

From Victoria Dorfman, Todd Geremia, Anthony Dick & Kaytlin Roholt Lane (National Review Online), who wrote the law professors' amicus brief (which I was glad to join) in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James School v. Biel; an excerpt:

A religious group's autonomy to choose its key religious personnel is … not confined only to the hiring and firing of religious "leaders." At oral argument, the teachers' lawyer contended that the ministerial exception should cover only those employees who perform leadership roles, but Hosanna-Tabor itself rejected that position: "Every Court of Appeals to have considered the question has concluded that the ministerial exception is not limited to the head of a religious congregation, and we agree." And of course, to her students a teacher is a leader, and if she teaches them religion, or leads them in prayer or worship, she is a religious leader.

Instead of focusing on an employee's title, the focus in these cases must be on the functions performed by those who work for religious bodies. As Justice Alito explained in his Hosanna-Tabor concurrence, the First Amendment protects the ability of religious groups to engage in "certain key and other religious ceremonies and rituals, as well as the critical process of communicating the faith." Religious groups must accordingly "be free to choose the personnel who are essential to the performance of these functions." Since Hosanna-Tabor, lower courts have crystalized around the functional approach adopted by Justice Alito's Hosanna-Tabor concurrence. But even before Hosanna-Tabor, lower courts have consistently applied this functional approach for decades.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. MollyGodiva
    May.14.2020 at 6:08 pm

    Let’s call this for what this really is. This case is about church run K-12 schools, but they want a ruling so broad it would expand to any business that religious groups run. They want the ability to strip all worker protections from employees of their hospitals and universities. They claim it is about “religious freedom”, but it does not look like freedom at all from the worker’s perspective when they lose protections such as minimum wage, overtime, whistle blower, disability discrimination and more.

    SCOTUS got this all wrong. The rule should not be who is a “minister” or not, but what is the reason the person is hired or fired. Not hiring a non-Catholic to teach Catholic school is ok, not hiring gays is ok, but not hiring blacks is not. Firing someone for reporting child abuse is defiantly not ok. The case in front of SCOTUS was that they want protection for firing a woman with cancer.

    1. David Nieporent
      May.14.2020 at 6:19 pm

      A religious institution should not (and thankfully does not) need to justify why it picked someone to perform a religious function. The government cannot tell a synagogue, “No, you have to hire John to instruct your members in religious matters because you don’t have a good reason for rejecting him.” It’s not the government’s job to appoint religious teachers.

      1. MollyGodiva
        May.14.2020 at 6:29 pm

        This goes far beyond religious teachers. This is about any employee of religious owned hospitals, universities, and other businesses. They want the ability to exempt anyone of their employees from labor laws.

      2. Dilan Esper
        May.14.2020 at 6:48 pm

        The government may not be able to tell a synagogue that, but why shouldn’t it be able to tell a business “you have to comply with employment discrimination laws”?

        In addition to what Molly says, it’s also worth remembering, this isn’t only about discrimination based on religion. It’s about all sorts of discrimination laws. Why should there be a religious preference to, e.g., sexually harass people, at all?

    2. Josh R
      May.14.2020 at 6:19 pm

      How are courts supposed to decide which reasons are OK and which are not?

      1. MollyGodiva
        May.14.2020 at 6:31 pm

        That is a complicated questions that would take lots of litigation to answer. But for now I can safely say that cancer, reporting crimes, objecting to unsafe practices are reasons that should be illegal.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.14.2020 at 6:36 pm

      How about just start and end with freedom of association and leave the government out of personal and business relationships altogether?

      Get the bigots out in the open rather than hidden away, looking for loopholes to work legal bigotry.

