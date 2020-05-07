Brickbat: Choose One

Illinois boaters are baffled and upset by an order that doesn't allow more than two people in a boat on the water, even if those people are family members who live together. It's one of a number of social distancing rules enacted by Gov. Jay Pritzker to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. "You can't have five people or 10 people in a boat—and that—it is restricted to two but not necessarily restricted to whether they're related to one another," Pritzker said. And no more than two people may be in a boat even if it is large enough for them all to remain 6 feet apart.