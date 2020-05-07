The Volokh Conspiracy
Judge Orders Reopening of Gun Sales in Massachusetts
From Reuters (Nate Raymond), reports that U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock has held that the closing of gun stores (part of a broader closing of many businesses) was an "improper burden" on Second Amendment rights:
The judge said he would direct the state to allow firearm retailers to re-open by noon on Saturday under a series of restrictions meant to promote cleanliness and social distancing. A lawyer for the state indicated it may appeal.
The story is based on Judge Woodlock's oral statement from the bench, but I expect there to be a written order shortly; I hope to blog about it then. Thanks to commenter Dr. Ed for the pointer.
