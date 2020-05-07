Judge Orders Reopening of Gun Sales in Massachusetts

From Reuters (Nate Raymond), reports that U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock has held that the closing of gun stores (part of a broader closing of many businesses) was an "improper burden" on Second Amendment rights:

The judge said he would direct the state to allow firearm retailers to re-open by noon on Saturday under a series of restrictions meant to promote cleanliness and social distancing. A lawyer for the state indicated it may appeal.

The story is based on Judge Woodlock's oral statement from the bench, but I expect there to be a written order shortly; I hope to blog about it then. Thanks to commenter Dr. Ed for the pointer.