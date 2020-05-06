Coronavirus

Stop Blue Angel Flyovers Saluting COVID-19 Responders!

Empty displays of ritual militarism are always a waste of time, money, and goodwill, but especially during a pandemic.

|

Blueangelsformationpd
(Public Domain, Wikimedia)

The country is in lockdown in response to the novel coronavirus, the federal government has voted to spend nearly $3 trillion to stabilize the economy, and over 72,000 Americans have died in the past two months.

So why not toss a truly meaningless gesture that adds rank militarism into the equation? A week ago, I watched the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds, demonstration flight squads, fly over New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic, in a "tribute" to first responders, doctors, nurses, and other people involved in treating the sick and dying. Now the Angels have made it to Texas, where the governor, Greg Abbott, is acting as an advance man for this display of aviation excellence.

Such displays are both a waste of time and money and an insult to the hard work and suffering going on. The website Gothamist tallied up various estimates of what it costs to have the Blue Angels do a flyover and came up with a pretty fat figure: as much as $450,000 per mission. Task & Purpose, a website that covers military and defense issues, reports that the Pentagon is sending the squadrons to at least 22 cities at a cost of at least $1.3 million, or "enough to purchase dozens of ventilators at, say, $20,000 a pop." Jared Keller comments:

"Ensuring that VA medical facility staff, as well as clinical and administrative employees, have the appropriate PPE to protect their health and the health of the veterans they serve is essential to countering the pandemic," a group of senators wrote in a letter to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie this week. Busting out the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, while entertaining, is not.

The Pentagon dutifully contends that because the members of the squads need to train anyway, these flyovers "incur no additional cost to taxpayers." Well, maybe it's time to reconsider such ornamental luxuries, then. Judging by recent, profligate legislation coming out of Congress, the federal government has signaled it is willing to make current and future taxpayers bear any burden and meet any hardship when it comes to spending public dollars. The least it can do is ask the people being honored how they want money to be wasted.

NEXT: Coronavirus Has Devastated Uber and Lyft's Business. Now California Is Suing Them.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Nardz
    May.6.2020 at 3:36 pm

    Calm down, karen

    1. NashTiger
      May.6.2020 at 3:48 pm

      After the Deep Sate coup against a POTUS elect and the underhanded illegal corruption of the Intelligence and Law Enforcement establishments to promote one candidate and entrap a bunch of innocent supporters of the other, its good to see Fonzie can finally muster some righteous anger at outrage over the important stuff

  2. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
    May.6.2020 at 3:39 pm

    Like we needed the oh so tired boomer anti-war take.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.6.2020 at 3:45 pm

    There is almost certainly very little extra monetary cost due to the acrobatic teams. Pilots have to fly a certain minimum to stay proficient, planes have to be maintained, and about the only extra costs are a few special brochures, someone has to select the paint schemes, said paint schemes are slightly more complicated to apply and probably get touched up more often.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.6.2020 at 3:51 pm

      I mean …. if your objection is to the blatant militarism, then why not get rid of the military altogether? Wouldn’t bother me — our military is an entirely offensive (in the military sense) military. Nothing defense at al about carriers and amphibious ships and nuclear submarines wandering the world. No country in the world is so stupid as to try to actually invade us, with all the militia who would jump their ass in record time.

      But if that’s not your argument, then your argument is meaningless snowflaking. I’d rather the public knows they have a military than try to hide it just to avoid upsetting anti-militarists. Fleet Week — is that a scary public relations stunt also? Maybe the Coast Guard should stop wearing scary military uniforms, and then we can start dressing up police in nice flowery peaceful clothing that doesn’t reek of the military.

      1. Rockstevo
        May.6.2020 at 3:58 pm

        Disagree with part of your statement, Carriers and Subs are out there to keep the sea lanes open, case in point the South China Sea and the East Coast of Africa. The Army on the other hand as is being used in other countries is offensive. You often hear about how bad it was that we had such a small army in 1940, but that is the way it is supposed to be when we are not in a declared war. That is what the national guard is there for, when a war is eminent or has been declared you call them up and institute a draft if needed. Since WWII we have been involved with land operations over and over because if you gottem why not use’m. Until recently Navies where pretty useless for land warfare. Only with the advent of cruise missiles and precision weapons did they pose a serious threat to land targets.

  4. Rockstevo
    May.6.2020 at 3:52 pm

    They do it because the time has already been budgeted so why waste the money. At least they are doing something to earn their pay unlike other government employees that are getting payed to stay home.

  5. Quo Usque Tandem
    May.6.2020 at 4:08 pm

    Nick, you are an absolute grump of a spoil sport.

    Now go take your indignation and put it where it may be of some use.

  6. Echospinner
    May.6.2020 at 4:10 pm

    If it is good for public morale it is worth it. We have an air show here every year. Don’t know if it will happen this time. We go downtown to watch the jets and it is just jaw dropping awesome. The air force also has other things for the public to enjoy. If you are ever there or passing through, the museum at Wright Patterson in Dayton Ohio is well worth a day trip.

    Just a personal story. My daughter got married on the same day as the air show. The ceremony was semi outdoors in one of those canopy things. As we were rehearsing and getting ready the jets would circle around in formation with that thunderous sound. Everyone just stopped and looked up. One of the guests turned and said “Wow. Did you see that?”

    I said. “Yup. Forget the florist and caterer. You have no idea what I had to pay extra for that”

Please to post comments